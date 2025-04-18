2025 Fantasy Football Top 50 Rookie Player Rankings Before the NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is the biggest event of the offseason, both in terms of real and fantasy football. Young players inject new excitement into the game … just ask anyone who roots for the Washington Commanders and/or drafted Jayden Daniels in fantasy last season!
This year will be no different.
High-end prospects like Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren are all projected to be first-round picks in the draft, and all of them could make an immediate impact in fantasy leagues in Year 1.
Of course, in many cases, we won’t know a player’s true value until he’s ultimately selected in the draft and fits in (or doesn’t) on his team's depth chart.
With that said, here’s my initial look at the top 50 rookies based on their potential fantasy football value. This list focuses on talent and positional value and will be updated once the draft concludes, so be sure to check back for updates and dynasty/redraft values.
2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings
Rank
Player
Pos
Team
1
Ashton Jeanty
RB
Boise State
2
Omarion Hampton
RB
North Carolina
3
Tetairoa McMillan
WR
Arizona
4
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
Ohio State
5
Tyler Warren
TE
Penn State
6
Travis Hunter
WR
Colorado
7
Matthew Golden
WR
Texas
8
Emeka Egbuka
WR
Ohio State
9
Quinshon Judkins
RB
Ohio State
10
Kaleb Johnson
RB
Iowa
11
Luther Burden III
WR
Missouri
12
Colston Loveland
TE
Michigan
13
Cam Ward
QB
Miami
14
Jayden Higgins
WR
Iowa State
15
Shedeur Sanders
QB
Colorado
16
Tre Harris
WR
Mississippi
17
Cam Skattebo
RB
Arizona State
18
Dylan Sampson
RB
Tennessee
19
Elic Ayomanor
WR
Stanford
20
Jaxson Dart
QB
Ole Miss
21
Jaylin Noel
WR
Iowa State
22
RJ Harvey
RB
Central Florida
23
Devin Neal
RB
Kansas
24
Isaiah Bond
WR
Texas
25
Damien Martinez
RB
Miami FL
26
Bhayshul Tuten
RB
Virginia Tech
27
Jalen Milroe
QB
Alabama
28
Jalen Royals
WR
Utah State
29
Jack Bech
WR
TCU
30
Ollie Gordon II
RB
Oklahoma State
31
Elijah Arroyo
TE
Miami FL
32
Xavier Restrepo
WR
Miami FL
33
DJ Giddens
RB
Kansas State
34
Mason Taylor
TE
Orgeon
35
Savion Williams
WR
TCU
36
Tez Johnson
WR
Oregon
37
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE
Bowling Green
38
Jaydon Blue
RB
Texas
39
Jordan James
RB
Oregon
40
Travis Etienne
RB
Georgia
41
Tory Horton
WR
Colorado State
42
Nick Nash
WR
San Jose State
43
Terrance Ferguson
TE
Oregon
44
Tai Felton
WR
Maryland
45
Quinn Ewers
QB
Texas
46
Brashard Smith
RB
SMU
47
Ricky White III
WR
UNLV
48
Kyle Williams
WR
Washington State
49
Jimmy Horn Jr.
WR
Colorado
50
Kyle McCord
QB
Syracuse