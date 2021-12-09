Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Publish date:

Week 14 Fantasy Football Rankings: Kickers

Justin Tucker and the Ravens don't want to make the AFC North title any more competitive with a loss to the Browns.
Author:

Welcome to Week 14 of the 2021 NFL season! In most leagues, this is the final regular season week before the fantasy postseason. Let's dominate and seal our playoff seed!

Remember to always churn those last couple bench spots to make sure you're bringing your best options to your lineup. Every lineup spot counts! Check out Jen Piacenti's Week 14 waiver wire pickups for guidance on who to target.

Week 14 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES

Week 14 Rankings (PPR)

QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS | FLEX | KICKERS | TEAM DEFENSES (D/ST)

SI Recommends

KICKER RANKINGS

  1. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. LV)
  2. Justin Tucker, BAL (at CLE)
  3. Matt Gay, LAR (at ARI)
  4. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (at WAS)
  5. Greg Joseph, MIN (vs. PIT)
  6. Brandon McManus, DEN (vs. DET)
  7. Randy Bullock, TEN (vs. JAC)
  8. Ryan Succop, TB (vs. BUF)
  9. Tyler Bass, BUF (at TB)
  10. Matt Prater, ARI (vs. LAR)
  11. Dustin Hopkins, LAC (vs. NYG)
  12. Robbie Gould, SF (at CIN)
  13. Chris Boswell, PIT (at MIN)
  14. Daniel Carlson, LV (at KC)
  15. Zane Gonzalez, CAR (vs. ATL)
  16. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. CHI)
  17. Evan McPherson, CIN (vs. SF)
  18. Brett Maher, NO (at NYJ)
  19. Brian Johnson, WAS (vs. DAL)
  20. Jason Myers, SEA (at HOU)
  21. Chase McLaughlin, CLE (vs. BAL)
  22. Younghoe Koo, ATL (at CAR)
  23. Graham Gano, NYG (at LAC)
  24. Cairo Santos, CHI (at GB)
  25. Riley Patterson, DET (at DEN)
  26. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. SEA)
  27. Matthew Wright, JAC (at TEN)
  28. Eddy Pineiro, NYJ (vs. NO)

Get fantasy and betting analysis in your inbox by signing up for the Winners Club newsletter: SI.com/newsletters

More Fantasy coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Broncos safety Justin Simmons celebrates an interception with two teammates
Play
Fantasy

Week 14 Rankings: Team Defenses (D/ST)

The Broncos don't want to let the Lions start a winning streak in Week 14.

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen (6) reacts after recovering a fumble in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL

NFL Week 14 Picks From the MMQB Staff

The team makes its picks for Ravens-Browns, Bills-Buccaneers, Rams-Cardinals and more.

coyotes
NHL

Report: Glendale Could Lock Coyotes Out of Arena for Unpaid Taxes

The Arizona Department of Revenue filed a tax lien notice for over $1.3 million in unpaid state and city taxes.

tony elliott
College Football

Report: Clemson's Elliott Emerges as UVA's Top Coach Candidate

Elliott, currently the offensive coordinator at Clemson, won the Broyles Award in 2017 as the nation's top assistant coach.

sam kerr
Extra Mustard

Sam Kerr Takes Down Pitch Invader, Receives Yellow Card

When a trespasser made his way to the pitch during Chelsea's game against Juventus, Kerr decided to take matters into her own hands.

aaron-rodgers-packers
Extra Mustard

Rodgers Says Scheduling Kept Him From Hosting 'Jeopardy!'

"I don't think it would have worked based on the way they want to schedule the show."

bob bowlsby
College Football

Big 12 Commish: NCAA May Eliminate Early Signing Period

The December signing period was instituted in 2017, and has had a massive effect on college football.

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) jogs off the field following the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Week 14: Picks, Plays and Values

After struggling in brutal conditions on Monday night, Josh Allen is ready to rebound.