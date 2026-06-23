2026 Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings For Seasonal Superflex Leagues

Superflex leagues are gaining more and more popularity within the fantasy football community. These formats allow managers to start a second quarterback at a flex position, increasing the value of the most valuable position in the NFL. Heck, most of the new leagues I’ve created in the last few years are Superflex so that signal-callers have more value and mirror the NFL.

Of course, strategies in Superflex leagues are much different than those in a traditional league. Because you can start two field generals and the position often scores the most points, the first three to five rounds of drafts are loaded with them. Looking at my top 10 in this fun format, the first five players are quarterbacks, and seven of the top 10 overall are signal-callers.

That, of course, leaves far more valuable running backs, wide receivers and tight ends to come off the board later than usual. As a result, strategies in Superflex leagues should be adjusted to reflect the new supply-and-demand dynamic managers will find in these drafts.

With that in mind, here’s my top 200 fantasy players specifically for Superflex leagues. As you’ll see, quarterbacks come off the board early and often. So, for those looking for a new challenge, get in a Superflex league and use these rankings to dominate your competition!

2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Superflex Rankings

Rk Player Pos TM Bye 1 Josh Allen QB1 BUF 7 2 Lamar Jackson QB2 BAL 13 3 Drake Maye QB3 NE 11 4 Jalen Hurts QB4 PHI 10 5 Joe Burrow QB5 CIN 6 6 Bijan Robinson RB1 ATL 11 7 Caleb Williams QB6 CHI 10 8 Jahmyr Gibbs RB2 DET 6 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR1 CIN 6 10 Jayden Daniels QB7 WAS 7 11 Puka Nacua WR2 LAR 11 12 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR3 SEA 11 13 Justin Herbert QB8 LAC 7 14 Jaxson Dart QB9 NYG 8 15 Dak Prescott QB10 DAL 14 16 Bo Nix QB11 DEN 10 17 Christian McCaffrey RB3 SF 8 18 Jonathan Taylor RB4 IND 13 19 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR4 DET 6 20 Trevor Lawrence QB12 JAC 7 21 Brock Purdy QB13 SF 8 22 De'Von Achane RB5 MIA 6 23 CeeDee Lamb WR5 DAL 14 24 James Cook RB6 BUF 7 25 Patrick Mahomes QB14 KC 5 26 Matthew Stafford QB15 LAR 11 27 Justin Jefferson WR6 MIN 6 28 Ashton Jeanty RB7 LV 13 29 Drake London WR7 ATL 11 30 Trey McBride TE1 ARI 14 31 Jeremiyah Love RB8 ARI 14 32 Chase Brown RB9 CIN 9 33 Nico Collins WR8 HOU 8 34 Omarion Hampton RB10 LAC 7 35 Saquon Barkley RB11 PHI 10 36 Kyler Murray QB16 MIN 6 37 Derrick Henry RB12 BAL 13 38 Brock Bowers TE2 LV 13 39 Jared Goff QB17 DET 6 40 Kenneth Walker III RB13 KC 5 41 Baker Mayfield QB18 TB 10 42 A.J. Brown WR9 NE 11 43 George Pickens WR10 DAL 14 44 Tyler Shough QB19 NO 8 45 Kyren Williams RB14 LAR 11 46 Chris Olave WR11 NO 8 47 Javonte Williams RB15 DAL 14 48 Jordan Love QB20 GB 11 49 Josh Jacobs RB16 GB 11 50 Travis Etienne Jr. RB17 NO 8 51 Rashee Rice WR12 KC 5 52 Tetairoa McMillan WR13 CAR 5 53 Malik Willis QB21 MIA 6 54 Breece Hall RB18 NYJ 13 55 Daniel Jones QB22 IND 13 56 Emeka Egbuka WR14 TB 10 57 Devonta Smith WR15 PHI 10 58 Zay Flowers WR16 BAL 13 59 Garrett Wilson WR17 NYJ 13 60 Tee Higgins WR18 CIN 6 61 Luther Burden III WR19 CHI 10 62 Cam Ward QB23 TEN 9 63 Quinshon Judkins RB19 CLE 11 64 Cam Skattebo RB20 NYG 8 65 Malik Nabers WR20 NYG 8 66 C.J. Stroud QB24 HOU 8 67 Ladd McConkey WR21 LAC 7 68 Bucky Irving RB21 TB 10 69 Jadarian Price RB22 SEA 11 70 Colston Loveland TE3 CHI 10 71 Sam Darnold QB25 SEA 11 72 Jacoby Brissett QB26 ARI 14 73 Davante Adams WR22 LAR 11 74 Bryce Young QB27 CAR 5 75 Terry McLaurin WR23 WAS 7 76 TreVeyon Henderson RB23 NE 11 77 Carnell Tate WR24 TEN 9 78 Christian Watson WR25 