2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings And Auction Draft Values

Michael Fabiano

Bills QB Josh Allen leads Michael Fabiano's list of the top fantasy football quarterbacks for 2025.
Quarterback is probably the easiest position to fill in fantasy football drafts, as you can still find plenty of good ones (and some solid sleepers) in the middle to late rounds of traditional (non Superflex) leagues. In fact, only six quarterbacks are being picked in the top 60 overall based on the average draft position (ADP) on FantasyPros.

Here's my top 40 fantasy quarterbacks for this season, including bye week information and the maximum amount of dollars you should spend on them in an auction ($200 salary cap).

2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

Team

Bye

Auction

1

Josh Allen

QB1

BUF

7

$32

2

Lamar Jackson

QB2

BAL

7

$32

3

Jalen Hurts

QB3

PHI

9

$28

4

Jayden Daniels

QB4

WAS

12

$27

5

Joe Burrow

QB5

CIN

10

$22

6

Patrick Mahomes

QB6

KC

10

$17

7

Kyler Murray

QB7

ARI

8

$14

8

Baker Mayfield

QB8

TB

9

$14

9

Bo Nix

QB9

DEN

12

$12

10

Dak Prescott

QB10

DAL

32

$10

11

Caleb Williams

QB11

CHI

5

$10

12

Brock Purdy

QB12

SF

14

$10

13

Justin Herbert

QB13

LAC

12

$8

14

Jared Goff

QB14

DET

8

$8

15

Justin Fields

QB15

NYJ

9

$7

16

Drake Maye

QB16

NE

14

$7

17

Trevor Lawrence

QB17

JAC

8

$6

18

Jordan Love

QB18

GB

5

$6

19

Tua Tagovailoa

QB19

MIA

12

$5

20

C.J. Stroud

QB20

HOU

6

$5

21

J.J. McCarthy

QB21

MIN

6

$4

22

Matthew Stafford

QB22

LAR

8

$4

23

Michael Penix Jr.

QB23

ATL

5

$4

24

Cam Ward

QB24

TEN

10

$3

25

Geno Smith

QB25

LV

8

$3

26

Bryce Young

QB26

CAR

14

$2

27

Aaron Rodgers

QB27

PIT

5

$2

28

Sam Darnold

QB28

SEA

8

$2

29

Anthony Richardson

QB29

IND

11

$1

30

Russell Wilson

QB30

NYG

14

$1

31

Daniel Jones

QB31

IND

11

$1

32

Tyler Shough

QB32

NO

11

$1

33

Joe Flacco

QB33

CLE

9

$1

34

Jaxson Dart

QB34

NYG

14

$1

35

Kenny Pickett

QB35

CLE

9

$1

36

Kirk Cousins

QB36

ATL

5

$1

37

Dillon Gabriel

QB37

CLE

9

$1

38

Tyrod Taylor

QB38

NYJ

9

$1

39

Jalen Milroe

QB39

SEA

8

$1

40

Sam Howell

QB40

MIN

6

$1

