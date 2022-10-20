Skip to main content
Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs

After a mixed start to the season, Austin Ekeler is back to usual domination and ranks high in Week 7.

We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1, the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or better.

There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 7's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a west coast matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers (O/U 51.5). The next two highest total games are the Lions and Cowboys (O/U 48.5), and Chiefs versus 49ers (O/U 48.5).

The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Jets vs. Broncos (O/U 38.5), Bears vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5), and Bucs vs. Panthers (O/U 40.5). I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.

Week 7 running back rankings (PPR)

  1. Saquon Barkley, NYG
  2. Austin Ekeler, LAC
  3. Christian McCaffrey, CAR
  4. Leonard Fournette, TB
  5. Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
  6. Josh Jacobs, LV
  7. Derrick Henry, TEN
  8. Nick Chubb, CLE
  9. Alvin Kamara, NO
  10. Joe Mixon, CIN
  11. Breece Hall, NYJ
  12. Jonathan Taylor, IND
  13. Ken Walker, SEA
  14. Dameon Pierce, HOU
  15. D'Andre Swift, DET
  16. Aaron Jones, GB
  17. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
  18. David Montgomery, CHI
  19. Jeff Wilson Jr., SF
  20. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC
  21. Tony Pollard, DAL
  22. Najee Harris, PIT
  23. Raheem Mostert, MIA
  24. Travis Etienne, JAC
  25. Eno Benjamin, ARI
  26. James Robinson, JAC
  27. Brian Robinson, WAS
  28. A.J. Dillon, GB
  29. Kenyan Drake, BAL
  30. Kareem Hunt, CLE
  31. Jamaal Williams, DET
  32. Tyler Allgeier, ATL
  33. Latavius Murray, DEN
  34. Rex Burkhead, HOU
  35. Michael Carter, NYJ
  36. Dontrell Hilliard, TEN
  37. Melvin Gordon, DEN
  38. J.D. McKissic, WAS
  39. Sony Michel, LAC
  40. Chase Edmonds, MIA
  41. Khalil Herbert, CHI
  42. Nyheim Hines, IND
  43. Rachaad White, TB
  44. Jerick McKinnon, KC
  45. Antonio Gibson, WAS
  46. Caleb Huntley, ATL
  47. Tevin Coleman, SF
  48. Deon Jackson, IND
  49. Samaje Perine, CIN
  50. Brandon Bolden, LV
  51. Jaylen Warren, PIT
  52. Keaontay Ingram, ARI
  53. Mark Ingram, NO
  54. Mike Boone, DEN
  55. Isiah Pacheco, KC
  56. Justice Hill, BAL
  57. D'Onta Foreman, CAR
  58. DeeJay Dallas, SEA
  59. Avery Williams, ATL
  60. Pierre Strong Jr., NE

