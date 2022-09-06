Fantasy Football Week 1 Rankings & Stat Projections: Elijah Moore, Marquise Brown Crack WR Top 10
You might be surprised to see Elijah Moore and Marquise Brown in the top 10 of Shawn Childs's Week 1 wide receivers rankings. But then you must not know Shawn!
Hello once again everybody! SI Fantasy is back in the building for the 2022 NFL season with the most in-depth rankings & stat projections available. Shawn Childs, a high-stakes legend and a fantasy Hall of Famer, provides weekly fantasy football projections & rankings, updated frequently to reflect the latest injury updates, emerging players and prior performances!
Note: These spreadsheets vary by appearance depending on the device and browser you use. Due to the size and dimensions of the projections, it may be best to download the file. We recommend using Google Docs, Microsoft Excel or any spreadsheet-compatible app/program to view.
DOWNLOAD RANKINGS: EXCEL | VIEW AS WEB PAGE
WEEK 1 FANTASY FOOTBALL PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS
Updated: September 6, 2022
QUARTERBACKS
RUNNING BACKS
WIDE RECEIVERS
TIGHT ENDS
TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS
