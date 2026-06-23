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2026 Top 200 Fantasy Football Rankings For Seasonal Superflex Leagues

In popular new league format, quarterbacks make up seven of the top 10 spots.
Michael Fabiano|
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be a first-round pick in most 2026 Fantasy Football Superflex drafts.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be a first-round pick in most 2026 Fantasy Football Superflex drafts. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Updated rankings: QB | RB | WR | TE | DEF | K | Top 200

Superflex leagues are gaining more and more popularity within the fantasy football community. These formats allow managers to start a second quarterback at a flex position, increasing the value of the most valuable position in the NFL. Heck, most of the new leagues I’ve created in the last few years are Superflex so that signal-callers have more value and mirror the NFL.

Of course, strategies in Superflex leagues are much different than those in a traditional league. Because you can start two field generals and the position often scores the most points, the first three to five rounds of drafts are loaded with them. Looking at my top 10 in this fun format, the first five players are quarterbacks, and seven of the top 10 overall are signal-callers.

That, of course, leaves far more valuable running backs, wide receivers and tight ends to come off the board later than usual. As a result, strategies in Superflex leagues should be adjusted to reflect the new supply-and-demand dynamic managers will find in these drafts.

With that in mind, here’s my top 200 fantasy players specifically for Superflex leagues. As you’ll see, quarterbacks come off the board early and often. So, for those looking for a new challenge, get in a Superflex league and use these rankings to dominate your competition!

