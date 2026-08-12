2026 Fantasy Football ADP Bargains: Wide Receivers

Black Friday. Amazon Prime Days. BOGO deals at Publix.

No matter what we call it, we all love bargains. This applies to the world of fantasy football as well. The ability to seek out and hit on players who will ultimately produce above their average draft position (ADP) can be the difference between a good fantasy team and a great one.

Case in point: Chris Olave was the WR41 with an ADP of nearly 80 a year ago. He went on to become one of the 10 best wide receivers in fantasy football. Olave wasn’t the only wideout bargain, as Wan’Dale Robinson, Michael Wilson and Quentin Johnston all posted good-to-great fantasy point totals despite not being highly picked in drafts.

So, which wideouts deserve the fantasy bargain label in 2026? Here are my five favorites, all of whom could turn into top-25 receivers (or better) this season.

Note: All five wide receivers have an ADP of 80-plus based on FootballGuys data.

Quentin Johnston, Chargers (WR39, ADP - 89)

Johnston finished as the WR34 last season, but he was the WR22 based on points-per-game average among receivers who played at least 10 games. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel compared Johnston's physical traits to the likes of Julio Jones and Andre Johnson, and the fact that Johnston is the WR39 based on ADP data makes him a serious bargain. He is someone I am targeting as a No. 4 fantasy receiver in all of my 2026 fantasy drafts.

Chris Godwin Jr., Buccaneers (WR40, ADP - 90)

Most of the fantasy football attention among Tampa Bay wide receivers will be given to Emeka Egbuka, but we shouldn’t forget about Godwin. A former fantasy superstar, he also will benefit from the absence of Mike Evans, who left for San Francisco. Godwin is currently outside the top 36 wide receivers based on ADP data, so there’s some real bargain appeal in drafts. Don’t be surprised if he ends up being one of the Buccaneers’ two most-targeted receivers.

Five Wide Receivers I Can’t Stop Drafting In My Fantasy Football Leagues!@SInow pic.twitter.com/GMHl4zkpMM — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 30, 2026

Josh Downs, Colts (WR43, ADP - 98)

The trade that sent Michael Pittman Jr. to the Steelers opened the door for Downs to have a career season. A talented slot man who has shown flashes of fantasy upside, he averaged a respectable 13.1 points per game in his second NFL year before posting just 8.5 points per game a year ago. As the projected No. 2 wideout in the offense behind Alec Pierce, I can see Downs becoming a weekly flex starter (or at least a matchup-based flex play) in 2026.

Jayden Reed, Packers (WR44, ADP - 101)

Reed took a step back production-wise last season, playing just seven games and averaging a mere 6.9 points per game. The good news is we’ve seen him produce at a high level in the past (see 2023), and the Packers' wide receiver room is much more manageable without Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Still, fantasy managers aren’t giving Reed much in the way of respect based on ADP … you can get him as a No. 5 receiver in a lot of drafts. Count me in.

KC Concepcion, Browns (WR51, ADP - 124)

Concepcion, a first-round pick of the Browns, could come in and make an immediate impact in his first pro season. The team’s projected top slot receiver, who also can run routes on the outside, has drawn comparisons to Zay Flowers, who, coincidentally (or not), was coached by new Browns head man Todd Monken in Baltimore. It would be no surprise if Concepcion led all Browns receivers in targets, making him an intriguing late-round pick in redraft leagues.