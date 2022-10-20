Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running Backs
We're about a third of the way through the season. That leads us to the Week 7 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles stand alone with a 6-0 record and they'll keep that record as they're on a bye! Three teams are just behind them at 5-1, the Bills, Vikings and Giants. You probably wouldn't have guessed Minnesota or New York would be at the top at this stage of the season. The Carolina Panthers possess the league's worst record at 1-5. Only 10 teams have a winning record, leaving 22 teams sitting at .500 or better.
There are a few contests with high-scoring potential that I'm watching this week. Starting off with Week 7's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a west coast matchup between the Seahawks and Chargers (O/U 51.5). The next two highest total games are the Lions and Cowboys (O/U 48.5), and Chiefs versus 49ers (O/U 48.5).
The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Jets vs. Broncos (O/U 38.5), Bears vs. Patriots (O/U 39.5), and Bucs vs. Panthers (O/U 40.5). I don't expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.
Week 7 running back rankings (PPR)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG
- Austin Ekeler, LAC
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR
- Leonard Fournette, TB
- Rhamondre Stevenson, NE
- Josh Jacobs, LV
- Derrick Henry, TEN
- Nick Chubb, CLE
- Alvin Kamara, NO
- Joe Mixon, CIN
- Breece Hall, NYJ
- Jonathan Taylor, IND
- Ken Walker, SEA
- Dameon Pierce, HOU
- D'Andre Swift, DET
- Aaron Jones, GB
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
- David Montgomery, CHI
- Jeff Wilson Jr., SF
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC
- Tony Pollard, DAL
- Najee Harris, PIT
- Raheem Mostert, MIA
- Travis Etienne, JAC
- Eno Benjamin, ARI
- James Robinson, JAC
- Brian Robinson, WAS
- A.J. Dillon, GB
- Kenyan Drake, BAL
- Kareem Hunt, CLE
- Jamaal Williams, DET
- Tyler Allgeier, ATL
- Latavius Murray, DEN
- Rex Burkhead, HOU
- Michael Carter, NYJ
- Dontrell Hilliard, TEN
- Melvin Gordon, DEN
- J.D. McKissic, WAS
- Sony Michel, LAC
- Chase Edmonds, MIA
- Khalil Herbert, CHI
- Nyheim Hines, IND
- Rachaad White, TB
- Jerick McKinnon, KC
- Antonio Gibson, WAS
- Caleb Huntley, ATL
- Tevin Coleman, SF
- Deon Jackson, IND
- Samaje Perine, CIN
- Brandon Bolden, LV
- Jaylen Warren, PIT
- Keaontay Ingram, ARI
- Mark Ingram, NO
- Mike Boone, DEN
- Isiah Pacheco, KC
- Justice Hill, BAL
- D'Onta Foreman, CAR
- DeeJay Dallas, SEA
- Avery Williams, ATL
- Pierre Strong Jr., NE
