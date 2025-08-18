SI

2025 Fantasy Football Defense/DST Rankings And Auction Draft Values

Michael Fabiano

The Denver Broncos lead Michael Fabiano's list of the top fantasy football defenses for 2025.
Defense is the only position in fantasy football that isn’t an individual player. Instead, it’s a total unit.

It’s also right there with kickers in terms of lacking a lot of draft value. In fact, there are many leagues that have eliminated defense altogether! It’s based on most DSTs bring interchangeable, which is the reason not one is being picked, on average, in the top 150 overall based on the average draft position (ADP) on FantasyPros.

Here's my top 32 fantasy defenses for this season, including bye week information and the maximum amount of dollars you should spend on them in an auction ($200 salary cap).

2025 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

Team

Bye

Auction

1

Broncos

DST1

DEN

12

$3

2

Eagles

DST2

PHI

9

$2

3

Steelers

DST3

PIT

5

$2

4

Texans

DST4

HOU

6

$2

5

Lions

DST5

DET

8

$2

6

Vikings

DST6

MIN

6

$2

7

Bills

DST7

BUF

7

$2

8

Ravens

DST8

BAL

7

$1

9

Chiefs

DST9

KC

10

$1

10

Packers

DST10

GB

5

$1

11

Chargers

DST11

LAC

12

$1

12

Seahawks

DST12

SEA

8

$1

13

Rams

DST13

LAR

8

$1

14

Cardinals

DST14

ARI

8

$1

15

Bears

DST15

CHI

5

$1

16

Buccaneers

DST16

TB

9

$1

17

Cowboys

DST17

DAL

10

$1

18

Colts

DST18

IND

11

$1

19

49ers

DST19

SF

14

$1

20

Giants

DST20

NYG

14

$1

21

Patriots

DST21

NE

14

$1

22

Commanders

DST22

WAS

12

$1

23

Browns

DST23

CLE

9

$1

24

Falcons

DST24

ATL

5

$1

25

Bengals

DST25

CIN

10

$1

26

Dolphins

DST26

MIA

12

$1

27

Jets

DST27

NYJ

9

$1

28

Saints

DST28

NO

11

$1

29

Jaguars

DST29

JAC

8

$1

30

Raiders

DST30

LV

8

$1

31

Titans

DST31

TEN

10

$1

32

Panthers

DST32

CAR

14

$1

Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

