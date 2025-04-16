SI

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings: Tetairoa McMillan On Top

Michael Fabiano

Tetairoa McMillan could be a top-10 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
Tetairoa McMillan could be a top-10 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2025 wide receiver draft class has some talent and NFL upside, but it’s not what you would call a stacked class. In fact, one of its best prospects, Colorado’s Travis Hunter, might not even be drafted as a wide receiver … he also has the skills to be a top-end NFL cornerback. As a result, his ultimate fantasy value is yet to be determined.

The rest of the group is led by Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, a big-bodied receiver who is a potential top-15 pick. He could go off the board as high as No. 9 to the New Orleans Saints or No. 12 to the Dallas Cowboys.

Texas WR Matthew Golden increased his stock at the NFL’s Scouting Combine, running a blazing 4.29 40-yard dash. Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka and Missouri’s Luther Burden III are considered the two top slot receivers in the class.

Mississippi’s Tre Harris, Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor and Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins, among others, are also considered potential Day 2 selections. The rest of my top 15 wide receivers are all potential NFL starters down the line or potential slot/return men at the next level.

2025 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Note: Ages listed are based on player’s age starting in September.

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Tetairoa McMillan

Arizona

22

2

Travis Hunter

Colorado

22

3

Matthew Golden

Texas

22

4

Emeka Egbuka

Ohio State

22

5

Luther Burden III

Missouri

21

6

Jayden Higgins

Iowa State

22

7

Tre Harris

Mississippi

23

8

Elic Ayomanor

Stanford

22

9

Jaylin Noel

Iowa State

23

10

Isaiah Bond

Texas

21

11

Jalen Royals

Utah State

22

12

Jack Bech

TCU

22

13

Xavier Restrepo

Miami FL

23

14

Savion Williams

TCU

23

15

Tez Johnson

Oregon

23

Published
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

Home/FANTASY