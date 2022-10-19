Fantasy Football Week 7 Stat Projections: Tight End Rankings
Mike Gesicki (6/69/2), George Kittle (8/83), and Hunter Henry (4/61/1) posted their best showings of the year in Week 6. Despite their success, all three players still trail the top two tight ends (Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews) by a minimum of 64.00 fantasy points. Dallas Goedert (2/22) had his lowest output for a top-10 tight end.
Brevin Jordan, Houston Texans
After missing three games and four weeks with an ankle injury, Jordan is a tight end to follow this week if he returns to practice. I rated him with starting snaps in Week 7, but there isn’t a clear timetable to return. I’ll downgrade Jordan later this week if his health doesn’t improve as expected.
Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
Schultz was scratched on Sunday night after a setback with his knee on Saturday. Over the past four games, he missed two weeks while delivering two zeros on four combined targets. As a result, I listed him as out in Week 7.
Updated: October 19, 2022
WEEK 7 TIGHT END PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS
TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS
