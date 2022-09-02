2022 Half PPR Fantasy Football Rankings

Better late than never to post my redraft half-point PPR rankings. I get the benefit of a sort of mental clean slate as all the preseason hype and coach-speak has faded away since so much of the preseason and training camp has come and gone. I've decided to even go the extra mile by including kickers and team defenses to go along with quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends, top 400 overall and top 400 superflex overall. Click here if you're looking for IDP rankings.

I've warmed up to half PPR in recent years. I believe wide receivers and pass-catching running backs are both a bit too overvalued these days. The half-point doesn't do much to help most tight ends, but that's why in my "what's the best fantasy scoring system?" article, I make the case for using a half-point, plus a TE premium variation to keep their numbers afloat.

If you've got a question or concern and if you want to tell me all about it, please share your thoughts with me on Twitter (@mattkdelima)! It's important to me to fix errors and hear if I'm really wrong (or right) about a player.

Updated: September 2, 2022

