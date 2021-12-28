Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
FANTASY
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
The Hurry Up: Have the Chiefs Fully Bounced Back and Are the Packers the Super Bowl Favorites?
The Hurry Up: Have the Chiefs Fully Bounced Back and Are the Packers the Super Bowl Favorites?
Publish date:

Winners Club: Fantasy Football Championship Week Begins

Only one more week remains in the fantasy season as the NFL schedule winds down and the playoff race heats up.
Author:

Welcome to fantasy football championship week! The penultimate game is later than usual and it took jumping through more hoops than usual to get here, so congratulations to the managers who navigated their way through the season to get to this point.

If you’re not playing for your league’s title, catch up on the latest action across the NFL, NBA, college football and college basketball. There are still plenty of ways to win.

NFL and Fantasy Football

The Dolphins’ defense swarmed Saints rookie quarterback Ian Book Monday night to the tune of eight sacks and a pair of interceptions. Miami wasn’t inspiring offensively—259 total yards and one touchdown—but it still did more than enough to score its seventh consecutive win and sneak into the final playoff spot in the AFC, for now.

Waiver Wire: Jen Piacenti recommends players to pick up at each skill position for those with important games this weekend. “With COVID news often dropping at the very last minute, be sure you have an insurance policy in place for each of them,” writes Piacenti.

Best and Worst Fantasy Matchups: Craig Ellenport analyzes the top fantasy performers who have cakewalks in championship week and the top-tier players who draw tough matchups in the most important week. “Now, as is the case every week, matchups are crucial,” writes Ellenport.

On Christmas Day, football fans will get a good look at Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, who burned the Patriots for 170 yards and a touchdown last week.

Jaguars James Robinson Tears Achilles: Jacksonville’s second-year running back is out for the final two games after leaving Sunday's game early with a non-contact injury that interim coach Darrell Bevell confirmed afterwards to be a torn Achilles.

NFL Power Rankings: NFC teams hold four of the five top spots in the latest rankings, but the Chiefs hold the No. 1 spot following their eighth straight win. “We know all about their rocky start, and plenty of people have written about their defense’s turnaround during this eight-game winning streak. What else is left to say?” writes Mitch Goldich.

College Football

Bowl season continues all day Tuesday with five games featuring teams across the Power 5 conferences. Read Richard Johnson’s bowl game composite model for picks, and check out the Data Skrive game breakdowns below.

Auburn vs. Houston: The Tigers and Cougars kick off at noon ET. Auburn is a 1.5-point favorite despite losing its last four games.

SI Recommends

Sep 25, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Navy Midshipmen at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Louisville vs. Air Force: The Cardinals and Falcons meet at 3:30 p.m. ET. Air Force is a 1-point favorite and is riding a three-game winning streak.

Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech: The Bulldogs and Red Raiders clash at 6:30 p.m. ET. Mississippi State is a 10-point favorite.

NC State vs. UCLA: The Bruins and Wolfpack kick off at 8 p.m. ET. NC State is a 1.5-point favorite and is riding a two-game winning streak, while UCLA is victorious in its last three.

Minnesota vs. West Virginia: The Gophers and Mountaineers get a late start at 10:15 p.m. ET. Minnesota is a 4.5-point favorite after winning its final game of the regular season against then-No. 14 Wisconsin.

NBA Action

Tuesday evening has eight NBA games on the schedule, two of which SI Editor Matt Ehalt and I will be picking for the latest edition of NBA SO/UP.

Visit si.com/betting later today to find our bets for 76ers-Raptors and Nuggets-Warriors.

NBA Shortens Length of Quarantine: Players, coaches, referees and staff members who are vaccinated now only have to quarantine for six days, as opposed to 10, if they are no longer infectious, according to a report.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver during the second quarter between the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers at Chase.

NBA Power Rankings: Golden State beat Phoenix on Christmas Day and took back the No. 1 ranking in the process. Jeremy Woo called it “a strong statement from the Warriors, who should get Klay Thompson back in January.”

YOU MAY LIKE

ferran-torres
Soccer

Spain Forward Ferran Torres Leaves Man City for Barcelona

The Premier League champions sold Torres for nearly double the fee they paid in 2020.

Dak Prescott runs the football.
NFL

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Shares How His Legs Feel as Regular Season Concludes

Not only did Prescott throw for 330 yards vs. Washington, but he had his second-best rushing game of the year as well.

russell-wilson-bears
NFL

Seven Things to Know After Week 16: QB Carousel Will Spin This Offseason

Plus, the Giants and Jags make it more difficult to fill their vacancies, Joe Burrow’s MVP rise, Trey Lance’s next shot, and more!

Deion Sanders during a Jackson State football game.
College Football

Deion Sanders: Games vs. Power 5 ‘the Ultimate Sellout’

The Jackson State head coach says the payouts aren't worth “financial beatdowns” at the hands of college football powers.

dCOVrickflick_H
College Football

‘He’s the Mortar That Fills in the Cracks’

Flick wanted to honor his son’s commitment to the football team. Now an invaluable cog of the program, he will be on hand as the Bearcats prepare to make history in the Playoff.

waiver-wire-122821
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Waiver Wire Pickups

Welcome to the fantasy Super Bowl! We're not quite done yet with one big week left to take the title.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates throwing a touchdown against the Washington Football Team
NFL

NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs on Top, Cowboys Charging Toward Playoffs

After a rocky start, Kansas City is on an eight-game winning streak, while Dallas is still loaded on offense and now lethal on defense.

tua tagovailoa
NFL

Dolphins Win Seventh Straight, Make History vs. Saints

With their dominant 20–3 win over New Orleans, Miami has now done something no other team has pulled off in NFL history.