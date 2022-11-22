Winners Club: Waiver Wire Pickups and NFL MVP Odds

Plus, new NBA and NFL power rankings and the latest from the World Cup.

Tuesday began with an all-time upset: Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina, which had the second-best odds to win the World Cup, in a 2-1 win.

The day’s fixtures are nearly done, but you can take a peek ahead at the upcoming schedule here.

In today’s Winners Club you’ll find:

Fantasy Free Agent Targets: Slayton, Murray, DPJ

All 32 NFL teams are in action this week, so byes won’t be affecting your fantasy lineup at least until Week 13.

That said, it’s not a great week if you’re in need of a new quarterback to start. Though there’s a handful of running backs that could be in for larger workloads in the coming weeks, some receivers who need to be added and a few tight ends worth taking a shot on who might be available.

Jen Piacenti broke down this week’s waiver wire targets and she also has recommendations for how much of your remaining FAAB budget to spend to acquire each of these players. And Matt De Lima broke down all of the essential IDP adds.

Paul Sancya/AP

Craig Ellenport wrote about what may have been the lowlight of running back performances this season, Conor Orr released a new set of NFL power rankings with the Cowboys shooting up the list and your Week 12 NFL betting guide is here.

More news of note: The Broncos waived veteran running back Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jets coach Robert Saleh was noncommittal about quarterback Zach Wilson starting against the Bears this week, Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts likely has a torn MCL which could require surgery and landed him on injured reserve and Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ status for Week 12 could be in doubt after he dislocated his left shoulder Sunday against the Falcons.

Where NFL MVP Odds Stand Entering Thanksgiving

As the weather changes and the regular season winds down, the NFL’s awards races are beginning to sort themselves out. You can find odds for all of the league’s season-long honors here, but right now we’re just focused on the big one: MVP.

Below are the odds for the top four contenders as well as each of their resumes heading into Week 12.

Patrick Mahomes: -150

Has Kansas City

Leads the league in passing yards (3,265) and passing touchdowns (28).

Quarterbacks the league’s highest-scoring team (30 ppg).

Was +200 to win the award for the second time just two weeks ago.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Tua Tagovailoa: +500

7-0 record as a starter this season in games that he completed (left game against CIN with concussion).

Ranks fifth in passing yards per game (283.3) and fifth in passing touchdowns (18).

Leads the league in passer rating (118.4) and quarterback rating (83.1)

Was +1100 just two weeks ago.

Jalen Hurts: +550

Has Philadelphia

Ranks 12th in passing yards (2,407) and tied for ninth in passing touchdowns (15).

Eight rushing touchdowns are fourth-most in the NFL.

Odds have dropped from +250 after the Eagles lost their first game.

Josh Allen: +600

Has Buffalo

Ranks second in passing yards (2,930) and third in passing touchdowns (21)

Quarterbacks the league’s second-highest scoring team (28.1 ppg).

Was +250 two weeks ago before the Bills’ home loss to the Vikings.

In Other News

Celtics Unseat Bucks Atop Power Rankings: Boston, which has the best winning percentage and in the league, returned to the No. 1 spot this week following a nine-game winning streak. The Cavaliers and Kings also climbed the ladder for their performance.

CFB Rivalry Games to Watch this Weekend: Find out what to expect from Michigan-Ohio State, Florida-Florida State, Mississippi-Mississippi State and more when teams take the field for Week 13 of the college football season.

College Football Video Game Release Delayed: Multiple outlets reported that the return of NCAA Football will occur in 2024, not 2023 as originally expected. The most recent iteration of the game was NCAA Football 14, which was released in the summer of 2013.

Thanks for reading Winners Club! I’ll be back in your inbox Thanksgiving morning to get you ready for the holiday NFL tripleheader.