Fantasy
Fabiano's Fantasy Rookies to Watch in 2022
Fabiano's Fantasy Rookies to Watch in 2022

2022 Fantasy Football Forecast: Christian Watson Ready to Dominate

Green Bay's rookie receiver is positioned for a big impact fantasy season.

As the fantasy football draft season begins in earnest, we’ve asked all of SI Fantasy’s writers and editors to weigh in with their top picks in five key categories. Next up: SI Fantasy senior editor Craig Ellenport.

Top Sleeper: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, 49ers

While opposing defenses try to figure out ways to stop 2021 breakout star Deebo Samuel, they might not pay enough attention to Brandon Aiyuk. After a slow start last season, Aiyuk showed flashes. He had 201 combined receiving yards in San Francisco’s last two regular-season games and finished the season with 56 receptions, 826 yards and five touchdowns. Aiyuk went in the 10th round of SI Fantasy’s most recent mock draft, which could be a steal.

Top Rookie: Christian Watson, WR, Packers

The six wide receivers selected ahead of Watson will be catching passes from Marcus Mariota, Zach Wilson, Jameis Winston, Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Ryan Tannehill. Watson, meanwhile, will be working with a Hall of Fame quarterback. Much has been made about the notion that Aaron Rodgers doesn’t throw enough to rookies, but he’s never had so many vacated targets to replace. Watson certainly won’t put up Davante Adams numbers, but he’ll do enough to be a valuable fantasy asset.

Biggest Bust: Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

Pitts had decent numbers for a rookie last season, but the player who was supposed to be the second coming of Shannon Sharpe only scored one touchdown. That was with Matt Ryan as his QB, and now he’s catching passes from Marcus Mariota in an offense with very little else to distract opposing defenses. Pitts is coming off the board as the third TE taken in most fantasy drafts this summer, but I don’t think his numbers will merit that status.

Comeback Player: Derrick Henry, RB, Titans

It seems odd to give a comeback award to a player who rushed for 937 yards and 10 TDs last year, but Henry did miss the entire second half of the season. And that was such a shame because he was well on pace to win his third straight rushing title, topping 2,000 yards for the second straight year and possibly smashing the single-season rushing record. Henry is 28 years old. Yes, he’s the kind of bruising back that gets burned out quickly with such a high volume of carries, but I’ll give him at least one more monster season. Look, from a fantasy standpoint, he’s still getting drafted in the first half of the first round, but the fact that he’s not the consensus No. 1 pick is a sign that some people are starting to write him off. They are very wrong.

Late-Round QB: Aaron Rodgers, Packers

In SI Fantasy’s most recent mock draft, Aaron Rodgers was the 13th quarterback off the board, taken in the 10th round. He’s the QB11 in National Fantasy Football Championship drafts. Clearly, fantasy managers believe the loss of Davante Adams will be the beginning of the end of Rodgers’s Hall of Fame career. Not so fast. Over the last four seasons, Rodgers has averaged 4,215 yards, and 34 TD passes. Given his talent, Matt LaFleur’s offensive gameplan and enough weapons around him, there’s no reason to think Rodgers can’t hit those numbers, which would make him more valuable than a 10th-round pick.

