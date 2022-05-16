Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Fantasy
Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Running Backs and Wide Receivers
Fantasy Strength of Schedule: Running Backs and Wide Receivers

2022 PGA Championship DFS Top Plays and Value Picks

Finding a mix of top-tier golfers and low-priced sleepers is the key to daily fantasy golf.

I’ve been chasing the daily game battle for many years with the hopes of taking down a million-dollar prize. In essence, the goal in golf is almost like playing the pick-6 in horse racing. The deeper your bankroll, the more outs you give yourself to win. The downside is that adding each additional entry adds a higher multiple to your investment. The PGA Championship tees off Thursday in Tulsa, so let’s put together a winning DFS strategy.

With my limited funds, I’m comfortable entering between 10 and 25 teams in golf GPPs with a price point between $10 and $25. Ideally, I’d like to get as many teams as possible through to the weekend to help increase my chance of winning.

When reviewing the player pool, I know I need the tournament winner. In addition, there is a good chance that all six of my golfers (depending on the site) must play on the weekend and finish in the top 15. Based on my thought process and approach, it makes the most sense for me to build around a core of four golfers then mix and match the final two spots in my lineup.

Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 15th hole during the second round of The Northern Trust golf tournament at TPC of Boston.

Here’s a look at the top-tier players by salary:

It is nearly impossible to roster two of the top five salaries and win a GPP with a big field of entries. There are times when I’ll rotate in one of the top-tier players to help create a broader range on my last two players while using three other core players. In this case, a team starting with Rory McIlroy will have $1,400 of salary cap relief over a Scottie Scheffler-led team.

The top-tier target for me will be Scheffler. His high salary should create a lower number of teams rostering him compared to the high-end talent pool.

Contenders

Of this grouping, I like Xander Schauffele the best. He played well last week, and he is one of the better players in the event not to win a major. If I wanted to build around two of these six players, it would be Schauffele with Jordan Spieth or Hideki Matsuyama.

With a $50,000 salary cap, I would have $29,300 left for four players by using Scheffler and Schauffele.

Board Dogs

Tiger Woods at the 2020 Masters.
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Each one of these players has top 10 upside, but they also would compromise my team build based on my first two core players. I’m leaving Tiger Woods in the mix as I don’t want to be left out in the cold if he delivers a history-making golf story.

Next Tier

  • Matt Fitzpatrick ($7,900)
  • Tony Finau ($7,900)
  • Abraham Ancer ($7,800)
  • Tommy Fleetwood ($7,600)
  • Cameron Young ($7,600)

Four of these five players have played at a high level over the last few seasons. Fitzpatrick offers the best form despite a couple of missed cuts over the past three-and-a-half months. Fleetwood comes in with better form than Finau and Ancer. Young is a newcomer with a pair of high-ranking finishes, but he needs to prove he can beat the top players in the world before considering him a win candidate.

Possible Values

  • Talor Gooch ($7,400)
  • Billy Horschel ($7,400)
  • Gary Woodland ($7,300)
  • Justin Rose ($7,200)
  • Patrick Reed ($7,200)

It would be challenging to get behind Woodland, Rose, and Reed at this level based on form. However, despite their question marks, each player does have enough experience to flip the switch in any given week. Rose played well in his last two PGA Championships (ninth and eighth), but he is 17 shots over par in his last six rounds on the PGA Tour. In his last seven events in 2022, Reed has four missed cuts with no top 10s. Horschel brings the safest feel.

Fishing for a Pulse

  • Russell Henley ($7,200
  • Maverick McNealy ($7,100)
  • Alex Noren ($7,000)
  • Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($7,000)
  • Robert MacIntyre ($6,900)

I expect multiple of these players to make the cut, but their ceiling may not be high enough to help take down a GPP. I like the direction and potential of Bezuidenhout and MacIntyre. Henley has the best overall resume, but he hasn’t finished inside the top 35 at the PGA Championship in his last four tries despite playing on the weekend in each event.

Deep Darting

  • Francesco Molinari ($6,900)
  • Matt Kuchar ($6,800)
  • Kevin Kisner ($6,800)
  • Aaron Wise ($6,800)
  • Sebastian Munoz ($6,800)

Kuchar has played much better over his last five events (16th, second, third, 49th, 12th), but he missed three of his previous four cuts at the PGA Championship. In 2017 (ninth) and 2019 (eighth), Kuchar posted a pair of top 10s. His form makes the most sense at this level, and I’m going to use him as my third core player.

I have an average of $7,500 left for three roster slots after finding one low-end player. I feel the best about Billy Horschel, so I’m going to ride him as my fourth player. After that, I’ll add multiple entries with my final $15,100 in salary with the hopes of hitting on the backend of my roster.

Of all the groupings, I sense that rostering three players in the $9,000 range may be the optimal lineup structure. 

More fantasy & golf coverage:

Fantasy/Betting

YOU MAY LIKE

Josh Allen, Zac Taylor, Jarvis Landry
Play
NFL

Zac Taylor on the Bengals’ New Offseason Approach

How Cincinnati is moving past the Super Bowl loss. Plus, final thoughts on the 2022 schedule, an inside look at the Chargers’ viral anime video and more.

By Albert Breer
kim-kardashian-soccer
Extra Mustard

Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Maye Musk, Yumi Nu Highlight This Year’s SI Swim Covers

The four cover models for this year's issue have been revealed.

By Mary Hawkins
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix.
NBA

Chris Paul Says He Isn’t Retiring After Playoff Loss

The 37-year-old point guard will return to Phoenix next season and has no plans on retiring.

By Mike McDaniel
Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards
Extra Mustard

Watch: Ciara Explains What It’s Like To Be Married to Russell Wilson

The 36-year-old discussed her relationship with the NFL star in an exclusive interview with SI.

By Mike McDaniel
kimsi2022dr
Extra Mustard

Watch: Kim Kardashian On Why Now Was The Time to Appear in The Swimsuit Issue

The 41-year-old Kardashian is making her inaugural cover appearance in the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue.

By Mike McDaniel
Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) dribbles against the Kentucky Wildcats.
NBA

2022 NBA Draft Lottery: Previewing What's at Stake for Each Team

Here’s what you should know about each team heading into lottery night.

By Jeremy Woo
kim-kardashian-soccer
Extra Mustard

Kim Kardashian Featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Kardashian makes her first appearance in the magazine.

By Mary Hawkins
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) looks on as Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket in the first half of game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
NBA

The Suns and Their Season Succumbed to the Terror of Luka Doncic

Phoenix’s season—which before the playoffs had been the best in franchise history—ended in shocking, confusing, humiliating fashion on Sunday night.

By Rohan Nadkarni