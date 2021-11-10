Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 10: Running Backs

Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams or Travis Kelce. Instead, I'll look at the players you have the most questions about to help you set the most effective starting lineup possible. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2021 NFL season.

Byes: Bears, Bengals, Giants, Texans

Week 10 Start ‘Em: Running Backs

Start of the Week

James Conner vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Conner has been absolutely on fire, scoring 40.3 fantasy points last week while finding the end zone six times in his last three games. With Chase Edmonds (ankle) out of action, Conner will take over a bigger role against the Panthers. Their defense has allowed four running backs to score 14-plus fantasy points over their last five games, so look for Conner to produce.

Start ‘Em

Melvin Gordon vs. Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Gordon continues to share the work with rookie Javonte Williams, but it hasn’t kept him from putting up good numbers. In fact, he’s scored 17-plus points in each of his last two games, and he’s found the end zone four times since Week 7. He’ll be on the RB2/FLEX radar this week, as the Broncos face an Eagles team that’s allowed the fourth-most points per game to backs.

Josh Jacobs vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Jacobs might not be putting up huge totals, but he’s had a decent floor in his last four games. He saw a 34 percent touch share last weekend against the Giants, and that total was in the 40s in three of his previous four games. I like him as a No. 2 fantasy back this week, as the Raiders face a Chiefs defense that’s allowed 16-plus fantasy points to seven different runners.

Darrel Williams at Raiders (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Williams hasn’t posted enormous fantasy point totals on a weekly basis, but he continues to see a high touch share in the absence of Clyde Edwards-Helaire. He’ll remain a viable No. 2 fantasy runner or FLEX starter this weekend, as the Chiefs face a Raiders defense that’s allowed five different opposing running backs to score at least 15 fantasy points this season.

Devin Singletary at Jets (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Singletary could see a more prominent role this week, as Zack Moss (concussion) is a question mark to face the Jets. If he is inactive, Singletary would be a nice FLEX option in what is a prime matchup. The Men in Green have allowed the most fantasy points per game to backs, including 12 runners who have scored at least 15 points and five who have gone over 20 points.

More Starts

Darrell Henderson at 49ers (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Leonard Fournette at Football Team (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

D’Ernest Johnson at Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

DFS Bargains

James Conner vs. Panthers ($6,300)

Javonte Williams vs. Eagles ($5,000)

Devin Singletary at Jets ($4,700)

Week 10 Sit ‘Em: Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Antonio Gibson vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Gibson, who has been dealing with a stress fracture in his shin, has failed to score more than 8.4 fantasy points in each of his last three games. During that time, he’s seen his touch share dip to under 30 percent while losing work to J.D. McKissic and Jaret Patterson. Next on the slate is a game against the Bucs, who have allowed one back to rush for more than 67 yards.

Sit ‘Em

Elijah Mitchell vs. Rams (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Mitchell continues to get a ton of volume, which makes it tough to sit him in most leagues. With that said, fantasy fans should temper expectations this week against the Rams. Their defense has held the likes of Jonathan Taylor and Leonard Fournette to fewer than 6.5 fantasy points, and enemy runners have averaged just 79.9 rushing yards per game against them in 2021.

Myles Gaskin vs. Ravens (Thur. 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL): Gaskin, listed as a start ‘em last week, produced 15.7 fantasy points in a win over the Texans. He has now seen his stat line alternate between good and bad for six straight weeks, and he’s due for a dud against the Ravens. Their defense has allowed just one running back to score more than 14.5 points over their last four games, so Gaskin could be in for a difficult night.

Michael Carter vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Carter is coming off a disappointing stat line, scoring 9.6 fantasy points after scoring 32.2 in his previous game. While he’s not a sit ‘em in most leagues with four teams on a bye, I would beware the rookie in non-PPR formats against the Bills. Their defense has allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to running backs, and just two have scored more than 8.6 points against them.

Adrian Peterson vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Peterson found the end zone in his first game with the Titans, but he still scored just 9.6 points while sharing the workload with both Jeremy McNichols and D’Onta Foreman. I’d beware the 36-year-old runner this week, as the Titans face a Saints defense that’s allowed the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game and the fewest rushing yards to opposing running backs this season.

More Sits

Jamaal Williams at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Carlos Hyde at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Mike Davis at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

DFS Fades

Michael Carter vs. Bills ($5,600)

Antonio Gibson vs. Buccaneers ($5.500)

Chuba Hubbard at Cardinals ($5,400)

