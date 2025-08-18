2025 Fantasy Football Defense/DST Rankings And Auction Draft Values
Defense is the only position in fantasy football that isn’t an individual player. Instead, it’s a total unit.
It’s also right there with kickers in terms of lacking a lot of draft value. In fact, there are many leagues that have eliminated defense altogether! It’s based on most DSTs bring interchangeable, which is the reason not one is being picked, on average, in the top 150 overall based on the average draft position (ADP) on FantasyPros.
Here's my top 32 fantasy defenses for this season, including bye week information and the maximum amount of dollars you should spend on them in an auction ($200 salary cap).
2025 Fantasy Football Defense Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
Team
Bye
Auction
1
Broncos
DST1
DEN
12
$3
2
Eagles
DST2
PHI
9
$2
3
Steelers
DST3
PIT
5
$2
4
Texans
DST4
HOU
6
$2
5
Lions
DST5
DET
8
$2
6
Vikings
DST6
MIN
6
$2
7
Bills
DST7
BUF
7
$2
8
Ravens
DST8
BAL
7
$1
9
Chiefs
DST9
KC
10
$1
10
Packers
DST10
GB
5
$1
11
Chargers
DST11
LAC
12
$1
12
Seahawks
DST12
SEA
8
$1
13
Rams
DST13
LAR
8
$1
14
Cardinals
DST14
ARI
8
$1
15
Bears
DST15
CHI
5
$1
16
Buccaneers
DST16
TB
9
$1
17
Cowboys
DST17
DAL
10
$1
18
Colts
DST18
IND
11
$1
19
49ers
DST19
SF
14
$1
20
Giants
DST20
NYG
14
$1
21
Patriots
DST21
NE
14
$1
22
Commanders
DST22
WAS
12
$1
23
Browns
DST23
CLE
9
$1
24
Falcons
DST24
ATL
5
$1
25
Bengals
DST25
CIN
10
$1
26
Dolphins
DST26
MIA
12
$1
27
Jets
DST27
NYJ
9
$1
28
Saints
DST28
NO
11
$1
29
Jaguars
DST29
JAC
8
$1
30
Raiders
DST30
LV
8
$1
31
Titans
DST31
TEN
10
$1
32
Panthers
DST32
CAR
14
$1