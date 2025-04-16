2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings: Tetairoa McMillan On Top
The 2025 wide receiver draft class has some talent and NFL upside, but it’s not what you would call a stacked class. In fact, one of its best prospects, Colorado’s Travis Hunter, might not even be drafted as a wide receiver … he also has the skills to be a top-end NFL cornerback. As a result, his ultimate fantasy value is yet to be determined.
The rest of the group is led by Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan, a big-bodied receiver who is a potential top-15 pick. He could go off the board as high as No. 9 to the New Orleans Saints or No. 12 to the Dallas Cowboys.
Texas WR Matthew Golden increased his stock at the NFL’s Scouting Combine, running a blazing 4.29 40-yard dash. Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka and Missouri’s Luther Burden III are considered the two top slot receivers in the class.
Mississippi’s Tre Harris, Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor and Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins, among others, are also considered potential Day 2 selections. The rest of my top 15 wide receivers are all potential NFL starters down the line or potential slot/return men at the next level.
2025 Fantasy Football WR Rankings
Note: Ages listed are based on player’s age starting in September.
Rank
Player
Team
Age
1
Tetairoa McMillan
Arizona
22
2
Travis Hunter
Colorado
22
3
Matthew Golden
Texas
22
4
Emeka Egbuka
Ohio State
22
5
Luther Burden III
Missouri
21
6
Jayden Higgins
Iowa State
22
7
Tre Harris
Mississippi
23
8
Elic Ayomanor
Stanford
22
9
Jaylin Noel
Iowa State
23
10
Isaiah Bond
Texas
21
11
Jalen Royals
Utah State
22
12
Jack Bech
TCU
22
13
Xavier Restrepo
Miami FL
23
14
Savion Williams
TCU
23
15
Tez Johnson
Oregon
23