2026 Fantasy Superflex Mock Draft 3.0: Caleb Williams a First-Rounder

Superflex rankings: Top 200

Fantasy football draft season is officially here! It’s a prime time to start building your roster—or rosters, if you’re me—in what is the first step in your long journey to a league championship. This also means that it’s fantasy football mock draft season, which is where I come in to help.

I recently released my most recent one-man, full-point PPR mock draft for traditional fantasy leagues that start just one quarterback. While these leagues remain the norm in fantasy football, the rise of Superflex leagues can’t be ignored. These formats allow fantasy managers to start not only one, but potentially two quarterbacks via a flex position that allows the choice of a field general, a running back, a wide receiver or a tight end (thus, the title of “super” flex).

Obviously, starting a second quarterback is the most desirable outcome, as the position typically has the best chance to score the most points each week. As a result, you will see a massive influx of signal-callers in the first five rounds. For example, a player like Kyler Murray, who won’t be anywhere near the top 60 in a traditional draft, would be taken high in a Superflex draft.

Each of the “teams” in this mock went into the draft with different build concepts. For example, Teams 3, 4, 5 and 11 took quarterbacks with their first two picks, locking up their starters early. On the flip side, teams 6 and 8 waited until the fifth round to take their first quarterback.

This was done intentionally, as I wanted you to see how the first 10 picks would look for different builds. The teams that most resemble how I would attack a draft are 3, 5, 9 and 10. Those teams drafted quarterbacks early then focused on backs and wideouts in the top five rounds.

So let’s look at how a full-point PPR Superflex draft might look, with notes on each round.

Round 1

Round/Pick Team Player 1.1 1 Josh Allen, QB, Bills 1.2 2 Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens 1.3 3 Drake Maye, QB, Patriots 1.4 4 Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles 1.5 5 Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals 1.6 6 Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons 1.7 7 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions 1.8 8 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals 1.9 9 Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders 1.10 10 Puka Nacua, WR, Rams 1.11 11 Caleb Williams, QB, Bears 1.12 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

Notes: Allen is the easy first pick in the draft, followed by four more quarterbacks: Jackson, Maye, Hurts and Burrow. In all, seven signal-callers come off the board in the first 12 selections. In my one-man mock draft for traditional leagues, Allen was also the first field general picked … but that was in the third round (No. 26 overall). The lone players who aren’t quarterbacks picked in the round are Robinson, Gibbs, Chase, Nakua and Smith-Njigba.

Round 2

Round/Pick Team Player 2.13 12 Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers 2.14 11 Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys 2.15 10 Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants 2.16 9 Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers 2.17 8 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts 2.18 7 James Cook, RB, Bills 2.19 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions 2.20 5 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars 2.21 4 Bo Nix, QB, Broncos 2.22 3 Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers 2.23 2 De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins 2.24 1 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys

Notes: This round is more of the same, as the first three picks (Herbert, Prescott, Dart) are quarterbacks. Three others—Lawrence, Nix and Purdy—also came off the board. I’m not saying you need to go back-to-back quarterbacks, although four teams in this mock did, but it does make a lot of sense to have two after the first three rounds to lock in that Superflex spot.

With the increase in quarterback value, high-end fantasy players at running back and wide receiver like McCaffrey, Taylor, Cook, St. Brown, Achane and Lamb all fell to Round 2.

Round 3

Round/Pick Team Player 3.25 1 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs 3.26 2 Matthew Stafford, QB, Rams 3.27 3 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders 3.28 4 Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings 3.29 5 Chase Brown, RB, Bengals 3.30 6 Drake London, WR, Falcons 3.31 7 Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals 3.32 8 Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs 3.33 9 Nico Collins, WR, Texans 3.34 10 Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles 3.35 11 Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers 3.36 12 Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals

Notes: This round starts to see a switch over from a quarterback run to a run on running backs and wide receivers. Just two field generals, Mahomes and Stafford, were selected in the round. The other players, who would be first- or second-rounders in traditional formats, are Jeanty, Jefferson, Brown, London, McBride (the first tight end), Walker, Collins, Love (the first rookie), Hampton and Barkley.

Another quick note: The three teams that have not drafted a quarterback are Team 6 (Robinson, St. Brown and London), Team 7 (Gibbs, Cook and McBride) and Team 8 (Chase, Taylor and Walker). Those are loaded squads albeit without the QBs.

Round 4

Round/Pick Team Player 4.37 12 Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders 4.38 11 Chris Olave, WR, Saints 4.39 10 Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings 4.4 9 Jared Goff, QB, Lions 4.41 8 A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots 4.42 7 Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers 4.43 6 Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens 4.44 5 George Pickens, WR, Cowboys 4.45 4 Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers 4.46 3 Kyren Williams, RB, Rams 4.47 2 Malik Nabers, WR, Giants 4.48 1 Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs

Notes: Going into this round, six of the 12 teams already had two quarterbacks. Three of those squads took their second field general in this round, as Murray, Goff and Mayfield were selected. The other nine picks were a mix of backs, receivers and one tight end (Bowers). This is a round-plus later than most of them will be picked in traditional fantasy formats. Nabers, who has moved up compared to previous mocks, is one of the biggest risers among non-quarterbacks.

Round 5

Round/Pick Team Player 5.49 1 Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys 5.50 2 Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens 5.51 3 Breece Hall, RB, Jets 5.52 4 Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles 5.53 5 Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers 5.54 6 Tyler Shough, QB, Saints 5.55 7 Jordan Love, QB, Packers 5.56 8 Malik Willis, QB, Dolphins 5.57 9 Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets 5.58 10 Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers 5.59 11 Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals 5.60 12 Luther Burden III, WR, Bears

Notes: Running backs and wide receivers dominated this round, as all but four of the 12 teams had already drafted two quarterbacks in the first four rounds. One of those teams filled that second signal-caller spot with Love, while two other teams (6,8) took their first quarterbacks.

