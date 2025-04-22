2025 NFC Fantasy Football Team Needs In The NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is almost upon us, so football fans are waiting with bated breath to see who their team picks and how those picks affect the world of fantasy football. With that in mind, here’s a look at every NFC team and their most glaring “fantasy” needs … that means my focus will be on the quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends.
I’ll also offer some potential rookie prospect options to fill each team’s biggest need and what it might mean for fantasy football purposes in both redraft and dynasty leagues.
NFC East
Dallas Cowboys Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 12, 44, 76, 149, 174, 204, 211, 217, 239, 247
Needs: Wide Receiver, Running Back
The Cowboys have been heavily linked to both wideout and running back in many mocks, and I can see them filling both spots in the first three rounds. In fact, I have them selecting Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan in my own mock draft. That assumes that Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is off the board. I can also see Dallas grabbing a back in the second round, possibly Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson or Quinshon Judkins. If the team fills those two positions, it will have major fantasy implications, especially at running back. This is a team that fantasy managers need to watch closely in the draft.
New York Giants Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 3, 34, 65, 99, 105, 154, 219, 246
Needs: Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Tight End
The Giants added both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston as free agents, but I can still see them taking a quarterback at No. 3. That pick would likely be Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. Wide receiver and tight end aren’t pressing needs in fantasy terms, especially after the G-Men kept Darius Slayton in the offseason and have Theo Johnson entering Year 2. Still, they may add a player at one or both of those positions, which would obviously have an impact in the fantasy world … most notably for Slayton, Johnson and Wan’Dale Robinson.
Philadelphia Eagles Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 32, 64, 96, 134, 161, 164, 165, 168
Needs: Wide Receiver
Honestly, the Eagles don’t have any pressing fantasy football needs. I can see them taking a wide receiver with one of their eight draft picks, but it’s unlikely that pick would push into the top three on the depth chart ahead of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith or Jahan Dotson.
Washington Commanders Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 29, 61, 128, 205, 245
Needs: Running Back, Wide Receiver
I’ve seen the Commanders tied to wide receiver in some mock drafts, so I’ve listed that as a “need.” However, the addition of Deebo Samuel Sr. to incumbent Terry McLaurin would make it difficult for any rookie receiver to come in and make an immediate fantasy impact. They could also look to add a running back, as Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler are both heading into the final year of their contracts. Still, making a Year 1 impact would be tough.
NFC North
Chicago Bears Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 10, 39, 41, 72, 148, 233, 240
Needs: Running Back, Wide Receiver, Tight End
The Bears have been tied to Jeanty (if available) and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 10 overall pick. Obviously, either of those picks would have fantasy implications (as would adding any impact running back or tight end not named Jeanty or Warren). Chicago added Olamide Zaccheus as their new slot receiver, but taking a wideout is still possible.
Detroit Lions Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 28, 60, 102, 130, 196, 228, 244
Needs: Wide Receiver
The Lions are pretty much loaded on offense, so it’s unlikely they’ll draft anyone who has Year 1 fantasy value. They could take a wideout for depth purposes, but the Lions’ most pressing team needs are on the offensive line and adding depth on the defensive side.
Green Bay Packers Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 23, 54, 87, 124, 159, 198, 237, 250
Needs: Wide Receiver
Green Bay doesn’t have any pressing fantasy needs heading into the draft. I’ve seen them tied to a wide receiver, but they’re already pretty full at that position with Jayden Reed, Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks on the roster. So, much like the Lions, it appears unlikely the Packers will draft anyone who’ll make a rookie impact.
Minnesota Vikings Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 24, 97, 139, 187
Needs: None
The Vikings only have four picks in the draft, and I’d guess none of them will be used on a fantasy-impactful player … especially after they acquired Jordan Mason in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers. Look for the Vikings to focus on defensive players in this draft.
