2026 Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings For Seasonal Superflex Leagues
Updated rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K | Top 200
Superflex leagues are gaining more and more popularity within the fantasy football community. These formats allow managers to start a second quarterback at a flex position, increasing the value of the most valuable position in the NFL. Heck, most of the new leagues I’ve created in the last few years are Superflex so that signal-callers have more value and mirror the NFL.
Of course, strategies in Superflex leagues are much different than those in a traditional league. Because you can start two field generals and the position often scores the most points, the first three to five rounds of drafts are loaded with them. Looking at my top 10 in this fun format, the first five players are quarterbacks, and seven of the top 10 overall are signal-callers.
That, of course, leaves far more valuable running backs, wide receivers and tight ends to come off the board later than usual. As a result, strategies in Superflex leagues should be adjusted to reflect the new supply-and-demand dynamic managers will find in these drafts.
With that in mind, here’s my top 200 fantasy players specifically for Superflex leagues. As you’ll see, quarterbacks come off the board early and often. So, for those looking for a new challenge, get in a Superflex league and use these rankings to dominate your competition!
2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Superflex Rankings
Rk
Player
Pos
TM
Bye
1
Josh Allen
QB1
BUF
7
2
Lamar Jackson
QB2
BAL
13
3
Drake Maye
QB3
NE
11
4
Jalen Hurts
QB4
PHI
10
5
Joe Burrow
QB5
CIN
6
6
Bijan Robinson
RB1
ATL
11
7
Caleb Williams
QB6
CHI
10
8
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB2
DET
6
9
Ja'Marr Chase
WR1
CIN
6
10
Jayden Daniels
QB7
WAS
7
11
Puka Nacua
WR2
LAR
11
12
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR3
SEA
11
13
Justin Herbert
QB8
LAC
7
14
Jaxson Dart
QB9
NYG
8
15
Dak Prescott
QB10
DAL
14
16
Bo Nix
QB11
DEN
10
17
Christian McCaffrey
RB3
SF
8
18
Jonathan Taylor
RB4
IND
13
19
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR4
DET
6
20
Trevor Lawrence
QB12
JAC
7
21
Brock Purdy
QB13
SF
8
22
De'Von Achane
RB5
MIA
6
23
CeeDee Lamb
WR5
DAL
14
24
James Cook
RB6
BUF
7
25
Patrick Mahomes
QB14
KC
5
26
Matthew Stafford
QB15
LAR
11
27
Justin Jefferson
WR6
MIN
6
28
Ashton Jeanty
RB7
LV
13
29
Drake London
WR7
ATL
11
30
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
14
31
Jeremiyah Love
RB8
ARI
14
32
Chase Brown
RB9
CIN
9
33
Nico Collins
WR8
HOU
8
34
Omarion Hampton
RB10
LAC
7
35
Saquon Barkley
RB11
PHI
10
36
Kyler Murray
QB16
MIN
6
37
Derrick Henry
RB12
BAL
13
38
Brock Bowers
TE2
LV
13
39
Jared Goff
QB17
DET
6
40
Kenneth Walker III
RB13
KC
5
41
Baker Mayfield
QB18
TB
10
42
A.J. Brown
WR9
NE
11
43
George Pickens
WR10
DAL
14
44
Tyler Shough
QB19
NO
8
45
Kyren Williams
RB14
LAR
11
46
Chris Olave
WR11
NO
8
47
Javonte Williams
RB15
DAL
14
48
Jordan Love
QB20
GB
11
49
Josh Jacobs
RB16
GB
11
50
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB17
NO
8
51
Rashee Rice
WR12
KC
5
52
Tetairoa McMillan
WR13
CAR
5
53
Malik Willis
QB21
MIA
6
54
Breece Hall
RB18
NYJ
13
55
Daniel Jones
QB22
IND
13
56
Emeka Egbuka
WR14
TB
10
57
Devonta Smith
WR15
PHI
10
58
Zay Flowers
WR16
BAL
13
59
Garrett Wilson
WR17
NYJ
13
60
Tee Higgins
WR18
CIN
6
61
Luther Burden III
WR19
CHI
10
62
Cam Ward
QB23
TEN
9
63
Quinshon Judkins
RB19
CLE
11
64
Cam Skattebo
RB20
NYG
8
65
Malik Nabers
WR20
NYG
8
66
C.J. Stroud
QB24
HOU
8
67
Ladd McConkey
WR21
LAC
7
68
Bucky Irving
RB21
TB
10
69
Jadarian Price
RB22
SEA
11
70
Colston Loveland
TE3
CHI
10
71
Sam Darnold
QB25
SEA
11
72
Jacoby Brissett
QB26
ARI
14
73
Davante Adams
WR22
LAR
11
74
Bryce Young
QB27
CAR
5
75
Terry McLaurin
WR23
WAS
7
76
TreVeyon Henderson
RB23
NE
11
77
Carnell Tate
WR24
TEN
9
78
Christian Watson
WR25
GB
11
79
Jaylen Waddle
WR26
DEN
10
80
Tyler Warren
TE4
IND
13
81
Bhayshul Tuten
RB24
JAC
7
82
David Montgomery
RB25
HOU
8
83
Chuba Hubbard
RB26
CAR
5
84
D'Andre Swift
RB27
CHI
10
85
D.J. Moore
WR27
BUF
7
86
Jameson Williams
WR28
DET
6
87
Tucker Kraft
TE5
GB
11
88
Rome Odunze
WR29
CHI
10
89
Makai Lemon
WR30
PHI
10
90
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE6
CLE
11
91
Jordyn Tyson
WR31
NO
8
92
Fernando Mendoza
QB28
LV
13
93
Mike Evans
WR32
SF
8
94
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TE7
ATL
11
95
Alec Pierce
WR33
IND
13
96
Jaylen Warren
RB28
PIT
9
97
Tony Pollard
RB29
TEN
9
98
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR34
ARI
14
99
Sam LaPorta
TE8
DET
6
100
DK Metcalf
WR35
PIT
9
101
Parker Washington
WR36
JAC
7
102
Chris Godwin Jr.
WR37
TB
10
103
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB30
NE
11
104
RJ Harvey
RB31
DEN
10
105
Michael Wilson
WR38
ARI
14
106
Brian Thomas Jr.
WR39
JAC
7
107
Rachaad White
RB32
WAS
7
108
Travis Kelce
TE9
KC
5
109
George Kittle
TE10
SF
8
110
Rico Dowdle
RB33
PIT
9
111
J.K. Dobbins
RB34
DEN
10
112
Courtland Sutton
WR40
DEN
10
113
Kenenth Gainwell
RB35
TB
10
114
Mark Andrews
TE11
BAL
13
115
Jordan Addison
WR41
MIN
6
116
Quentin Johnston
WR42
LAC
7
117
Jake Ferguson
TE12
DAL
14
118
Jayden Reed
WR43
GB
11
119
Ricky Pearsall
WR44
SF
8
120
Jakobi Meyers
WR45
JAC
7
121
KC Concepcion
WR46
CLE
11
122
Kyle Monangai
RB36
CHI
10
123
Blake Corum
RB37
LAR
11
124
Xavier Worthy
WR47
KC
5
125
Aaron Rodgers
QB29
PIT
9
126
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR48
TEN
9
127
Matthew Golden
WR49
GB
11
128
Michael Pittman Jr.
WR50
PIT
9
129
Deshaun Watson
QB30
CLE
11
130
Isaiah Likely
TE13
NYG
8
131
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
RB38
WAS
7
132
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB39
MIN
6
133
Jordan Mason
RB40
MIN
6
134
Dalton Kincaid
TE14
BUF
7
135
Josh Downs
WR51
IND
13
136
Jayden Higgins
WR52
HOU
8
137
Romeo Doubs
WR53
NE
11
138
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR54
NYJ
13
139
Dallas Goedert
TE15
PHI
10
140
Jonathan Brooks
RB41
CAR
5
141
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
RB42
NYG
8
142
Stefon Diggs
WR55
FA
N/A
143
Juwan Johnson
TE16
NO
8
144
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
RB43
JAC
7
145
Brandon Aubrey
K1
DAL
14
146
Oronde Gadsden
TE17
LAC
7
147
Khalil Shakir
WR56
BUF
7
148
Jonah Coleman
RB44
DEN
10
149
Geno Smith
QB31
NYJ
13
150
Keaton Mitchell
RB45
LAC
7
151
Isiah Pacheco
RB46
DET
6
152
Zach Charbonnet
RB47
SEA
11
153
Chig Okonkwo
TE18
WAS
7
154
Hunter Henry
TE19
NE
11
155
Jalen Coker
WR57
CAR
5
156
Tyler Allgeier
RB48
ARI
14
157
Emmett Johnson
RB49
KC
5
158
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB50
ATL
11
159
Nicholas Singleton
RB51
TEN
9
160
Kaytron Allen
RB52
WAS
7
161
Woody Marks
RB53
HOU
8
162
Tua Tagovailoa
QB32
ATL
11
163
Dylan Sampson
RB54
CLE
11
164
Braelon Allen
RB55
NYJ
13
165
Jalen McMillan
WR58
TB
10
166
Antonio Williams
WR59
WAS
7
167
Jerry Jeudy
WR60
CLE
11
168
Shedeur Sanders
QB33
CLE
11
169
Michael Penix Jr.
QB34
ATL
11
170
Jauan Jennings
WR61
MIN
6
171
Tank Bigsby
RB56
PHI
10
172
Tyjae Spears
RB57
TEN
9
173
Sean Tucker
RB58
TB
10
174
Kimani Vidal
RB59
LAC
7
175
Kirk Cousins
QB35
LV
13
176
Travis Hunter
WR62
JAC
7
177
Demond Claiborne
RB60
MIN
6
178
Tre Tucker
WR63
LV
13
179
Malik Washington
WR64
MIA
6
180
J.J. McCarthy
QB36
MIN
6
181
Ray Davis
RB61
BUF
7
182
Jordan James
RB62
SF
8
183
Kenyon Sadiq
TE20
NYJ
13
184
Brenton Strange
TE21
JAC
7
185
Rashid Shaheed
WR65
SEA
11
186
Dalton Schultz
TE22
HOU
8
187
Deebo Samuel Sr.
WR66
FA
N/A
188
Denzel Boston
WR67
CLE
11
189
Jaylen Wright
RB63
MIA
6
190
Anthony Richardson
QB37
IND
13
191
Mike Washington Jr.
RB64
LV
13
192
Alvin Kamara
RB65
NO
8
193
Jalen Nailor
WR68
LV
13
194
Isaac TeSlaa
WR69
DET
6
195
Tre Harris
WR70
LAC
7
196
T.J. Hockenson
TE23
MIN
6
197
Joe Flacco
QB38
CIN
6
198
AJ Barner
TE24
SEA
11
199
James Conner
RB66
ARI
14
200
Ka'imi Fairbairn
K2
HOU
8
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Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano