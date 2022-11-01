Fantasy Impact: Dolphins Trade for Jeff Wilson Jr. From 49ers

The undefined have acquired running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the undefined for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The move came shortly after Miami sent Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in the Bradley Chubb trade.



These moves shake up the Dolphins backfield, as Wilson will be the No. 2 runner behind starter Raheem Mostert. Remember, those two were teammates back in San Francisco, where Miami coach Mike McDaniel served as the offensive coordinator in 2021. Wilson knows the offense, so he’ll likely be active this weekend.



Wilson, who might have been dropped in fantasy leagues after the Niners added Christian McCaffrey, should now be added back to rosters if he’s available. While he won’t usurp Mostert on the depth chart, Wilson could be very relevant if Mostert is forced to miss time due to injuries. Unfortunately, that’s been an issue with Mostert.



In San Francisco, the Niners will use Elijah Mitchell to back up McCaffrey once he returns from injured reserve. In the meantime, rookie Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will serve as the backups. The Niners have a bye in Week 9.

