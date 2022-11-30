Skip to main content
Week 13 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Fantasy Football Week 13 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings

Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow ready for a shootout in Cincinnati.

Heading into this week’s action, only two quarterback spots look to be in flux due to injuries. Jordan Love is the player who may emerge later in the week for fantasy teams. He hit on a long touchdown (63 yards) in relief of Aaron Rodgers last week. Rodgers said Tuesday that he’ll be ready to play this weekend, but we’ll continue to monitor that. Kyler Murray is the only top quarterback on a bye in Week 13.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears
The Bears suggested that Fields may play this week after sitting out Week 12 vs. the Jets. I listed him as starting with a slight step back in some runs. Chicago has a bye next week, so I could see him downgraded by the weekend.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
The early reports on Rodgers’s rib injury give him a chance to suit up against the Bears. I rated him as starting in Week 13 until his status is downgraded.

WEEK 13 RANKINGS & PROJECTIONS: QUARTERBACKS | RUNNING BACKS | WIDE RECEIVERS | TIGHT ENDS

Updated: November 30, 2022

WEEK 13 QUARTERBACK PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

