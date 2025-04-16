SI

2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Tight End Rankings: Tyler Warren On Top

Michael Fabiano

Tyler Warren could be picked in the top 10 in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.
The 2025 tight end draft class has some potential impact makers at the next level, but we’re looking for pass catchers as opposed to blockers who can shine in the world of fantasy football. Versatility is the key, as teams and fantasy fans want tight ends who can run routes out of the slot while also being able to set up inline and stay on the field as blockers.

The group is led by Penn State’s Tyler Warren, who is projected to be a potential top-10 pick in the NFL Draft. He could go as high as No. 7 overall to the New York Jets, and I’d be surprised if he fell past the Indianapolis Colts at No. 14.

Michigan’s Colston Loveland is considered the next-best tight end in the class. He could come off the board as early as No. 14 to the Colts if Warren goes in the top 10, or Loveland could land at No. 20 with the Denver Broncos.

Miami’s Elijah Arroyo, Oregon’s Mason Taylor and Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green are all considered top-five prospects at the position. The rest of my top 10 tight ends are all potential NFL starters down the line or potential backups and role players in the league.

2025 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Note: Ages listed are based on player’s age starting in September.

Rank

Player

Team

Age

1

Tyler Warren

Penn State

23

2

Colston Loveland

Michigan

21

3

Elijah Arroyo

Miami FL

22

4

Mason Taylor

Orgeon

21

5

Harold Fannin Jr.

Bowling Green

22

6

Terrance Ferguson

Oregon

22

7

Gunnar Helm

Texas

23

8

Mitchell Evans

Notre Dame

22

9

Luke Lachey

Iowa

24

10

Oronde Gadsden II

Syracuse

22

