October 14, 2021
FANTASY
Week 6 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Publish date:

Week 6 Fantasy Football Rankings: Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes returns to the top of the quarterback rankings with a prime matchup against the Football Team.
Author:

Welcome to Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season! The bye weeks have arrived and brings with it a new challenge to every fantasy football manager. Your depth will be tested. Your ability to evaluate talent from the waiver wire is on the line!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 6 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 6 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACK RANKINGS

  1. Patrick Mahomes, KC (at WAS)
  2. Josh Allen, BUF (at TEN)
  3. Lamar Jackson, BAL (vs. LAC)
  4. Justin Herbert, LAC (at BAL)
  5. Kyler Murray, ARI (at CLE)
  6. Tom Brady, TB (at PHI)
  7. Jalen Hurts, PHI (vs. TB)
  8. Dak Prescott, DAL (at NE)
  9. Matthew Stafford, LAR (at NYG)
  10. Aaron Rodgers, GB (at CHI)
  11. Joe Burrow, CIN (at DET)
  12. Taylor Heinicke, WAS (vs. KC)
  13. Sam Darnold, CAR (vs. MIN)
  14. Kirk Cousins, MIN (at CAR)
  15. Teddy Bridgewater, DEN (vs. LV)
  16. Carson Wentz, IND (vs. HOU)
  17. Trevor Lawrence, JAC (vs. MIA)
  18. Ryan Tannehill, TEN (vs. BUF)
  19. Baker Mayfield, CLE (vs. ARI)
  20. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (vs. SEA)
  21. Derek Carr, LV (at DEN)
  22. Justin Fields, CHI (vs. GB)
  23. Geno Smith, SEA (at PIT)
  24. Jared Goff, DET (vs. CIN)
  25. Daniel Jones, NYG (vs. LAR)
  26. Mac Jones, NE (vs. DAL)
  27. Jacoby Brissett, MIA (at JAC)
  28. Davis Mills, HOU (at IND)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

