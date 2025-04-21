2025 AFC Fantasy Football Team Needs In The NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is almost upon us, and football fans are waiting with bated breath to see who their team picks and how those picks affect the world of fantasy football. With that in mind, here’s a look at every AFC team and their most glaring “fantasy” needs … that means my focus will be on the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends.
I’ll also offer some potential rookie prospect options to fill each team’s biggest need and what it might mean for fantasy football purposes in both redraft and dynasty leagues.
AFC East
Buffalo Bills Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 30, 56, 62, 109, 132, 169, 170, 173, 177, 206
Needs: Wide Receiver
The Bills are set at quarterback and running back, fielding Josh Allen and James Cook, and they’re also set at tight end with the duo of Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox. The team added Joshua Palmer to replace the departed Amari Cooper and Mack Hollins, but it could still use another weapon at the position. Buffalo has 10 picks in the draft, so it could use one or two of them to pair with Keon Coleman, Palmer and Khalil Shakir. Texas' Matthew Golden could be an option.
Miami Dolphins Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 13, 48, 98, 116, 135, 150, 155, 224, 231, 253
Needs: Wide Receiver, Tight End
Right now, Miami is pretty set at quarterback and running back. They don’t need a wide receiver right now, but what if they trade Tyreek Hill? In that scenario, the need will rise. Jonnu Smith is under contract for this year, but he’ll be a free agent in 2026. As a result, the Dolphins could be looking for a future starter at tight end in the draft.
New England Patriots Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 4, 38, 69, 77, 106, 144, 171, 220, 238
Needs: Wide Receiver, Running Back
The Patriots don’t have any glaring fantasy needs at WR after adding Stefon Diggs as a free agent. The team could use one or two of their nine draft picks on a running back or wide receiver, but New England’s biggest needs are on the offensive line and defensive side of the ball.
New York Jets Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 7, 42, 73, 110, 145, 162, 186, 207
Needs: Wide Receiver, Tight End
The Jets added Justin Fields and look set at quarterback, though some pundits think they could still draft Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders if he falls to No. 7. Their biggest needs are at wide receiver and tight end, at least from a fantasy perspective. With Davante Adams and Tyler Conklin gone via free agency, I’d expect the Men in Green to focus on those positions. In fact, there’s some talk they could take Penn State tight end Tyler Warren in Round 1. The Jets are certainly a team to watch in the draft, both in real and fantasy football terms.
AFC North
Baltimore Ravens Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 27, 59, 91, 129, 136, 176, 183, 203, 210, 212, 243
Needs: Running Back, Wide Receiver
The Ravens don’t have any glaring fantasy needs heading into next season, but they could look to add some youth at running back and wide receiver for future seasons. Derrick Henry is 31 and in the final year of his contract. Their depth chart behind him doesn’t currently have an heir to his “throne.” Baltimore added DeAndre Hopkins as a free agent in the offseason, but he’s now entering his age-33 season and is past his prime.
Cincinnati Bengals Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 17, 49, 81, 119, 153, 193
Needs: None
The Bengals’ biggest needs are on the defensive side of the football. They’ve locked up Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term deals, and their backfield is set with Chase Brown, Zack Moss and Samaje Perine. The team also retained tight end Mike Gesicki on a three-year deal, and Erick All Jr. is still on the roster (although he is currently injured).
Cleveland Browns Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 2, 33, 67, 94, 104, 179, 192, 200, 216, 255
Needs: Quarterback, Running Back, Wide Receiver
Cleveland has a ton of fantasy needs. Let’s start at quarterback, where Deshaun Watson (Achilles) is a question mark for next season and beyond. The team added Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, but neither is a long-term option. The loss of Nick Chubb creates a backfield opening, and I’d love to see them get Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson in Round 2. Wide receiver is another position of need, though it could be filled with Travis Hunter with the No. 2 overall pick. With 10 picks, the Browns are a team for fantasy fans to watch.
Pittsburgh Steelers Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 21, 83, 123, 156, 185, 229
Needs: Quarterback, Running Back
The Steelers have a glaring need at quarterback heading into the draft. There’s a chance they’ll woo Aaron Rodgers as a free agent, but Pittsburgh could still go after someone like Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart or Alabama’s Jalen Milroe in Round 1. The loss of Najee Harris creates a backfield need too, as the team only has Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell and Cordarrelle Patterson atop the depth chart. I could see them going after a back with one of their six picks, and that back could instantly have some sleeper value in fantasy drafts.
