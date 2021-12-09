Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: Tight Ends

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs are only separated by two games from the Raiders in the AFC West.
Welcome to Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season! In most leagues, this is the final regular season week before the fantasy postseason. Let's dominate and seal our playoff seed!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 14 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

TIGHT END RANKINGS

  1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LV)
  2. George Kittle, SF (at CIN)
  3. Mark Andrews, BAL (at CLE)
  4. Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. BUF)
  5. T.J. Hockenson, DET (at DEN)
  6. Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at MIN)
  7. Dawson Knox, BUF (at TB)
  8. Kyle Pitts, ATL (at CAR)
  9. Dalton Schultz, DAL (at WAS)
  10. Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. PIT)
  11. Noah Fant, DEN (vs. DET)
  12. Cole Kmet, CHI (at GB)
  13. Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. LAR)
  14. Tyler Higbee, LAR (at ARI)
  15. Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. BAL)
  16. Evan Engram, NYG (at LAC)
  17. Gerald Everett, SEA (at HOU)
  18. Jared Cook, LAC (vs. NYG)
  19. Foster Moreau, LV (at KC)
  20. Ricky Seals-Jones, WAS (vs. DAL)
  21. C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. SF)
  22. James O'Shaugnessy, JAC (at TEN)
  23. Harrison Bryant, CLE (vs. BAL)
  24. Brevin Jordan, HOU (vs. SEA)
  25. Ryan Griffin, NYJ (vs. NO)
  26. Donald Parham, LAC (vs. NYG)
  27. Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (vs. DET)
  28. Geoff Swaim, TEN (vs. JAC)
  29. Josiah Deguara, GB (vs. CHI)
  30. Tommy Tremble, CAR (vs. ATL)
  31. Juwan Johnson, NO (at NYJ)
  32. Jimmy Graham, CHI (at GB)

