Skip to main content
Week 9 Waiver Wire
Week 9 Waiver Wire

Fantasy Impact: Dolphins Trade for Jeff Wilson Jr. From 49ers

After trading away Chase Edmonds, the Dolphins acquired Jeff Wilson Jr. via trade with the San Francisco 49ers.

The undefined have acquired running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the undefined for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The move came shortly after Miami sent Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in the Bradley Chubb trade.

These moves shake up the Dolphins backfield, as Wilson will be the No. 2 runner behind starter Raheem Mostert. Remember, those two were teammates back in San Francisco, where Miami coach Mike McDaniel served as the offensive coordinator in 2021. Wilson knows the offense, so he’ll likely be active this weekend.

MORE: Fantasy Impact: Lions Trade T.J. Hockenson to Vikings

Wilson, who might have been dropped in fantasy leagues after the Niners added Christian McCaffrey, should now be added back to rosters if he’s available. While he won’t usurp Mostert on the depth chart, Wilson could be very relevant if Mostert is forced to miss time due to injuries. Unfortunately, that’s been an issue with Mostert.

In San Francisco, the Niners will use Elijah Mitchell to back up McCaffrey once he returns from injured reserve. In the meantime, rookie Tyrion Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will serve as the backups. The Niners have a bye in Week 9.

More fantasy & NFL coverage:

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

Play the Perfect 10 for FREE for a chance to win $10,000

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on Sports Illustrated and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Click here to read all his articles here on SI Fantasy. You can follow Michael on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram for your late-breaking fantasy news and the best analysis in the business to help you win a fantasy championship!

Latest News

Nets coach Steve Nash during a game.

Steve Nash Out as Nets’ Coach

Steelers Chase Claypool

Fantasy Impact: Bears Trade For Chase Claypool From Steelers

WW_VIDEO_110122

Week 9 Waiver Wire

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Ford Field, Oct. 2, 2022.

Fantasy Trade Impact: Vikings Acquire T.J. Hockenson From Lions

FILE - Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Taylor was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

Week 9 Dynasty Stock Watch: Justin Fields, Jonathan Taylor

SI:AM NEWSLETTER

In-Depth Analysis,

Unrivaled Access.

Get SPORTS ILLUSTRATED's

Best Stories Every Weekday.

Sign Up Now