GB 11 79 Jaylen Waddle WR26 DEN 10 80 Tyler Warren TE4 IND 13 81 Bhayshul Tuten RB24 JAC 7 82 David Montgomery RB25 HOU 8 83 Chuba Hubbard RB26 CAR 5 84 D'Andre Swift RB27 CHI 10 85 D.J. Moore WR27 BUF 7 86 Jameson Williams WR28 DET 6 87 Tucker Kraft TE5 GB 11 88 Rome Odunze WR29 CHI 10 89 Makai Lemon WR30 PHI 10 90 Harold Fannin Jr. TE6 CLE 11 91 Jordyn Tyson WR31 NO 8 92 Fernando Mendoza QB28 LV 13 93 Mike Evans WR32 SF 8 94 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE7 ATL 11 95 Alec Pierce WR33 IND 13 96 Jaylen Warren RB28 PIT 9 97 Tony Pollard RB29 TEN 9 98 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR34 ARI 14 99 Sam LaPorta TE8 DET 6 100 DK Metcalf WR35 PIT 9 101 Parker Washington WR36 JAC 7 102 Chris Godwin Jr. WR37 TB 10 103 Rhamondre Stevenson RB30 NE 11 104 RJ Harvey RB31 DEN 10 105 Michael Wilson WR38 ARI 14 106 Brian Thomas Jr. WR39 JAC 7 107 Rachaad White RB32 WAS 7 108 Travis Kelce TE9 KC 5 109 George Kittle TE10 SF 8 110 Rico Dowdle RB33 PIT 9 111 J.K. Dobbins RB34 DEN 10 112 Courtland Sutton WR40 DEN 10 113 Kenenth Gainwell RB35 TB 10 114 Mark Andrews TE11 BAL 13 115 Jordan Addison WR41 MIN 6 116 Quentin Johnston WR42 LAC 7 117 Jake Ferguson TE12 DAL 14 118 Jayden Reed WR43 GB 11 119 Ricky Pearsall WR44 SF 8 120 Jakobi Meyers WR45 JAC 7 121 KC Concepcion WR46 CLE 11 122 Kyle Monangai RB36 CHI 10 123 Blake Corum RB37 LAR 11 124 Xavier Worthy WR47 KC 5 125 Aaron Rodgers QB29 PIT 9 126 Wan'Dale Robinson WR48 TEN 9 127 Matthew Golden WR49 GB 11 128 Michael Pittman Jr. WR50 PIT 9 129 Deshaun Watson QB30 CLE 11 130 Isaiah Likely TE13 NYG 8 131 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB38 WAS 7 132 Aaron Jones Sr. RB39 MIN 6 133 Jordan Mason RB40 MIN 6 134 Dalton Kincaid TE14 BUF 7 135 Josh Downs WR51 IND 13 136 Jayden Higgins WR52 HOU 8 137 Romeo Doubs WR53 NE 11 138 Omar Cooper Jr. WR54 NYJ 13 139 Dallas Goedert TE15 PHI 10 140 Jonathan Brooks RB41 CAR 5 141 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB42 NYG 8 142 Stefon Diggs WR55 FA N/A 143 Juwan Johnson TE16 NO 8 144 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB43 JAC 7 145 Brandon Aubrey K1 DAL 14 146 Oronde Gadsden TE17 LAC 7 147 Khalil Shakir WR56 BUF 7 148 Jonah Coleman RB44 DEN 10 149 Geno Smith QB31 NYJ 13 150 Keaton Mitchell RB45 LAC 7 151 Isiah Pacheco RB46 DET 6 152 Zach Charbonnet RB47 SEA 11 153 Chig Okonkwo TE18 WAS 7 154 Hunter Henry TE19 NE 11 155 Jalen Coker WR57 CAR 5 156 Tyler Allgeier RB48 ARI 14 157 Emmett Johnson RB49 KC 5 158 Brian Robinson Jr. RB50 ATL 11 159 Nicholas Singleton RB51 TEN 9 160 Kaytron Allen RB52 WAS 7 161 Woody Marks RB53 HOU 8 162 Tua Tagovailoa QB32 ATL 11 163 Dylan Sampson RB54 CLE 11 164 Braelon Allen RB55 NYJ 13 165 Jalen McMillan WR58 TB 10 166 Antonio Williams WR59 WAS 7 167 Jerry Jeudy WR60 CLE 11 168 Shedeur Sanders QB33 CLE 11 169 Michael Penix Jr. QB34 ATL 11 170 Jauan Jennings WR61 MIN 6 171 Tank Bigsby RB56 PHI 10 172 Tyjae Spears RB57 TEN 9 173 Sean Tucker RB58 TB 10 174 Kimani Vidal RB59 LAC 7 175 Kirk Cousins QB35 LV 13 176 Travis Hunter WR62 JAC 7 177 Demond Claiborne RB60 MIN 6 178 Tre Tucker WR63 LV 13 179 Malik Washington WR64 MIA 6 180 J.J. McCarthy QB36 MIN 6 181 Ray Davis RB61 BUF 7 182 Jordan James RB62 SF 8 183 Kenyon Sadiq TE20 NYJ 13 184 Brenton Strange TE21 JAC 7 185 Rashid Shaheed WR65 SEA 11 186 Dalton Schultz TE22 HOU 8 187 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR66 FA N/A 188 Denzel Boston WR67 CLE 11 189 Jaylen Wright RB63 MIA 6 190 Anthony Richardson QB37 IND 13 191 Mike Washington Jr. RB64 LV 13 192 Alvin Kamara RB65 NO 8 193 Jalen Nailor WR68 LV 13 194 Isaac TeSlaa WR69 DET 6 195 Tre Harris WR70 LAC 7 196 T.J. Hockenson TE23 MIN 6 197 Joe Flacco QB38 CIN 6 198 AJ Barner TE24 SEA 11 199 James Conner RB66 ARI 14 200 Ka'imi Fairbairn K2 HOU 8

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