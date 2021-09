Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

Derrick Henry is due for a big performance in a plus matchup against the Jets.

Welcome to Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season! Hopefully you've cut loose any dead weight and streamlined your roster into a lean, mean fighting machine. There's still plenty of time to turn things around if you're off to a slow start.

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts!

Week 4 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 4 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

Derrick Henry, TEN (at NYJ) Alvin Kamara, NO (vs. NYG) Austin Ekeler, LAC (at LV) Najee Harris, PIT (at GB) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. CAR) Jonathan Taylor, IND (at MIA) Nick Chubb, CLE (at MIN) Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. JAC) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. PIT) Saquon Barkley, NYG (at NO) D'Andre Swift, DET (at CHI) Antonio Gibson, WAS (at ATL) David Montgomery, CHI (vs. DET) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. CLE) James Robinson, JAC (at CIN) Sony Michel, LAR (vs. ARI) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at DAL) Chris Carson, SEA (at SF) Kareem Hunt, CLE (at MIN) Miles Sanders, PHI (vs. KC) Cordarrelle Patterson, ATL (vs WAS) Chase Edmonds, ARI (at LAR) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (at PHI) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. BAL) Mike Davis, ATL (vs. WAS) Myles Gaskin, MIA (vs. IND) Leonard Fournette, TB (at NE) Jamaal Williams, DET (at CHI) Trey Sermon, SF (vs. SEA) Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. BAL) Peyton Barber, LV (at LAC) Nyheim Hines, IND (at MIA) Zack Moss, BUF (vs. HOU) Damien Harris, NE (vs. TB) Devin Singletary, BUF (vs. HOU) Kenyan Drake, LV (at LAC) Tony Pollard, DAL (vs. CAR) Michael Carter, NYJ (vs. TEN) Ty'Son Williams, BAL (at DEN) J.D. McKissic, WAS (at ATL) James Conner, ARI (at LAR) Latavius Murray, BAL (at DEN) Kenneth Gainwell, PHI (vs. KC) A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. PIT) Giovani Bernard, TB (at NE) Kyle Juszczyk, SF (vs. SEA) Mark Ingram, HOU (at BUF) Jeremy McNichols, TEN (at NYJ) Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. TEN) David Johnson, HOU (at BUF) Carlos Hyde, JAC (at CIN) Ronald Jones, TB (at NE) Tony Jones Jr., NO (vs. NYG) Damien Williams, CHI (vs. DET) Malcolm Brown, MIA (vs. IND) Royce Freeman, CAR (at DAL) Ameer Abdullah, MIN (vs. CLE) Darrel Williams, KC (at PHI) Travis Homer, SEA (at SF) Phillip Lindsay, HOU (at BUF)

