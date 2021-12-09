Welcome to Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season! In most leagues, this is the final regular season week before the fantasy postseason. Let's dominate and seal our playoff seed!



Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

RUNNING BACK RANKINGS

Austin Ekeler, LAC (vs. NYG) Najee Harris, PIT (at MIN) Alexander Mattison, MIN (vs. PIT) Leonard Fournette, TB (vs. BUF) Elijah Mitchell, SF (at CIN) Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. SF) Alvin Kamara, NO (at NYJ) Cordarelle Patterson, ATL (at CAR) Josh Jacobs, LV (at KC) Saquon Barkley, NYG (at LAC) Javonte Williams, DEN (vs. DET) Antonio Gibson, WAS (vs. DAL) Nick Chubb, CLE (vs. BAL) Aaron Jones, GB (vs. CHI) David Montgomery, CHI (at GB) Sony Michel, LAR (at ARI) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. LV) Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at WAS) Chuba Hubbard, CAR (vs. ATL) James Conner, ARI (vs. LAR) Devonta Freeman, BAL (at CLE) James Robinson, JAC (at TEN) A.J. Dillon, GB (vs. CHI) Kareem Hunt, CLE (vs. BAL) Tony Pollard, DAL (at WAS) Jamaal Williams, DET (at DEN) Darrel Williams, KC (vs. LV) J.D. McKissic, WAS (vs. DAL) Dontrell Hilliard, TEN (vs. JAC) D'Onta Foreman, TEN (vs. JAC) Tevin Coleman, NYJ (vs. NO) Melvin Gordon, DEN (vs. DET) Chase Edmonds, ARI (vs. LAR) Mark Ingram, NO (at NYJ) Rex Burkhead, HOU (vs. SEA) Rashaad Penny, SEA (at HOU) Zack Moss, BUF (at TB) Adrian Peterson, SEA (at HOU) Ty Johnson, NYJ (vs. NO) Ameer Abdullah, CAR (vs. ATL) Devin Singletary, BUF (at TB) Devontae Booker, NYG (at LAC) Royce Freeman, HOU (vs. SEA) Travis Homer, SEA (at HOU) Matt Breida, BUF (at TB) Mike Davis, ATL (at CAR) Carlos Hyde, JAC (at TEN) Darrell Henderson, LAR (at ARI) Latavius Murray, BAL (at CLE) Samaje Perine, CIN (vs. SF) Justin Jackson, LAC (vs. NYG) Peyton Barber, LVB (at KC) Godwin Igwebuike, DET (at DEN) Ronald Jones, TB (vs. BUF) Jeff Wilson Jr., SF (at CIN) Jermar Jefferson, DET (at DEN) Giovani Bernard, TB (vs. BUF) Khalil Herbert, CHI (at GB) Kene Nwangwu, MIN (vs. PIT) Austin Walter, NYJ (vs. NO)

