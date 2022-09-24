Week 3 Injury Updates: Latest on Who’s In, Who’s Out

Three words that haunt all fantasy managers: “game-day decision.” You can study the injury reports and scour all the team-by-team news all you like, but when a coach says his star offensive player is a game-day decision, there’s little you can do without waiting until the last possible moment to submit your lineup on Sunday. And even then, there’s a lack of control that leaves you downright queasy. As of Saturday morning, some starting running backs have the dreaded game-day decision tag on them, so plan accordingly.

Here’s a closer look at who’s in and who’s out for Week 3.

ARIZONA CARDINALS

After three days of no practice, Cardinals WR Rondale Moore was ruled out by Kliff Kingsbury. With Jalen Ramsey likely drawing Marquise Brown, it’s time to fire up Greg Dortch if you need a supplemental fantasy player. Dortch has paced the Cardinals in receptions (11) and receiving yards (118) while being just one of two receivers (Hollywood being the other) to record a touchdown thus far. He's also tied with Zach Ertz for first downs gained (six). Running back James Conner has practiced all week but was deemed a game-day decision by Kingsbury. If Conner can’t go, Darrel Williams is in line to receive the majority of the work . — Donnie Druin

BALTIMORE RAVENS​​

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is doubtful against the Patriots after being limited in practice all week and there is no set timeline for his return. Pat Mekari will get the start at left tackle for the second consecutive week if Stanley can’t play. Running back J.K. Dobbins will be a game-day decision after being listed as a full participant. However, the Ravens are not going to rush him back and aggravate the knee injury that ended his 2021 season. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman could be a key fantasy player after scoring a pair of long touchdowns in each of the past two weeks. — Todd Karpovich

CHICAGO BEARS

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is questionable with a hip injury suffered against the Packers after missing practice this week, while starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson is also questionable with a hamstring injury after being injured in practice. Making matters worse for the Bears is Smith’s backup, Matthew Adams, is out with a hamstring injury, so undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn appears likely to make his first NFL start at either weakside or strongside linebacker. — Gene Chamberlain

Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

DETROIT LIONS

Offensive lineman Jonah Jackson and defensive lineman John Cominsky have been ruled out, while four starters are questionable, including running back D’Andre Swift, who has been battling a nagging ankle injury. So be very cautious starting him in fantasy against a Vikings team looking to rebound after a poor showing on Monday Night Football. — John Maakaron

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady are two of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. As with Brady, Rodgers will have to play to that level on Sunday given the state of the receiver corps. Top receiver Allen Lazard aggravated an ankle injury last week, but is good to go. Christian Watson and Randall Cobb are questionable and Sammy Watkins is out. If you need to take a fantasy flier, rookie Romeo Doubs could get a lot of action. — Bill Huber

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

The Jaguars have gone five consecutive practices without a single player on the injury report. The only player to be listed all season has been Foley Fatukasi, who was limited in three practices in Week 1 (but he still played), and cornerback Shaquill Griffin, who was a late addition to the report on Friday with a hip injury that now has him listed as questionable. The Jaguars are completely healthy, and their takeaway-heavy defense could be due for another day of fantasy production vs. a Chargers team that has injuries at QB, OL, TE and WR, but a lack of Griffin vs. the Chargers would be big news for fantasy owners. — John Shipley

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Kicker Harrison Butker and defensive end Mike Danna have been ruled out for Sunday, and wide receiver Mecole Hardman was limited in practice this week with a heel issue. Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended for four games and cornerback Trent McDuffie remains on IR, so KC is missing three defensive starters this week. Steer clear of Butker and exercise caution with Hardman in fantasy, but the rest of the Chiefs should be ready to go. — Joshua Brisco

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

Raiders will be without their best linebacker Denzel Perryman (ankle) and without their star slot receiver Hunter Renfrow (concussion). C Andre James (concussion) is questionable, as are DT Neil Farrel Jr. (shoulder), S Tre’von Moehrig (hip) and DT Bilal Nichols (shoulder). RB Josh Jacobs (illness) did not participate in practice Friday, and is questionable for the game Sunday. The Titans pass defense has been abysmal, and if you have, or can get Derek Carr, he should have massive fantasy numbers on Sunday. — Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Star safety Harrison Smith is out with a concussion for the Vikings’ home game against the Lions on Sunday. Linebacker Eric Kendricks is questionable but is expected to play. I’d give a slight upgrade in fantasy to every member of the Lions’ passing game with Smith out. You’re obviously starting Amon-Ra St. Brown, but Jared Goff and T.J. Hockenson (if healthy) should be considered for lineups, and even D.J. Chark or Josh Reynolds could be flex options. — Will Ragatz

NEW YORK GIANTS

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams has long taken pride in his ironman streak since joining the NFL. But this week, that could be in jeopardy. Williams sprained his MCL in last week’s win over the Panthers, and is a longshot to play against a Cowboys offensive line that underwent some significant changes in the offseason. The good news, though, is the Giants could have one or both of their young pass rushers, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulari, back for this game, which would help the defense in getting pressure on Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush. Rush has only been pressured on 30.6 percent of his dropbacks this season, according to Pro Football Focus, but he can likely expect that rate to jump when he goes against the Giants’ pressure-happy defense. — Patricia Traina

NEW YORK JETS

Plenty of key Jets contributors are listed as questionable for Sunday in Cincinnati. We're talkin' WR Corey Davis, DT Quinnen Williams, LT George Fant, TE C.J. Uzomah and S Jordan Whitehead. Robert Saleh erased all concern on Friday, though, assuring that everybody other than QB Zach Wilson will be good to play against the Bengals. For fantasy purposes, if Davis and Uzomah are banged up, that's even more of a reason to lean on rookie wideout Garrett Wilson after his breakout performance last week in New York’s comeback win over Cleveland. — Max Goodman

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

George Kittle practiced all week and has no restrictions as the 49ers did not include him in their injury report. Which means he will make his first start of the season after missing the first two weeks with a groin injury. This is a great time to play Kittle in fantasy football, because the 49ers are facing the Broncos, who have excellent cornerbacks, which means Kittle should get lots of action in Denver on Sunday night. Also, the 49ers quarterback once again is Jimmy Garoppolo, who loves targeting Kittle. — Grant Cohn