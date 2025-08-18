2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings And Auction Draft Values
Kickers are the Rodney Dangerfield of fantasy football … the position simply gets no respect. (if you’re not familiar with Dangerfield, look him up.)
In fact, there are many leagues out there that have eliminated kickers altogether! It’s based on most kickers bring interchangeable in a lot of cases, which is the reason not one is being picked, on average, in the top 180 overall picks based on the average draft position (ADP) on FantasyPros.
Here's my top 32 fantasy kickers for this season, including bye week information and the maximum amount of dollars you should spend on them in an auction draft ($200 salary cap).
2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
Team
Bye
Auction
1
Brandon Aubrey
K1
DAL
10
$3
2
Jake Bates
K2
DET
8
$2
3
Cameron Dicker
K3
LAC
12
$2
4
Chris Boswell
K4
PIT
5
$2
5
Wil Lutz
K5
DEN
12
$2
6
Chase McLaughlin
K6
TB
9
$2
7
Tyler Bass
K7
BUF
7
$2
8
Ka'imi Fairbairn
K8
HOU
6
$1
9
Matt Gay
K9
WAS
12
$1
10
Brandon McManus
K10
GB
5
$1
11
Tyler Loop
K11
BAL
7
$1
12
Will Reichard
K12
MIN
6
$1
13
Harrison Butker
K13
KC
10
$1
14
Jason Sanders
K14
MIA
12
$1
15
Jake Elliott
K15
PHI
9
$1
16
Younghoe Koo
K16
ATL
5
$1
17
Jake Moody
K17
SF
14
$1
18
Evan McPherson
K18
CIN
10
$1
19
Chad Ryland
K19
ARI
8
$1
20
Jason Myers
K20
SEA
8
$1
21
Joshua Karty
K21
LAR
8
$1
22
Daniel Carlson
K22
LV
8
$1
23
Spencer Shrader
K23
IND
11
$1
24
Cam Little
K24
JAC
8
$1
25
Matthew Wright
K25
CAR
14
$1
26
Cairo Santos
K26
CHI
5
$1
27
Blake Grupe
K27
NO
11
$1
28
Nick Folk
K28
NYJ
9
$1
29
Joey Slye
K29
TEN
10
$1
30
Graham Gano
K30
NYG
14
$1
31
Dustin Hopkins
K31
CLE
9
$1
32
Andres Borregales
K32
NE
14
$1