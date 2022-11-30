Multiple top running backs look to be headed in opposite directions this week. With fantasy titles on the line, the best players must start while some weaker teams hope to fill their gaps with backup replacement backs. Here’s a look at running backs in Week 13 with injury news:

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati expects Mixon to play against the Chiefs. He left Week 11 with a concussion, costing him the next game vs. the Titans. His touches should mirror his previous opportunity.

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

A foot issue sent Etienne to the locker room after five snaps against the Ravens. The Jaguars stated that he was cleared to return but they decided to err on the side of caution by resting him for the remainder of the game. He has a primo matchup this week vs. the Lions and Jacksonville should have Etienne in the starting lineup on Sunday.

Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders

Heading into last Sunday, Jacobs drew a late questionable tag, giving fantasy managers concern about his role against the Seahawks. He finished with a season and career high in touches (39), leading to an all-time great showing (303 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches). Unfortunately, Jacobs came out of the game with a calf issue that may end up being minor. I listed him as starting in Week 13.

Michael Carter, New York Jets

An ankle injury in the second half vs. the Bears led to Carter hitting the showers early in Week 12. His issue may be minor, but I left him off the first run of the projections.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

The backfield for the 49ers could be messy this week after losing Elijah Mitchell for 6-8 weeks. McCaffrey is battling a knee issue that invites a second back into San Francisco’s rotation. I went with the 49ers leaning more toward Deebo Samuel in the run game while also understanding that one of three other backs may see some touches. The bottom line is the status of McCaffrey by the end of the week sets the potential value of multiple players.

Pittsburgh Steelers backfield

The starting running back job for Pittsburgh could come from multiple players in Week 13. Based on the practice reports last week, I listed Jaylen Warren as out vs. the Falcons. However, I sense that Najee Harris may suit up, so I rated him as starting with a slight step back in touches. I expect to see a different outlook by Sunday.

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

I don’t expect Fournette to play this week. He will be upgraded later in the week if he can practice.

November 30, 2022

