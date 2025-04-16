SI

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Backs Rankings: Ashton Jeanty Is No. 1

Michael Fabiano

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty could be picked as high as sixth overall by the las Vegas Raiders in the upcoming NFL draft.
The 2025 running back draft class is loaded with talent, so fantasy football managers need to pay close attention to which players land where in the upcoming NFL Draft. Who knows, we could find the next Kyren Williams, Chase Brown or Bucky Irving in this list of backs.

The group is led by Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty, who is projected to be a top-10 overall pick. He could land with the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6, and it’s doubtful he’d fall beyond the No. 12 pick and the Dallas Cowboys.

North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton is next on the list of the top running back prospects. He could go as high as No. 12 to the Cowboys, or Hampton could land with the Denver Broncos at No. 20. He’s a projected Day 1 pick in the draft.

Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson is next in line. A talented runner, he could push into the back end of the first round, but is more likely a Day 2 pick. He would be a nice pick for the Cleveland Browns at No. 33 overall or the Cowboys at No. 44, at least for fantasy purposes. Henderson’s teammate at Ohio State, Quinshon Judkins, is also a projected Day 2 pick.

Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson, Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo, Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson, and R.J. Harvey out of Central Florida are also names to remember. The rest of my top 15 running backs are all potential NFL starters down the line or committee backs at the next level.

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Running Back Rankings

Note: Ages listed are based on player’s age starting in September.

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Ashton Jeanty

Boise State

21

2

Omarion Hampton

North Carolina

22

3

TreVeyon Henderson

Ohio State

21

4

Quinshon Judkins

Ohio State

21

5

Kaleb Johnson

Iowa

22

6

Cam Skattebo

Arizona State

23

7

Dylan Sampson

Tennessee

21

8

RJ Harvey

Central Florida

24

9

Devin Neal

Kansas

22

10

Damien Martinez

Miami FL

21

11

Bhayshul Tuten

Virginia Tech

22

12

Ollie Gordon II

Oklahoma State

21

13

DJ Giddens

Kansas State

22

14

Jaydon Blue

Texas

21

15

Jordan James

Oregon

21

