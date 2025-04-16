SI

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Quarterback Rankings: Cam Ward Leads The Way

Miami quarterback Cam Ward is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 quarterback draft class isn’t what you would call impressive. There are no “can’t miss” prospects coming out of college, but there are a handful of players who could come in and make a fantasy impact, either right out of the gate or at some point down the line.

The group is led by Miami’s Cam Ward, who is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick of the Tennessee Titans. Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders is considered the next-best quarterback in the class. He could come off the board as early as No. 2 overall to the Cleveland Browns, or he could fall to the ninth overall pick and land with the New Orleans Saints.

Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart is next in line. A mobile quarterback with a big arm, he could land with the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 overall. Jalen Milroe, out of Alabama, is a running field general who projects as a Day 2 selection. The Cleveland Browns or New York Giants could give him a look at the top of the second round, though Milroe could also fall to the Steelers at No. 83 if they pass on a quarterback in Round 1.

The rest of my top 10 quarterbacks are all potential NFL starters down the line, or will be backup signal-callers at the next level.

Note: Ages listed are based on player’s age starting in September.

Fantasy Football Rookie Quarterback Rankings

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Cam Ward

Miami

23

2

Shedeur Sanders

Colorado

23

3

Jaxson Dart

Ole Miss

22

4

Jalen Milroe

Alabama

23

5

Quinn Ewers

Texas

22

6

Kyle McCord

Syracuse

23

7

Will Howard

Ohio State

24

8

Tyler Shough

Louisville

26

9

Dillon Gabriel

Oregon

24

10

Riley Leonard

Notre Dame

23