There is clearly risk yet upside with Willis, who will start for Miami, but you have to take risks in Superflex leagues. Just three teams (6, 8, 12) still need to draft a No. 2 quarterback at this point. The other nine selections were running backs and wideouts, as Williams, Flowers, Hall, Egbuka, Jacobs, Smith, Wilson, Higgins and Burden (despite injury) all came off the board.

Round 6

Round/Pick Team Player 6.61 12 Daniel Jones, QB, Colts 6.62 11 Colston Loveland, TE, Bears 6.63 10 Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints 6.64 9 Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns 6.65 8 Cam Ward, QB, Titans 6.66 7 Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers 6.67 6 Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants 6.68 5 Tyler Warren, TE, Colts 6.69 4 D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears 6.70 3 Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders 6.71 2 Christian Watson, WR, Packers 6.72 1 Davante Adams, WR, Rams

Notes: The round begins with a quarterback in Daniel Jones, who will be the likely Superflex starter for Team 12. He’s now 100 percent back from a torn Achilles. Cam Ward also came off the board as the second signal-caller for Team 8, so only one team (6) still needs to add a second quarterback. That squad took Skattebo and its second running back instead of a field general.

Loveland is the third tight end off the board, and Warren, the fourth, was selected six spots later. We also saw four backs and four wideouts, as teams that already have a quarterback duo built at the other offensive positions. Etienne’s stock has fallen as the Saints kept Alvin Kamara, who could and likely will eat into Etienne's touches and opportunities as a receiver. The final three players picked in this round were all wide receivers: McLaurin, Watson and Adams.

Five Running Backs I Can’t Stop Drafting In My Fantasy Football Leagues!@SInow pic.twitter.com/wWam0l4Jgi — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 29, 2026

Round 7

Round/Pick Team Player 7.73 1 Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars 7.74 2 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos 7.75 3 David Montgomery, RB, Texans 7.76 4 TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots 7.77 5 Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars 7.78 6 C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans 7.79 7 DJ Moore, WR, Bills 7.80 8 Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers 7.81 9 Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks 7.82 10 Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers 7.83 11 Carnell Tate, WR, Titans 7.84 12 Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers

Notes: This round begins with Tuten, a popular sleeper/breakout candidate. He’s one of seven backs taken. The most notable players at the position are Montgomery, who has moved up since our last update, and Henderson, who has moved down. Price has dropped a full round, but he’s still a flex target. Also, Brooks has surpassed teammate Chuba Hubbard in my rankings and in this mock.

At wide receiver, Washington has moved ahead of Moore and Tate in my rankings. The lone remaining team (6) that needed a second quarterback filled that spot with Stroud. This gives you an idea of what your Superflex squad will look like if you don’t grab two QBs early.

Round 8

Round/Pick Team Player 8.85 12 Jameson Williams, WR, Lions 8.86 11 Rome Odunze, WR, Bears 8.87 10 Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers 8.88 9 Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns 8.89 8 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE, Falcons 8.90 7 Mike Evans, WR, 49ers 8.91 6 Tony Pollard, RB, Titans 8.92 5 Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Cardinals 8.93 4 Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions 8.94 3 Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars 8.95 2 DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers 8.96 1 Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers

Notes: For the first time, no quarterback was selected, as every team now has a pair of signal-callers. There was a major tight end run, as Kraft, Fannin Jr. and Pitts went back-to-back-to-back, and LaPorta came off the board four spots later. This proves that, especially in Superflex leagues, you can still get a decent starting tight end in the eighth round. Multiple wideouts were also picked, including Evans, Thomas, Metcalf and Godwin.

Round 9

Round/Pick Team Player 9.97 1 Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs 9.98 2 George Kittle, TE, 49ers 9.99 3 Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers 9.100 4 Alec Pierce, WR, Colts 9.101 5 Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers 9.102 6 Sam Darnold, QB, Seahawks 9.103 7 Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders 9.104 8 Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints 9.105 9 Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles 9.106 10 Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals 9.107 11 Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers 9.108 12 Jacoby Brissett, QB, Cardinals

Notes: The tight end run continued at the top of this round, as Kelce and Kittle were both picked. We’re still not sure about the status of the latter, who is coming off a torn Achilles, but all reports from camp have been positive if not miraculous (hello, peptides)! The team (No. 6) that waited the longest to take its second quarterback was the first squad to take its third; in this case, it was Darnold. Team 12 also grabbed a third signal-caller in Brissett.

There were also some potential draft bargains, including Johnston. Pierce and Lemon dropped a full round compared to my previous mock, as both players continue to miss time with injuries. Tyson, who is dealing with hamstring issues (again), has dropped out of the top 100 overall selections.

Round 10

Round/Pick Team Player 10.109 12 J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos 10.110 11 Bryce Young, QB, Panthers 10.111 10 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders 10.112 9 Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings 10.113 8 Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans 10.114 7 RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos 10.115 6 Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys 10.116 5 Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos 10.117 4 Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers 10.118 3 Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants 10.119 2 Blake Corum, RB, Rams 10.120 1 Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings

Notes: Dobbins leads this round as the third running back for Team 12. His teammate, Harvey, went five spots later in what could be a confusing Broncos backfield to evaluate. Team 11 grabbed its third quarterback in Young. He was the last of the 27 field generals picked in this mock draft. The round also included some decent potential bargains in Sutton and Addison, while sleeper backs such as Corum and Mason and a breakout tight end in Likely also came off the board.