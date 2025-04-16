2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Backs Rankings: Ashton Jeanty Is No. 1
The 2025 running back draft class is loaded with talent, so fantasy football managers need to pay close attention to which players land where in the upcoming NFL Draft. Who knows, we could find the next Kyren Williams, Chase Brown or Bucky Irving in this list of backs.
The group is led by Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, who is projected to be a top-10 overall pick. He could land with the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, and it’s doubtful he’d fall beyond the No. 12 pick and the Dallas Cowboys.
North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton is next on the list of the top running back prospects. He could go as high as No. 12 to the Cowboys, or Hampton could land with the Denver Broncos at No. 20. He’s a projected Day 1 pick in the draft.
Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson is next in line. A talented runner, he could push into the back end of the first round, but is more likely a Day 2 pick. He would be a nice pick for the Cleveland Browns at No. 33 overall or the Cowboys at No. 44, at least for fantasy purposes. Henderson’s teammate at Ohio State, Quinshon Judkins, is also a projected Day 2 pick.
Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson, Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo, Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson, and R.J. Harvey out of Central Florida are also names to remember. The rest of my top 15 running backs are all potential NFL starters down the line or committee backs at the next level.
2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Rankings
Note: Ages listed are based on player’s age starting in September.
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Ashton Jeanty
Boise State
21
2
Omarion Hampton
North Carolina
22
3
TreVeyon Henderson
Ohio State
21
4
Quinshon Judkins
Ohio State
21
5
Kaleb Johnson
Iowa
22
6
Cam Skattebo
Arizona State
23
7
Dylan Sampson
Tennessee
21
8
RJ Harvey
Central Florida
24
9
Devin Neal
Kansas
22
10
Damien Martinez
Miami FL
21
11
Bhayshul Tuten
Virginia Tech
22
12
Ollie Gordon II
Oklahoma State
21
13
DJ Giddens
Kansas State
22
14
Jaydon Blue
Texas
21
15
Jordan James
Oregon
21