Fantasy
Fantasy Impact: Julio Jones Signs With Buccaneers

Seven-time Pro Bowler will be catching passes from Tom Brady in Tampa Bay.

Those who have been taking Julio Jones in the final rounds of their fantasy football drafts are feeling pretty, pretty good today, as the 33-year-old wide receiver signed a one-year contract with the Buccaneers. Plus, the signing gives Tom Brady another offensive weapon. 

After losing Rob Gronkowski in the offseason and Antonio Brown at the end of last season, Tampa Bay has finally found a replacement in the 12-year veteran.

Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, will join an offense that threw for 5,229 yards and 43 passing touchdowns in 2021, leading the league with 307.6 passing yards per game.

With Chris Godwin coming off an ACL injury and questions as to whether he will start the season, Jones has an immediate pathway to success alongside veteran Mike Evans and new Buc, Russell Gage.

The only question is: Can Jones stay healthy? Across the past two seasons, he has played in only 19 games–many of which he left early. He combined for only 1,205 yards and four touchdowns in that 19-game span.

However, in 2019 alone, Jones had 1,394 yards and caught six touchdowns. Since entering the league in 2011, Jones has gone for 1,198 yards or more in each of the seven seasons he has played at least 14 games. And he’s never played with Tom Brady.

If you’re gambling on a high ceiling, this is your ticket. 

