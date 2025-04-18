SI

2025 Fantasy Football Top 50 Rookie Player Rankings Before the NFL Draft

Michael Fabiano

Travis Hunter is listed as a top-10 fantasy rookie, but his ultimate value will depend on his future position and team in the NFL.
The 2025 NFL Draft is the biggest event of the offseason, both in terms of real and fantasy football. Young players inject new excitement into the game … just ask anyone who roots for the Washington Commanders and/or drafted Jayden Daniels in fantasy last season!

This year will be no different.

High-end prospects like Miami quarterback Cam Ward, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan and Penn State tight end Tyler Warren are all projected to be first-round picks in the draft, and all of them could make an immediate impact in fantasy leagues in Year 1.

Of course, in many cases, we won’t know a player’s true value until he’s ultimately selected in the draft and fits in (or doesn’t) on his team's depth chart.

With that said, here’s my initial look at the top 50 rookies based on their potential fantasy football value. This list focuses on talent and positional value and will be updated once the draft concludes, so be sure to check back for updates and dynasty/redraft values.

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings

Rank

Player

Pos

Team

1

Ashton Jeanty

RB

Boise State

2

Omarion Hampton

RB

North Carolina

3

Tetairoa McMillan

WR

Arizona

4

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

Ohio State

5

Tyler Warren

TE

Penn State

6

Travis Hunter

WR

Colorado

7

Matthew Golden

WR

Texas

8

Emeka Egbuka

WR

Ohio State

9

Quinshon Judkins

RB

Ohio State

10

Kaleb Johnson

RB

Iowa

11

Luther Burden III

WR

Missouri

12

Colston Loveland

TE

Michigan

13

Cam Ward

QB

Miami

14

Jayden Higgins

WR

Iowa State

15

Shedeur Sanders

QB

Colorado

16

Tre Harris

WR

Mississippi

17

Cam Skattebo

RB

Arizona State

18

Dylan Sampson

RB

Tennessee

19

Elic Ayomanor

WR

Stanford

20

Jaxson Dart

QB

Ole Miss

21

Jaylin Noel

WR

Iowa State

22

RJ Harvey

RB

Central Florida

23

Devin Neal

RB

Kansas

24

Isaiah Bond

WR

Texas

25

Damien Martinez

RB

Miami FL

26

Bhayshul Tuten

RB

Virginia Tech

27

Jalen Milroe

QB

Alabama

28

Jalen Royals

WR

Utah State

29

Jack Bech

WR

TCU

30

Ollie Gordon II

RB

Oklahoma State

31

Elijah Arroyo

TE

Miami FL

32

Xavier Restrepo

WR

Miami FL

33

DJ Giddens

RB

Kansas State

34

Mason Taylor

TE

Orgeon

35

Savion Williams

WR

TCU

36

Tez Johnson

WR

Oregon

37

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE

Bowling Green

38

Jaydon Blue

RB

Texas

39

Jordan James

RB

Oregon

40

Travis Etienne

RB

Georgia

41

Tory Horton

WR

Colorado State

42

Nick Nash

WR

San Jose State

43

Terrance Ferguson

TE

Oregon

44

Tai Felton

WR

Maryland

45

Quinn Ewers

QB

Texas

46

Brashard Smith

RB

SMU

47

Ricky White III

WR

UNLV

48

Kyle Williams

WR

Washington State

49

Jimmy Horn Jr.

WR

Colorado

50

Kyle McCord

QB

Syracuse

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