AFC South
Houston Texans Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 25, 58, 79, 89, 166, 236, 241
Needs: Wide Receiver
The Texans don’t have many fantasy needs other than wide receiver. The team acquired Christian Kirk, but it also lost Stefon Diggs (Patriots) and won’t have Tank Dell next season due to an injured knee. As a result, Houston is likely to go after a wideout in the draft. I’d guess offensive line will be their biggest focus, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the Texans went after Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka or Golden with the No. 25 pick. Any receiver they land would certainly be worth a late-round selection in redraft leagues.
Indianapolis Colts Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 14, 45, 80, 117, 151, 189, 232
Needs: Tight End
The glaring fantasy need for the Colts is at tight end, and many believe the team will take one with the No. 14 overall pick. In fact, FanDuel Sportsbook has their odds of taking one at +115. Penn State’s Tyler Warren would likely be their first choice, and Michigan’s Colston Loveland is the second-best option based on most scouting reports. If the team does take a tight end, especially Warren, that player would be a sleeper/breakout fantasy candidate.
Jacksonville Jaguars Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 5, 36, 70, 88, 107, 126, 142, 182, 194, 221
Needs: Wide Receiver, Tight End
The Jaguars traded Kirk to Houston and released Evan Engram, so wideout and tight end are areas of need. They also have needs at offensive line and on defense, but we’re focusing on fantasy and taking a receiver to pair with Brian Thomas Jr. and upgrade over Gabe Davis is a likely move in the draft. I do like Brenton Strange as a potential sleeper at tight end, but that could go up in smoke if the Jags target a tight end with one of their first four selections. I’m not sure that could happen at No. 5 overall, but a tight end could come in Rounds 2 or 3.
Tennessee Titans Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 1, 35, 103, 120, 141, 167, 178, 188
Needs: Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Tight End
The Titans are expected to take Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the first overall pick, so that need will be filled. He’ll have QB2 value in fantasy redrafts. They also need a wide receiver, as Treylon Burks has been a bust and the team is currently projected to start Van Jefferson along with Calvin Ridley. I could see them using their second-round pick to take a wideout like Missouri’s Luther Burden III, which would give him late-round redraft value. At tight end, Chigoziem Okonkwo has been inconsistent at best in his pro career. As a result, the Titans could add another player to push Okonkwo on the depth chart.
AFC West
Denver Broncos Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 20, 51, 85, 122, 191, 197, 208
Needs: Running Back, Wide Receiver
The Broncos are at +110 at FanDuel to take a running back with their first draft pick, and most folks think it’ll be North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton. This, of course, assumes Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is long gone (more on him below). Hampton would be a nice fit for coach Sean Payton’s offense, and he’d be a top-50 pick in fantasy redrafts. Denver doesn’t have a massive need at wideout, as Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., Devaughn Vele and Troy Franklin are all on the roster. Still, I could see them taking a potential starter on Day 2.
Kansas City Chiefs Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 31, 63, 66, 95, 133, 226, 251, 257
Needs: Wide Receiver
Honestly, I don’t think the Chiefs have any glaring needs from a fantasy perspective. They kept Kareem Hunt and added Elijah Mitchell behind Isiah Pacheco at running back, so that’s not an area of concern. The team could add a receiver, as Rashee Rice is coming off a knee injury and could be subject to league discipline upon his return. Xavier Worthy also found himself in some off-field trouble, so adding depth at the position is certainly an option. Still, I don’t see them adding a rookie who would make a serious fantasy impact.
Las Vegas Raiders Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 6, 37, 68, 108, 143, 180, 213, 215, 222
Needs: Running Back, Wide Receiver
The Raiders added Geno Smith to be their new starting quarterback, and they’re set at tight end with Brock Bowers. They have a glaring need at running back, however, and the odds suggest they’ll fill it with Jeanty at No. 6 overall. They’re at -110 at FanDuel to draft him, and at -115 to take a running back first. In this scenario, Jeanty will be a top-30 pick in redrafts. The team also needs wide receiver help, so don’t be surprised if they take one on Day 2. Any wideout addition would have some fantasy value based on their current lack of depth.
Los Angeles Chargers Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 22, 55, 86, 125, 158, 181, 199, 209, 214, 256
Needs: Wide Receiver, Tight End
The Chargers brought Mike Williams back at wide receiver, but they lost Joshua Palmer (Bills) as a free agent and Quentin Johnston hasn’t yet met expectations. I can see them taking someone like Golden (if available) with the No. 22 overall selection, and such a move would have fantasy implications. The Bolts added Tyler Conklin as a free agent in the offseason and Will Dissly is still on the roster. Still, I wouldn’t be surprised if coach Jim Harbaugh takes Loveland, who he coached in college, if he’s still on the board at No. 22.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.