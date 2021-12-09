Welcome to Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season! In most leagues, this is the final regular season week before the fantasy postseason. Let's dominate and seal our playoff seed!



Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

TIGHT END RANKINGS

Travis Kelce, KC (vs. LV) George Kittle, SF (at CIN) Mark Andrews, BAL (at CLE) Rob Gronkowski, TB (vs. BUF) T.J. Hockenson, DET (at DEN) Pat Freiermuth, PIT (at MIN) Dawson Knox, BUF (at TB) Kyle Pitts, ATL (at CAR) Dalton Schultz, DAL (at WAS) Tyler Conklin, MIN (vs. PIT) Noah Fant, DEN (vs. DET) Cole Kmet, CHI (at GB) Zach Ertz, ARI (vs. LAR) Tyler Higbee, LAR (at ARI) Austin Hooper, CLE (vs. BAL) Evan Engram, NYG (at LAC) Gerald Everett, SEA (at HOU) Jared Cook, LAC (vs. NYG) Foster Moreau, LV (at KC) Ricky Seals-Jones, WAS (vs. DAL) C.J. Uzomah, CIN (vs. SF) James O'Shaugnessy, JAC (at TEN) Harrison Bryant, CLE (vs. BAL) Brevin Jordan, HOU (vs. SEA) Ryan Griffin, NYJ (vs. NO) Donald Parham, LAC (vs. NYG) Albert Okwuegbunam, DEN (vs. DET) Geoff Swaim, TEN (vs. JAC) Josiah Deguara, GB (vs. CHI) Tommy Tremble, CAR (vs. ATL) Juwan Johnson, NO (at NYJ) Jimmy Graham, CHI (at GB)