NFC South
Atlanta Falcons Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 15, 46, 118, 218, 242
Needs: None
Atlanta’s offense is pretty set from a fantasy perspective, so look for their focus to be on the defensive side in the draft. It’s certainly possible that they draft a wide receiver, but it will be tough for any rookie to make an impact behind Drake London, Darnell Mooney or Ray Ray McCloud. Kyle Pitts is also on the roster, so any pass catcher will be limited in Year 1.
Carolina Panthers Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 8, 57, 74, 111, 114, 140, 146, 163, 230
Needs: Wide Receiver, Tight End
The Panthers have been tied to McMillan at No. 8 overall in some mock drafts, but I’m not sure a Year 1 impact can be expected with Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker on the roster. Carolina drafted Ja’Tavion Sanders and still has Tommy Tremble on the roster at tight end, so adding a player at that position seems to be less than a pressing need.
New Orleans Saints Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 9, 40, 71, 93, 112, 131, 184, 248, 254
Needs: Quarterback, Wide Receiver, Tight End
News of Derek Carr’s questionable status for next season puts quarterback at the top of the Saints’ offensive needs. Sanders could be their selection if available, and Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart is also an option. Regardless, any quarterback the team drafts will have value in fantasy drafts simply because of the opportunity to be a Week 1 starter. New Orleans doesn’t have a pressing need at wide receiver after adding Brandin Cooks as a free agent, but Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed have both been prone to injuries at the NFL level. The team kept Juwan Johnson at tight end, but Foster Moreau is in a walk year and Taysom Hill is coming off a knee injury, so they could look to add some depth at that position too.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 19, 53, 84, 121, 157, 235
Needs: None
I don’t think the Buccaneers have any real needs from a fantasy standpoint. They’re set at quarterback and running back, and keeping Chris Godwin has them set at wide receiver as well. It’s possible they will look to add a tight end, but that wouldn’t be good news for the value of Cade Otton. Look for the Bucs to focus on the defensive side of the football.
NFC West
Arizona Cardinals Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 16, 47, 78, 115, 152, 225
Needs: Wide Receiver
The Cardinals are another team that doesn’t have any major fantasy needs heading into the draft. It’s certainly possible that they draft a wide receiver to compete with Michael Wilson or Zay Jones, but any rookie would struggle to produce good totals with those two receivers, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Trey McBride likely to see the majority of the offensive targets. I’d expect Arizona to focus on the offensive line and defense help with their six selections.
Los Angeles Rams Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 26, 90, 101, 127, 190, 195, 201, 202
Needs: Tight End, Wide Receiver
The Rams have needs on their offensive line and defense, but tight end and wide receiver could also be part of their draft focus. Tyler Higbee is coming off an injury-shortened year and is a free agent in 2026, so tight end could be an option with one of their eight picks. The addition of Davante Adams makes wide receiver less of a need, but the team could go after a new slot receiver … maybe Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka or Missouri’s Luther Burden III.
San Francisco 49ers Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 11, 43, 75, 100, 113, 138, 147, 160, 227, 249, 252
Needs: Running Back, Wide Receiver
The Niners have 11 picks in the draft, and they’ll need them after losing or trading away several players in the offseason. Their focus will likely be on defense and the offensive line, but they could look to add some running back depth behind Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo. Samuel Sr. was traded to the Commanders and Brandon Aiyuk is coming off a torn ACL, so San Francisco could also add a wide receiver as depth. However, it’s hard to envision a scenario where any wideout would make a Year 1 impact for fantasy fans.
Seattle Seahawks Draft Needs
Draft Picks: No. 18, 50, 52, 82, 92, 137, 172, 175, 223, 234
Needs: Wide Receiver, Tight End
The Seahawks have been busy this offseason. The team traded away DK Metcalf and Geno Smith, released Tyler Lockett and signed Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp. As a result, I see wide receiver as a position of need as Kupp will soon be 32 and has been prone to injuries. Also, their current depth chart has Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a starter. Adding a rookie perimeter receiver, like McMillan or Texas’ Matthew Golden, could make sense in the first round. Noah Fant is in the final year of his contract, so tight end is a need as well. In fact, they could go after Michigan’s Colston Loveland if he’s available at No. 18 overall.