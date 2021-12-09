Welcome to Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season! In most leagues, this is the final regular season week before the fantasy postseason. Let's dominate and seal our playoff seed!



Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 14 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

KICKER RANKINGS

Harrison Butker, KC (vs. LV) Justin Tucker, BAL (at CLE) Matt Gay, LAR (at ARI) Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at WAS) Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. PIT) Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. DET) Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. JAC) Ryan Succop, TB (vs. BUF) Tyler Bass, BUF (at TB) Matt Prater, ARI (vs. LAR) Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vs. NYG) Robbie Gould, SF (at CIN) Chris Boswell, PIT (at MIN) Daniel Carlson, LV (at KC) Zane Gonzalez, CAR (vs. ATL) Mason Crosby, GB (vs. CHI) Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. SF) Brett Maher, NO (at NYJ) Brian Johnson, WAS (vs. DAL) Jason Myers, SEA (at HOU) Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. BAL) Younghoe Koo, ATL (at CAR) Graham Gano, NYG (at LAC) Cairo Santos, CHI (at GB) Riley Patterson, DET (at DEN) Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. SEA) Matthew Wright, JAC (at TEN) Eddy Pineiro, NYJ (vs. NO)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

More Fantasy coverage: