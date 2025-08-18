SI

2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings And Auction Draft Values

Michael Fabiano

RB Bijan Robinson leads Michael Fabiano's list of the top fantasy football running backs for 2025.
RB Bijan Robinson leads Michael Fabiano's list of the top fantasy football running backs for 2025. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Running back used to be the absolute lifeblood of fantasy football. Things have changed in the last decade or so, however, as the NFL has become more of a passing league that has fantasy fans valuing wide receivers at a much higher level. That league trend, coupled with a rise in backfield committees, has hurt the value of non-featured runners and born such strategies as the ”Zero RB Strategy” and the "Hero RB Strategy.”

While I wouldn’t subscribe to those philosophies, there’s still no question that backs aren’t nearly as valuable these days. On the flip side, you can now get some excellent ones in the middle rounds, including some nice sleepers in the middle to late rounds.

Here's my top 80 fantasy running backs for this season, including bye week information and the maximum amount of dollars you should spend on them in an auction ($200 salary cap).

2025 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

Team

Bye

Auction

1

Bijan Robinson

RB1

ATL

5

$52

2

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB2

DET

8

$49

3

Saquon Barkley

RB3

PHI

9

$45

4

Ashton Jeanty

RB4

LV

8

$43

5

De'Von Achane

RB5

MIA

12

$41

6

Derrick Henry

RB6

BAL

7

$39

7

Christian McCaffrey

RB7

SF

14

$39

8

Jonathan Taylor

RB8

IND

11

$37

9

Josh Jacobs

RB9

GB

5

$35

10

Kyren Williams

RB10

LAR

8

$33

11

Bucky Irving

RB11

TB

9

$31

12

James Cook

RB12

BUF

7

$30

13

Chase Brown

RB13

CIN

10

$30

14

Breece Hall

RB14

NYJ

9

$28

15

Omarion Hampton

RB15

LAC

12

$28

16

Alvin Kamara

RB16

NO

11

$27

17

Kenneth Walker III

RB17

SEA

8

$25

18

Chuba Hubbard

RB18

CAR

14

$24

19

James Conner

RB19

ARI

8

$24

20

David Montgomery

RB20

DET

8

$21

21

D'Andre Swift

RB21

CHI

5

$19

22

Tony Pollard

RB22

TEN

10

$17

23

Isiah Pacheco

RB23

KC

10

$17

24

RJ Harvey

RB24

DEN

12

$16

25

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB25

MIN

6

$16

26

Kaleb Johnson

RB26

PIT

5

$15

27

TreVeyon Henderson

RB27

NE

14

$15

28

Joe Mixon

RB28

HOU

6

$14

29

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB29

WAS

12

$14

30

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB30

NYG

14

$13

31

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB31

JAC

8

$13

32

Quinshon Judkins

RB32

CLE

9

$12

33

Jaylen Warren

RB33

PIT

5

$11

34

J.K. Dobbins

RB34

DEN

12

$11

35

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB35

NE

14

$11

36

Javonte Williams

RB36

DAL

10

$9

37

Jordan Mason

RB37

MIN

6

$9

38

Rachaad White

RB38

TB

9

$8

39

Cam Skattebo

RB39

NYG

14

$8

40

Tyjae Spears

RB40

TEN

10

$7

41

Tank Bigsby

RB41

JAC

8

$7

42

Austin Ekeler

RB42

WAS

12

$6

43

Najee Harris

RB43

LAC

12

$6

44

Zach Charbonnet

RB44

SEA

8

$5

45

Nick Chubb

RB45

HOU

6

$5

46

Isaac Guerendo

RB46

SF

14

$5

47

Jerome Ford

RB47

CLE

9

$4

48

Trey Benson

RB48

ARI

8

$4

49

Braelon Allen

RB49

NYJ

9

$4

50

Jaydon Blue

RB50

DAL

10

$4

51

Kareem Hunt

RB51

KC

10

$4

52

Tyler Allgeier

RB52

ATL

5

$3

53

Rico Dowdle

RB53

CAR

14

$3

54

Jaylen Wright

RB54

MIA

12

$3

55

Bhayshul Tuten

RB55

JAC

8

$2

56

Ray Davis

RB56

BUF

7

$2

57

Roschon Johnson

RB57

CHI

5

$2

58

Dylan Sampson

RB58

CLE

9

$2

59

Justice Hill

RB59

BAL

7

$2

60

Jaleel McLaughlin

RB60

DEN

12

$1

61

MarShawn Lloyd

RB61

GB

5

$1

62

Khalil Herbert

RB62

IND

11

$1

63

Will Shipley

RB63

PHI

9

$1

64

Blake Corum

RB64

LAR

8

$1

65

Kendre Miller

RB65

NO

11

$1

66

Miles Sanders

RB66

DAL

10

$1

67

Tahj Brooks

RB67

CIN

10

$1

68

DJ Giddens

RB68

IND

11

$1

69

Devin Neal

RB69

NO

11

$1

70

Raheem Mostert

RB70

LV

8

$1

71

Keaton Mitchell

RB71

BAL

7

$1

72

Woody Marks

RB72

HOU

6

$1

73

AJ Dillon

RB73

PHI

9

$1

74

Ty Johnson

RB74

BUF

7

$1

75

Elijah Mitchell

RB75

KC

10

$1

76

Jordan James

RB76

SF

14

$1

77

Kyle Monangai

RB77

CHI

5

$1

78

Sean Tucker

RB78

TB

9

$1

79

Trevor Etienne

RB79

CAR

14

$1

80

Brashard Smith

RB80

KC

19

$1

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY