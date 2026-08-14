2026 Fantasy Mock Draft 6.0: Kenneth Walker III Moves Into Round 2

August is mock draft month in the world of fantasy football, as leagues across the globe prepare for one of the most enjoyable parts of this great hobby: the actual league draft.

With countless "best ball" and mock drafts already under my belt, I have a pretty good feel for player values and how most drafts will unfold. Every draft is different, of course, but this mock should give you a good idea where you can expect players to be selected in your drafts.

Each of the "teams”—they were all selected by me—went into this draft with different strategies. For example, Team 2 went with a “best player available” approach. Team 3 went Zero RB, as the first running back they picked wasn’t until the seventh round. Two teams (3, 9) took a tight end in one of the first two rounds, and others (Teams 4, 9, 10 and 12) didn’t take their first quarterback until Round 8.

This was done intentionally, as I wanted you to see how the first 10 picks would look for different builds. The teams that most resemble how I would attack a draft are 4, 10, 11 and 12. Those teams waited on a tight end and a quarterback, while focusing on backs and wideouts early.

So let’s look at how a full-point PPR draft might look, including notes on risers and fallers.

Round 1

Round/Pick Team Player 1.1 1 Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons 1.2 2 Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions 1.3 3 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Bengals 1.4 4 Puka Nacua, WR, Rams 1.5 5 Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks 1.6 6 Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers 1.7 7 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts 1.8 8 James Cook, RB, Bills 1.9 9 Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Lions 1.10 10 De'Von Achane, RB, Dolphins 1.11 11 CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys 1.12 12 Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

Notes: Robinson remains my top overall pick, but Gibbs is also well worth the top selection. Your choice, you win either way. Chase is now my first wideout off the board at No. 3 overall, in part because of the Bengals’ favorable schedule, and he's followed by Nacua and Smith-Njigba. CMC has earned his way into the top six after posting massive numbers last season, but I do have concerns about his durability at age 30, especially given his 450 touches last season.

The rest of the first round is mostly the same as in my previous mock. The Dolphins' offense could be a mess, and I wonder if running quarterback Malik Willis might not hurt Achane’s touchdown ceiling down in the red zone. However, I still see Achane as a first-round pick despite seeing him picked in Round 2 in some of my recent best-ball and mock fantasy drafts.

Fantasy Football No. 12 Pick Draft Strategy: How to Dominate With The 12th Overall Selection@SInow https://t.co/ANi78s9Nxu — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) August 4, 2026

Round 2

Round/Pick Team Player 2.13 12 Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings 2.14 11 Chase Brown, RB, Bengals 2.15 10 Drake London, WR, Falcons 2.16 9 Trey McBride, TE, Cardinals 2.17 8 Nico Collins, WR, Texans 2.18 7 Kenneth Walker III, RB, Chiefs 2.19 6 Jeremiyah Love, RB, Cardinals 2.20 5 Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers 2.21 4 Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles 2.22 3 Brock Bowers, TE, Raiders 2.23 2 A.J. Brown, WR, Patriots 2.24 1 George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

Notes: Jefferson favorably leads off the round now that J.J. McCarthy is no longer the favorite to be the Vikings’ starting quarterback. McBride is the first tight end off the board, with Bowers (my TE2) picked five spots later. Walker's stock is on the rise in Kansas City, and I now see hm as a mid-second-round selection in redrafts. Love is a few spots lower than my previous mock, but he’s still a second-rounder. I’m not sold on him sharing the workload with backfield mate Tyler Allgeier.

Hampton is a breakout candidate, especially under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, making him a top-20 pick (though McDaniel's recent comments about taking the "hot hand" approach with his three-man backfield are a bit concerning). The round concludes with Brown, now a member of the Patriots, and Pickens. I don’t see Brown's stock changing much as New England’s new alpha, making him a low WR1 in fantasy drafts.

Round 3

Round/Pick Team Player 3.25 1 Chris Olave, WR, Saints 3.26 2 Josh Allen, QB, Bills 3.27 3 Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens 3.28 4 Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers 3.29 5 Kyren Williams, RB, Rams 3.30 6 Malik Nabers, WR, Giants 3.31 7 Rashee Rice, WR, Chiefs 3.32 8 Javonte Williams, RB, Cowboys 3.33 9 Josh Jacobs, RB, Packers 3.34 10 Breece Hall, RB, Jets 3.35 11 Zay Flowers, WR, Ravens 3.36 12 Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

Notes: The round begins with Olave and the first quarterback, Allen. The fantasy unicorn, Henry, is the first runner to come off the board in the round. However, I have moved him behind Walker, who is now a second-rounder. Egbuka, my top breakout receiver, comes after McMillan and Flowers. Rice comes with plenty of risk, but his upside makes him worth the risk at this point drafts.

Nabers, who avoided the PUP list for training camp, has moved up into Round 3. Four of the final seven picks are running backs, including Kyren and Javonte Williams, Jacobs, and Hall.

Round 4

Round/Pick Team Player 4.37 12 Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Saints 4.38 11 Devonta Smith, WR, Eagles 4.39 10 Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets 4.40 9 Tee Higgins, WR, Bengals 4.41 8 Lamar Jackson, QB, Ravens 4.42 7 Luther Burden III, WR, Bears 4.43 6 Colston Loveland, TE, Bears 4.44 5 Drake Maye, QB, Patriots 4.45 4 Quinshon Judkins, RB, Browns 4.46 3 Ladd McConkey, WR, Chargers 4.47 2 Terry McLaurin, WR, Commanders 4.48 1 Cam Skattebo, RB, Giants

Notes: This round begins with Etienne, whose value has taken a slight hit with the presence of Alvin Kamara in New Orleans. Burden, one of my favorite breakouts, is one of six wide receivers selected in the round, behind Smith, Flowers, Wilson, and Higgins. I’ve also moved McConkey up, as he should lead the Chargers in targets without Keenan Allen under McDaniel.

Jackson is the second quarterback to come off the board, followed closely by Maye. Loveland is the third tight end picked in the first four rounds, as I expect him to bust out big time in 2026. I didn’t move McLaurin in my rankings, despite the addition of Stefon Diggs to the offense. Two breakout running backs, Judkins and Skattebo, are also in the mix in this round. However, I have been in mock drafts where Judkins has still been on the board in the fifth round.

Five Running Backs I Can’t Stop Drafting In My Fantasy Football Leagues!@SInow pic.twitter.com/wWam0l4Jgi — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 29, 2026

Round 5

Round/Pick Team Player 5.49 1 Tyler Warren, TE, Colts 5.50 2 Christian Watson, WR, Packers 5.51 3 Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles 5.52 4 Davante Adams, WR, Rams 5.53 5 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos 5.54 6 Carnell Tate, WR, Titans 5.55 7 Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals 5.56 8 DJ Moore, WR, Bills 5.57 9 D'Andre Swift, RB, Bears 5.58 10 Bhayshul Tuten, RB, Jaguars 5.59 11 David Montgomery, RB, Texans 5.60 12 TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Patriots

Notes: The fifth stanza begins with Warren, who should see a ton of targets in Indianapolis this season. He’s followed by Watson, whose stock is on the rise after the Packers moved on from Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks. Irving has fallen into the fifth round as a No. 2 running back due to the addition of pass-catching back Kenneth Gainwell. Close to 39 percent of Irving’s career fantasy points (PPR) have come as a receiver out of the backfield, and that could (and likely will) decline with Gainwell on the roster. He’s a player who could disappoint in 2026.

The round also includes two quarterbacks: Hurts and Burrow. They round out the top five at the position. Tate is the second rookie selected in this mock, behind only Love. The round ends with four other backs, Swift, sleeper/breakout candidate Tuten, Montgomery and Henderson.

Round 6

Round/Pick Team Player 6.61 12 Jameson Williams, WR, Lions 6.62 11 Bucky Irving, RB, Buccaneers 6.63 10 Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars 6.64 9 Jadarian Price, RB, Seahawks 6.65 8 Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers 6.66 7 Rome Odunze, WR, Bears 6.67 6 Jayden Daniels, QB, Commanders 6.68 5 Jonathon Brooks, RB, Panthers 6.69 4 Mike Evans, WR, 49ers 6.70 3 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR, Cardinals 6.71 2 Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Browns 6.72 1 Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

Notes: Williams starts the round and is one of five wideouts picked. Washington, who has been a major riser in drafts, is selected as a third receiver for Team 7. He might be the bigger wideout sleeper in fantasy football. Kraft (knee) is expected to be back in time for Week 1, and is the fifth tight end off the board, followed by Fannin six spots later.

Price has dropped a round from my last mock, while Brooks has moved up, ahead of teammate Chuba Hubbard. The round also includes two field generals in Daniels, who I moved up one spot at the position with the addition of Diggs in the Washington offense, then Williams. The Bears quarterback is the final pick of the round.

Round 7

Round/Pick Team Player 7.73 1 Jordyn Tyson, WR, Saints 7.74 2 Alec Pierce, WR, Colts 7.75 3 Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers 7.76 4 Kyle Pitts Sr., TE, Falcons 7.77 5 Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jaguars 7.78 6 DK Metcalf, WR, Steelers 7.79 7 Tony Pollard, RB, Titans 7.80 8 Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots 7.81 9 Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Buccaneers 7.82 10 Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions 7.83 11 Justin Herbert, QB, Chargers 7.84 12 Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs

Notes: The round starts with the rookie Tyson, who has some sleeper appeal in Year 1. Four other receivers—Pierce, Thomas, Metcalf and Godwin—are also picked in this stanza. We also see three tight ends in Pitts, LaPorta and Kelce (despite the fat jokes) selected. For me, this is the time I’m starting to look at tight ends unless someone I couldn’t pass on falls into Round 6. The running back position is getting thin, as evidenced by the selections of Warren, Pollard, and Stevenson. All three are projected starters, but they’re also potential committee runners.

Round 8

Round/Pick Team Player 8.85 12 Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys 8.86 11 George Kittle, TE, 49ers 8.87 10 Jaxson Dart, QB, Giants 8.88 9 Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars 8.89 8 Rico Dowdle, RB, Steelers 8.90 7 Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers 8.91 6 Makai Lemon, WR, Eagles 8.92 5 Michael Wilson, WR, Cardinals 8.93 4 Jordan Addison, WR, Vikings 8.94 3 Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers 8.95 2 J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos 8.96 1 Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans

Notes: Get ready for a quarterback run! Three of the first four selections are signal-callers, as Prescott, Dart, and Lawrence are all picked. This trio all finished in the top 10 among field generals a season ago, proving you can wait and still get a solid starter in traditional leagues. More committee backs, including Dobbins and Hubbard, are taken in the round. There’s also some good values at wide receiver, including Johnston and Addison. Lemon, who has been injured all of camp, has fallen two rounds from my previous mock.

Round 9

Round/Pick Team Player 9.97 1 Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, Commanders 9.98 2 RJ Harvey, RB, Broncos 9.99 3 Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Buccaneers 9.100 4 Bo Nix, QB, Broncos 9.101 5 Kyle Monangai, RB, Bears 9.102 6 Blake Corum, RB, Rams 9.103 7 Courtland Sutton, WR, Broncos 9.104 8 Jordan Mason, RB, Vikings 9.105 9 Stefon Diggs, WR, Commanders 9.106 10 Rachaad White, RB, Buccaneers 9.107 11 Josh Downs, WR, Colts 9.108 12 Aaron Jones Sr., RB, Vikings

Notes: The ninth round has plenty of players who could become fantasy assets, including eight running backs. Four (White and Croskey-Merritt, Jones and Mason) are in two backfields, which could create headaches for fantasy managers. There is a duo of good sleeper picks, as Monangai and Corum are taken. Diggs, newly signed by the Commanders, is a ninth-round choice. Notably, Sutton is picked four rounds later than his new teammate, Waddle.

Round 10

Round/Pick Team Player 10.109 12 Jakobi Meyers, WR, Jaguars 10.110 11 Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Titans 10.111 10 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs 10.112 9 Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers 10.113 8 KC Concepcion, WR, Browns 10.114 7 Jake Ferguson, TE, Cowboys 10.115 6 Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants 10.116 5 Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants 10.117 4 Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Steelers 10.118 3 Matthew Golden, WR Packers 10.119 2 Xavier Worthy, WR, Chiefs 10.120 1 Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

Notes: This round includes some potential bargains at wide receiver in Concepcion, Golden, Worthy and Higgins. We also see two quarterbacks, Mahomes and Purdy, picked as No. 2 quarterbacks for their respective fantasy teams. The last of my top 12 tight ends, Ferguson and Likely (one of my favorite breakouts at the position), are also taken in the round.