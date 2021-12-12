Week 14 is an important one for the fantasy playoff push and the NFL playoff race.

Good morning! Today is the most important day of the fantasy football season, so far. Playoff berths and seeding are up for grabs in the final Sunday of the regular season in most fantasy leagues. Congratulations to everyone who had Dalvin Cook go berserk on Thursday night and already has a leg up going into the weekend. If you didn’t benefit from Cook’s big night, our analysts have the insight to help navigate you to victory.

Who’s In and Who’s Out

D’Andre Swift is the big name who’s out on Sunday, but the running back landscape was hit hard by injury this week overall. The COVID-19 list claimed a few fantasy studs too, namely Keenan Allen and Darrell Henderson Jr. Find out the latest injury news on your players and your opponents’ in the Week 14 injury report.

Essential Reading

SI Staff NFL Picks: The Cowboys are getting a lot of love from our analysts ahead of their divisional road game against a hot Washington Football Team. The SI Betting team hit on 68% of their bets last week and they look to keep it up in Week 14.

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Michael Fabiano is putting his full confidence behind DK Metcalf in a favorable matchup against the Texans. The struggling Seahawks receiver is Fabiano’s Start of the Week at the position. See who else Fabiano recommends and who he thinks you should stay away from this week.

Week 14 Player Rankings: Shawn Childs is projecting a strong return for Deebo Samuel, putting the 49ers receiver in his top 10. Every week, Childs meticulously projects performances for dozens of skill position players to help you make those difficult lineup decisions.

Using Vegas to Assist Your Fantasy Team: Jen Piacenti’s series on how to use sportsbooks to your advantage continues. So how can you use game lines and player props to assist your fantasy team? Piacenti shows you how.

Fantasy Football Weekly Cheat Sheet: Matt De Lima compiled all the need-to-know information for Week 14 for your reading pleasure. This week, he focused on Saquon Barkley, tight end sleepers and how he watches the games each week.

Jalen Guyton Could Step up for the Chargers: Though Mike Williams is active, Keenan Allen is out. Jalen Guyton could see a larger-than-usual workload with Allen’s targets up for grabs while he’s on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NFL DFS Lineup Advice: Childs is in search of a big DFS payday and he walks you through which expensive players he’s paying up for and which bargains he’s going in on in hopes of a breakout performance.