2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings And Auction Draft Values
Running back used to be the absolute lifeblood of fantasy football. Things have changed in the last decade or so, however, as the NFL has become more of a passing league that has fantasy fans valuing wide receivers at a much higher level. That league trend, coupled with a rise in backfield committees, has hurt the value of non-featured runners and born such strategies as the ”Zero RB Strategy” and the "Hero RB Strategy.”
While I wouldn’t subscribe to those philosophies, there’s still no question that backs aren’t nearly as valuable these days. On the flip side, you can now get some excellent ones in the middle rounds, including some nice sleepers in the middle to late rounds.
Here's my top 80 fantasy running backs for this season, including bye week information and the maximum amount of dollars you should spend on them in an auction ($200 salary cap).
2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
Team
Bye
Auction
1
Bijan Robinson
RB1
ATL
5
$52
2
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB2
DET
8
$49
3
Saquon Barkley
RB3
PHI
9
$45
4
Ashton Jeanty
RB4
LV
8
$43
5
De'Von Achane
RB5
MIA
12
$41
6
Derrick Henry
RB6
BAL
7
$39
7
Christian McCaffrey
RB7
SF
14
$39
8
Jonathan Taylor
RB8
IND
11
$37
9
Josh Jacobs
RB9
GB
5
$35
10
Kyren Williams
RB10
LAR
8
$33
11
Bucky Irving
RB11
TB
9
$31
12
James Cook
RB12
BUF
7
$30
13
Chase Brown
RB13
CIN
10
$30
14
Breece Hall
RB14
NYJ
9
$28
15
Omarion Hampton
RB15
LAC
12
$28
16
Alvin Kamara
RB16
NO
11
$27
17
Kenneth Walker III
RB17
SEA
8
$25
18
Chuba Hubbard
RB18
CAR
14
$24
19
James Conner
RB19
ARI
8
$24
20
David Montgomery
RB20
DET
8
$21
21
D'Andre Swift
RB21
CHI
5
$19
22
Tony Pollard
RB22
TEN
10
$17
23
Isiah Pacheco
RB23
KC
10
$17
24
RJ Harvey
RB24
DEN
12
$16
25
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB25
MIN
6
$16
26
Kaleb Johnson
RB26
PIT
5
$15
27
TreVeyon Henderson
RB27
NE
14
$15
28
Joe Mixon
RB28
HOU
6
$14
29
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB29
WAS
12
$14
30
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB30
NYG
14
$13
31
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB31
JAC
8
$13
32
Quinshon Judkins
RB32
CLE
9
$12
33
Jaylen Warren
RB33
PIT
5
$11
34
J.K. Dobbins
RB34
DEN
12
$11
35
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB35
NE
14
$11
36
Javonte Williams
RB36
DAL
10
$9
37
Jordan Mason
RB37
MIN
6
$9
38
Rachaad White
RB38
TB
9
$8
39
Cam Skattebo
RB39
NYG
14
$8
40
Tyjae Spears
RB40
TEN
10
$7
41
Tank Bigsby
RB41
JAC
8
$7
42
Austin Ekeler
RB42
WAS
12
$6
43
Najee Harris
RB43
LAC
12
$6
44
Zach Charbonnet
RB44
SEA
8
$5
45
Nick Chubb
RB45
HOU
6
$5
46
Isaac Guerendo
RB46
SF
14
$5
47
Jerome Ford
RB47
CLE
9
$4
48
Trey Benson
RB48
ARI
8
$4
49
Braelon Allen
RB49
NYJ
9
$4
50
Jaydon Blue
RB50
DAL
10
$4
51
Kareem Hunt
RB51
KC
10
$4
52
Tyler Allgeier
RB52
ATL
5
$3
53
Rico Dowdle
RB53
CAR
14
$3
54
Jaylen Wright
RB54
MIA
12
$3
55
Bhayshul Tuten
RB55
JAC
8
$2
56
Ray Davis
RB56
BUF
7
$2
57
Roschon Johnson
RB57
CHI
5
$2
58
Dylan Sampson
RB58
CLE
9
$2
59
Justice Hill
RB59
BAL
7
$2
60
Jaleel McLaughlin
RB60
DEN
12
$1
61
MarShawn Lloyd
RB61
GB
5
$1
62
Khalil Herbert
RB62
IND
11
$1
63
Will Shipley
RB63
PHI
9
$1
64
Blake Corum
RB64
LAR
8
$1
65
Kendre Miller
RB65
NO
11
$1
66
Miles Sanders
RB66
DAL
10
$1
67
Tahj Brooks
RB67
CIN
10
$1
68
DJ Giddens
RB68
IND
11
$1
69
Devin Neal
RB69
NO
11
$1
70
Raheem Mostert
RB70
LV
8
$1
71
Keaton Mitchell
RB71
BAL
7
$1
72
Woody Marks
RB72
HOU
6
$1
73
AJ Dillon
RB73
PHI
9
$1
74
Ty Johnson
RB74
BUF
7
$1
75
Elijah Mitchell
RB75
KC
10
$1
76
Jordan James
RB76
SF
14
$1
77
Kyle Monangai
RB77
CHI
5
$1
78
Sean Tucker
RB78
TB
9
$1
79
Trevor Etienne
RB79
CAR
14
$1
80
Brashard Smith
RB80
KC
19
$1