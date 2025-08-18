2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings And Auction Draft Values
Quarterback is probably the easiest position to fill in fantasy football drafts, as you can still find plenty of good ones (and some solid sleepers) in the middle to late rounds of traditional (non Superflex) leagues. In fact, only six quarterbacks are being picked in the top 60 overall based on the average draft position (ADP) on FantasyPros.
Here's my top 40 fantasy quarterbacks for this season, including bye week information and the maximum amount of dollars you should spend on them in an auction ($200 salary cap).
2025 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
Team
Bye
Auction
1
Josh Allen
QB1
BUF
7
$32
2
Lamar Jackson
QB2
BAL
7
$32
3
Jalen Hurts
QB3
PHI
9
$28
4
Jayden Daniels
QB4
WAS
12
$27
5
Joe Burrow
QB5
CIN
10
$22
6
Patrick Mahomes
QB6
KC
10
$17
7
Kyler Murray
QB7
ARI
8
$14
8
Baker Mayfield
QB8
TB
9
$14
9
Bo Nix
QB9
DEN
12
$12
10
Dak Prescott
QB10
DAL
32
$10
11
Caleb Williams
QB11
CHI
5
$10
12
Brock Purdy
QB12
SF
14
$10
13
Justin Herbert
QB13
LAC
12
$8
14
Jared Goff
QB14
DET
8
$8
15
Justin Fields
QB15
NYJ
9
$7
16
Drake Maye
QB16
NE
14
$7
17
Trevor Lawrence
QB17
JAC
8
$6
18
Jordan Love
QB18
GB
5
$6
19
Tua Tagovailoa
QB19
MIA
12
$5
20
C.J. Stroud
QB20
HOU
6
$5
21
J.J. McCarthy
QB21
MIN
6
$4
22
Matthew Stafford
QB22
LAR
8
$4
23
Michael Penix Jr.
QB23
ATL
5
$4
24
Cam Ward
QB24
TEN
10
$3
25
Geno Smith
QB25
LV
8
$3
26
Bryce Young
QB26
CAR
14
$2
27
Aaron Rodgers
QB27
PIT
5
$2
28
Sam Darnold
QB28
SEA
8
$2
29
Anthony Richardson
QB29
IND
11
$1
30
Russell Wilson
QB30
NYG
14
$1
31
Daniel Jones
QB31
IND
11
$1
32
Tyler Shough
QB32
NO
11
$1
33
Joe Flacco
QB33
CLE
9
$1
34
Jaxson Dart
QB34
NYG
14
$1
35
Kenny Pickett
QB35
CLE
9
$1
36
Kirk Cousins
QB36
ATL
5
$1
37
Dillon Gabriel
QB37
CLE
9
$1
38
Tyrod Taylor
QB38
NYJ
9
$1
39
Jalen Milroe
QB39
SEA
8
$1
40
Sam Howell
QB40
MIN
6
$1