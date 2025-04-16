2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Quarterback Rankings: Cam Ward Leads The Way
The 2025 quarterback draft class isn’t what you would call impressive. There are no “can’t miss” prospects coming out of college, but there are a handful of players who could come in and make a fantasy impact, either right out of the gate or at some point down the line.
The group is led by Miami’s Cam Ward, who is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick of the Tennessee Titans. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is considered the next-best quarterback in the class. He could come off the board as early as No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns, or he could fall to the ninth overall pick and land with the New Orleans Saints.
Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart is next in line. A mobile quarterback with a big arm, he could land with the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 overall. Jalen Milroe, out of Alabama, is a running field general who projects as a Day 2 selection. The Cleveland Browns or New York Giants could give him a look at the top of the second round, though Milroe could also fall to the Steelers at No. 83 if they pass on a quarterback in Round 1.
The rest of my top 10 quarterbacks are all potential NFL starters down the line, or will be backup signal-callers at the next level.
Note: Ages listed are based on player’s age starting in September.
Fantasy Football Rookie Quarterback Rankings
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Cam Ward
Miami
23
2
Shedeur Sanders
Colorado
23
3
Jaxson Dart
Ole Miss
22
4
Jalen Milroe
Alabama
23
5
Quinn Ewers
Texas
22
6
Kyle McCord
Syracuse
23
7
Will Howard
Ohio State
24
8
Tyler Shough
Louisville
26
9
Dillon Gabriel
Oregon
24
10
Riley Leonard
Notre Dame
23