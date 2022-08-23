Three Landing Spots for Kenyan Drake That Could Spoil Your Late-Round Fantasy Flier

WIth the news that Kenyan Drake is likely being released by the Raiders, there’s a good chance he will be ruining your late-round running back value soon.

I kid! Sort of.

But, what if?

Here are three potential landing spots for the 28-year-old pass-catching running back. All three have interesting players already on the roster who could be late-round targets. If they land Drake, that could leave fantasy managers yelling at the sky.

Yep. I just poured cold water on your Isiah Pacheco pick.

Why not load up on targets for Patrick Mahomes? The Chiefs should be putting as many shots on goal as possible after losing Tyreek Hill in the offseason. Sure, it’s a crowded backfield, but Drake was rated as the fourth-highest ranked RB as a receiver by PFF. Clyde Edwards-Helaire has never played a complete season, and the veteran Drake could easily fill his role.

But Saquon!

Yeah, Saquon. Barkley has played a total of 15 games across the past two seasons and has missed 21 career-games due to injury. Meanwhile his ADP keeps rising in fantasy drafts and he’s creeping up into the early second round. With an improved offensive line and a new coaching staff there is certainly a lot of reason to be excited about Barkley–but, what if the Giants decide to manage his injury by giving him more rest and fewer snaps? After all, the Giants aren’t playing to win your fantasy league. Wouldn’t they want to protect their best weapon? Drake is exactly the kind of player that could help lighten the load for Barkley. Imagine a tandem comparable to Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon in 2021.

Or don’t–and take a deep breath.

But, one more thing. Let’s not forget the only real depth behind Barley right now is the oft-injured 31-year-old Matt Breida.

Cam Akers is returning from an Achilles injury and Darrell Henderson has never started more than 11 games in a season due to his own injury issues. Akers is currently projected to be the lead back, and should be seeing 20-plus touches per game, but there are still many questions as to whether he will be at full strength after averaging only 2.4 yards per carry in 2021. He’s currently still going at a relative value in the third round due to the question marks surrounding him. Enter Drake. I can see Drake being the new Sony Michel once one of the aforementioned backs inevitably gets bit with the injury bug, or simply being there to help manage workload. If you were already nervous about drafting Cam Akers, then Drake joining the room won’t make you feel any better, and a value pick in Henderson looks less… well… valuable.

Other teams that might be a good fit for Drake include the Washington Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens.

Antonio Gibson’s stock continues to slide in Washington. Gibson has been seen taking snaps with special teams after he was benched in last week’s preseason game for fumbling on his second carry. Meanwhile, rookie Brian Robinson has been trending in the other direction with first-team snaps in preseason.

The Ravens still need a true No. 2 behind J.K. Dobbins (who is returning from injury) while they wait on Gus Edwards. We know they love to crow the room in Baltimore.

If you’re drafting Robinson or Dobbins, be sure to keep hitting refresh your news feed.

