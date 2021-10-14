Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Welcome to Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season! The bye weeks have arrived and brings with it a new challenge to every fantasy football manager. Your depth will be tested. Your ability to evaluate talent from the waiver wire is on the line!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 6 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 6 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

Patrick Mahomes, KC (at WAS) Josh Allen, BUF (at TEN) Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. LAC) Justin Herbert, LAC (at BAL) Kyler Murray, ARI (at CLE) Tom Brady, TB (at PHI) Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. TB) Dak Prescott, DAL (at NE) Matthew Stafford, LAR (at NYG) Aaron Rodgers, GB (at CHI) Joe Burrow, CIN (at DET) Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. KC) Sam Darnold, CAR (vs. MIN) Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CAR) Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. LV) Carson Wentz, IND (vs. HOU) Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. MIA) Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. BUF) Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. ARI) Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. SEA) Derek Carr, LV (at DEN) Justin Fields, CHI (vs. GB) Geno Smith, SEA (at PIT) Jared Goff, DET (vs. CIN) Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. LAR) Mac Jones, NE (vs. DAL) Jacoby Brissett, MIA (at JAC) Davis Mills, HOU (at IND)

