You’ve arrived at the Week 8 edition of my PPR fantasy football rankings. The Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the mountain with an undefeated 6-0 record and it certainly helped their cause they were on a Week 7 bye. Three one-loss teams are on their heels: the Bills, Vikings and Giants. On the flipside, the exciting-to-watch Detroit Lions hold the league’s worst record at 1-5.



Allow me to offer a few contests with high-scoring potential that I’m watching this week because they should bring about lots of fantasy points. Let’s begin with Week 8's highest over/under point total on SI Sportsbook, a matchup between the Dolphins and Lions (O/U 51). The next two games with the highest point totals are the Raiders vs. Saints (O/U 49.5) and Cardinals vs. Vikings (O/U 49).



The three games with the lowest point totals on SI Sportsbook are Broncos vs. Jaguars (O/U 39.5), Commanders vs. Colts (O/U 39.5) and Titans vs. Texans (O/U 40.5). Due to the low point totals, I don’t expect a lot of fantasy production in these games.

Week 8 flex rankings (PPR)

Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (vs. SF) Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (at HOU) Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN (vs. ARI) Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (at SEA) Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (vs. GB) Tyreek Hill, WR, MIA (at DET) Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (vs. CIN) Josh Jacobs, RB, LV (at NO) Ja'Marr Chase, WR, CIN (at CLE) Davante Adams, WR, LV (at NO) DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI (at MIN) Ken Walker, RB, SEA (vs. NYG) Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (at CLE) CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (vs. CHI) Jaylen Waddle, WR, MIA (at DET) Christian McCaffrey, RB, SF (at LAR) Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (vs. WAS) Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (vs. LV) Mike Evans, WR, TB (vs. BAL) Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, NE (at NYJ) Dameon Pierce, RB, HOU (vs. TEN) A.J. Brown , WR, PHI (vs. PIT) Travis Etienne, RB, JAC (vs. DEN) Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, DET (vs. MIA) Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (vs. ARI) Leonard Fournette, RB, TB (vs. BAL) Chris Olave, WR, NO (vs. LV) Aaron Jones, RB, GB (at BUF) Chris Godwin, WR, TB (vs. BAL) Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. NYG) Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (at TB) Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (at CLE) Gabe Davis, WR, BUF (vs. GB) Raheem Mostert, RB, MIA (at DET) Deebo Samuel, WR, SF (at LAR) DeVonta Smith, WR, PHI (vs. PIT) Michael Pittman Jr., WR, IND (vs. WAS) Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (vs. PIT) Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. CHI) Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (vs. GB) Jamaal Williams, RB, DET (vs. MIA) George Kittle, TE, SF (at LAR) Jakobi Meyers, WR, NE (at NYJ) Christian Kirk, WR, JAC (vs. DEN) Michael Carter, RB, NYJ (vs. NE) D.J. Moore, WR, CAR (at ATL) Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (at IND) Amari Cooper, WR, CLE (vs. CIN) Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF (at LAR) Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (vs. TEN) Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (vs. ARI) Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (at PHI) Curtis Samuel, WR, WAS (at IND) Zach Ertz, TE, ARI (vs. MIN) James Conner, RB, ARI (at MIN) Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (vs. SF) Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (at JAC) Najee Harris, RB, PIT (at PHI) George Pickens, WR, PIT (at PHI) Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN (at JAC) Gus Edwards, RB, BAL (at TB) Romeo Doubs, WR, GB (at BUF) Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, NYG (at SEA) Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (at CLE) David Montgomery, RB, CHI (at DAL) Drake London, WR, ATL (vs. CAR) Josh Reynolds, WR, DET (vs. MIA) Rashod Bateman, WR, BAL (at TB) T.J. Hockenson, TE, DET (vs. MIA) Chuba Hubbard, RB, CAR (at ATL) Dallas Goedert, TE, PHI (vs. PIT) Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR (vs. SF) Tony Pollard, RB, DAL (vs. CHI) Hunter Renfrow, WR, LV (at NO) Robert Woods, WR, TEN (at HOU) D'Onta Foreman, RB, CAR (at ATL) Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (vs. CHI) Tyler Allgeier, RB, ATL (vs. CAR) Darnell Mooney, WR, CHI (at DAL) Kalif Raymond, WR, DET (vs. MIA) Zay Jones, WR, JAC (vs. DEN) Marquise Goodwin, WR, SEA (vs. NYG) Pat Freiermuth, TE, PIT (at PHI) Alec Pierce, WR, IND (vs. WAS) Brian Robinson, RB, WAS (at IND) Noah Brown, WR, DAL (vs. CHI) Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE (vs. CIN) Rondale Moore, WR, ARI (at MIN) Garrett Wilson, WR, NYJ (vs. NE) Dalton Schultz, TE, DAL (vs. CHI) Mack Hollins, WR, LV (at NO) Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (at JAC) Khalil Herbert, RB, CHI (at DAL) Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (vs. CIN) Irv Smith Jr., TE, MIN (vs. ARI) Isaiah McKenzie, WR, BUF (vs. GB) Robert Tonyan, TE, GB (at BUF) Sammy Watkins, WR, GB (at BUF) Hayden Hurst, TE, CIN (at CLE) Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (at SEA)

More fantasy & NFL coverage: