Fantasy Impact: Dolphins Release Sony Michel

The Miami Dolphins released veteran running back Sony Michel on Tuesday, providing some clarity to their crowded running back room.

Chase Edmonds is expected to lead this backfield, despite durability concerns. Edmonds, a talented pass-catching back, should be rostered in all formats and remains a value with an average draft position of 93 in PPR leagues. Though his season was limited due to injury in 2021, Edmonds was highly efficient, averaging 5.1 yards per attempt and catching 43 of his 53 targets for 311 yards. He produced double-digit PPR points in eight of his 12 games played with Arizona last season and he’s currently going in the eighth round of fantasy football drafts.

Backup running back Raheem Mostert is 30 years old and has played a full 16-game season only once in his career. However, when he does play, he is one of the biggest threats on the ground. In 16 games in 2019, Mostert averged 5.6 yards per attempt, racking up 772 yards in only 137 attempts. Mostert has a knack for breaking off big runs, and he’s going largely undrafted in fantasy leagues. At that ADP, and now with Michel out of the picture, Mostert could be my favorite late-round flier.

But, what about Michel? The former first-round pick of the Patriots scored the only touchdown of Super Bowl LIII for New England and was a big part of the Rams’ Super Bowl success last season. He ranked first in carries and third in rushing yards over the final six weeks of the 2021 regular season, showing there is still tread on the tires even as he enters his age 27 season.

One possible landing spot for Michel is the Washington Commanders, who seem disenchanted with Antonio Gibson and who will now begin the season without budding star rookie Brian Robinson.

Michel is going largely undrafted in fantasy drafts, but could be worth a late-round flier if he ends up in Washington.

