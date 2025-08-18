SI

2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings And Auction Draft Values

Michael Fabiano

Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey leads Michael Fabiano's list of the top fantasy football kickers for 2025.
Cowboys K Brandon Aubrey leads Michael Fabiano's list of the top fantasy football kickers for 2025.

Kickers are the Rodney Dangerfield of fantasy football … the position simply gets no respect. (if you’re not familiar with Dangerfield, look him up.)

In fact, there are many leagues out there that have eliminated kickers altogether! It’s based on most kickers bring interchangeable in a lot of cases, which is the reason not one is being picked, on average, in the top 180 overall picks based on the average draft position (ADP) on FantasyPros.

Here's my top 32 fantasy kickers for this season, including bye week information and the maximum amount of dollars you should spend on them in an auction draft ($200 salary cap).

2025 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

Team

Bye

Auction

1

Brandon Aubrey

K1

DAL

10

$3

2

Jake Bates

K2

DET

8

$2

3

Cameron Dicker

K3

LAC

12

$2

4

Chris Boswell

K4

PIT

5

$2

5

Wil Lutz

K5

DEN

12

$2

6

Chase McLaughlin

K6

TB

9

$2

7

Tyler Bass

K7

BUF

7

$2

8

Ka'imi Fairbairn

K8

HOU

6

$1

9

Matt Gay

K9

WAS

12

$1

10

Brandon McManus

K10

GB

5

$1

11

Tyler Loop

K11

BAL

7

$1

12

Will Reichard

K12

MIN

6

$1

13

Harrison Butker

K13

KC

10

$1

14

Jason Sanders

K14

MIA

12

$1

15

Jake Elliott

K15

PHI

9

$1

16

Younghoe Koo

K16

ATL

5

$1

17

Jake Moody

K17

SF

14

$1

18

Evan McPherson

K18

CIN

10

$1

19

Chad Ryland

K19

ARI

8

$1

20

Jason Myers

K20

SEA

8

$1

21

Joshua Karty

K21

LAR

8

$1

22

Daniel Carlson

K22

LV

8

$1

23

Spencer Shrader

K23

IND

11

$1

24

Cam Little

K24

JAC

8

$1

25

Matthew Wright

K25

CAR

14

$1

26

Cairo Santos

K26

CHI

5

$1

27

Blake Grupe

K27

NO

11

$1

28

Nick Folk

K28

NYJ

9

$1

29

Joey Slye

K29

TEN

10

$1

30

Graham Gano

K30

NYG

14

$1

31

Dustin Hopkins

K31

CLE

9

$1

32

Andres Borregales

K32

NE

14

$1

