Mike Williams and Ja'Marr Chase are the best two wide receivers that could save fantasy teams down the stretch. Unfortunately, I didn't have any update for Williams, so I still listed him as out. Finding outs in the free agent pool at wide receiver late in the season is extremely difficult. Here are the wideouts with injury news in Week 13:



Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals decided to give Chase another week to recover from his hip injury. If he turns in three full practices this week, Cincinnati should give him a minimum of 70% of their snaps against Kansas City.



Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

The WR2 and WR3 for Denver remain challenging players to trust for fantasy teams. Jeudy saw only one snap in Week 10 before leaving the game early with an ankle injury. I listed him as starting vs. the Ravens while waiting for a better update on his recovery.

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

Fantasy managers will have to wait another week to see Williams on the field. The Lions suggested he needs more time to be ready for game action.



Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

An early-game shoulder injury against the Vikings led to him being on the field for only 16 plays. As a result, I downgraded his opportunity and potential snaps vs. the Bills.

Updated: November 30, 2022

WEEK 13 WIDE RECEIVER PROJECTIONS & RANKINGS

TEAM-BY-TEAM PROJECTIONS