2026 Fantasy Football Top 200 Superflex Rankings

Rk

Player

Pos

TM

Bye

1

Josh Allen

QB1

BUF

7

2

Lamar Jackson

QB2

BAL

13

3

Drake Maye

QB3

NE

11

4

Jalen Hurts

QB4

PHI

10

5

Joe Burrow

QB5

CIN

6

6

Bijan Robinson

RB1

ATL

11

7

Caleb Williams

QB6

CHI

10

8

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB2

DET

6

9

Ja'Marr Chase

WR1

CIN

6

10

Jayden Daniels

QB7

WAS

7

11

Puka Nacua

WR2

LAR

11

12

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR3

SEA

11

13

Justin Herbert

QB8

LAC

7

14

Jaxson Dart

QB9

NYG

8

15

Dak Prescott

QB10

DAL

14

16

Bo Nix

QB11

DEN

10

17

Christian McCaffrey

RB3

SF

8

18

Jonathan Taylor

RB4

IND

13

19

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR4

DET

6

20

Trevor Lawrence

QB12

JAC

7

21

Brock Purdy

QB13

SF

8

22

De'Von Achane

RB5

MIA

6

23

CeeDee Lamb

WR5

DAL

14

24

James Cook

RB6

BUF

7

25

Patrick Mahomes

QB14

KC

5

26

Matthew Stafford

QB15

LAR

11

27

Justin Jefferson

WR6

MIN

6

28

Ashton Jeanty

RB7

LV

13

29

Drake London

WR7

ATL

11

30

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

14

31

Jeremiyah Love

RB8

ARI

14

32

Chase Brown

RB9

CIN

9

33

Nico Collins

WR8

HOU

8

34

Omarion Hampton

RB10

LAC

7

35

Saquon Barkley

RB11

PHI

10

36

Kyler Murray

QB16

MIN

6

37

Derrick Henry

RB12

BAL

13

38

Brock Bowers

TE2

LV

13

39

Jared Goff

QB17

DET

6

40

Kenneth Walker III

RB13

KC

5

41

Baker Mayfield

QB18

TB

10

42

A.J. Brown

WR9

NE

11

43

George Pickens

WR10

DAL

14

44

Tyler Shough

QB19

NO

8

45

Kyren Williams

RB14

LAR

11

46

Chris Olave

WR11

NO

8

47

Javonte Williams

RB15

DAL

14

48

Jordan Love

QB20

GB

11

49

Josh Jacobs

RB16

GB

11

50

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB17

NO

8

51

Rashee Rice

WR12

KC

5

52

Tetairoa McMillan

WR13

CAR

5

53

Malik Willis

QB21

MIA

6

54

Breece Hall

RB18

NYJ

13

55

Daniel Jones

QB22

IND

13

56

Emeka Egbuka

WR14

TB

10

57

Devonta Smith

WR15

PHI

10

58

Zay Flowers

WR16

BAL

13

59

Garrett Wilson

WR17

NYJ

13

60

Tee Higgins

WR18

CIN

6

61

Luther Burden III

WR19

CHI

10

62

Cam Ward

QB23

TEN

9

63

Quinshon Judkins

RB19

CLE

11

64

Cam Skattebo

RB20

NYG

8

65

Malik Nabers

WR20

NYG

8

66

C.J. Stroud

QB24

HOU

8

67

Ladd McConkey

WR21

LAC

7

68

Bucky Irving

RB21

TB

10

69

Jadarian Price

RB22

SEA

11

70

Colston Loveland

TE3

CHI

10

71

Sam Darnold

QB25

SEA

11

72

Jacoby Brissett

QB26

ARI

14

73

Davante Adams

WR22

LAR

11

74

Bryce Young

QB27

CAR

5

75

Terry McLaurin

WR23

WAS

7

76

TreVeyon Henderson

RB23

NE

11

77

Carnell Tate

WR24

TEN

9

78

Christian Watson

WR25

GB

11

79

Jaylen Waddle

WR26

DEN

10

80

Tyler Warren

TE4

IND

13

81

Bhayshul Tuten

RB24

JAC

7

82

David Montgomery

RB25

HOU

8

83

Chuba Hubbard

RB26

CAR

5

84

D'Andre Swift

RB27

CHI

10

85

D.J. Moore

WR27

BUF

7

86

Jameson Williams

WR28

DET

6

87

Tucker Kraft

TE5

GB

11

88

Rome Odunze

WR29

CHI

10

89

Makai Lemon

WR30

PHI

10

90

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE6

CLE

11

91

Jordyn Tyson

WR31

NO

8

92

Fernando Mendoza

QB28

LV

13

93

Mike Evans

WR32

SF

8

94

Kyle Pitts Sr.

TE7

ATL

11

95

Alec Pierce

WR33

IND

13

96

Jaylen Warren

RB28

PIT

9

97

Tony Pollard

RB29

TEN

9

98

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR34

ARI

14

99

Sam LaPorta

TE8

DET

6

100

DK Metcalf

WR35

PIT

9

101

Parker Washington

WR36

JAC

7

102

Chris Godwin Jr.

WR37

TB

10

103

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB30

NE

11

104

RJ Harvey

RB31

DEN

10

105

Michael Wilson

WR38

ARI

14

106

Brian Thomas Jr.

WR39

JAC

7

107

Rachaad White

RB32

WAS

7

108

Travis Kelce

TE9

KC

5

109

George Kittle

TE10

SF

8

110

Rico Dowdle

RB33

PIT

9

111

J.K. Dobbins

RB34

DEN

10

112

Courtland Sutton

WR40

DEN

10

113

Kenenth Gainwell

RB35

TB

10

114

Mark Andrews

TE11

BAL

13

115

Jordan Addison

WR41

MIN

6

116

Quentin Johnston

WR42

LAC

7

117

Jake Ferguson

TE12

DAL

14

118

Jayden Reed

WR43

GB

11

119

Ricky Pearsall

WR44

SF

8

120

Jakobi Meyers

WR45

JAC

7

121

KC Concepcion

WR46

CLE

11

122

Kyle Monangai

RB36

CHI

10

123

Blake Corum

RB37

LAR

11

124

Xavier Worthy

WR47

KC

5

125

Aaron Rodgers

QB29

PIT

9

126

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR48

TEN

9

127

Matthew Golden

WR49

GB

11

128

Michael Pittman Jr.

WR50

PIT

9

129

Deshaun Watson

QB30

CLE

11

130

Isaiah Likely

TE13

NYG

8

131

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

RB38

WAS

7

132

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB39

MIN

6

133

Jordan Mason

RB40

MIN

6

134

Dalton Kincaid

TE14

BUF

7

135

Josh Downs

WR51

IND

13

136

Jayden Higgins

WR52

HOU

8

137

Romeo Doubs

WR53

NE

11

138

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR54

NYJ

13

139

Dallas Goedert

TE15

PHI

10

140

Jonathan Brooks

RB41

CAR

5

141

Tyrone Tracy Jr.

RB42

NYG

8

142

Stefon Diggs

WR55

FA

N/A

143

Juwan Johnson

TE16

NO

8

144

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

RB43

JAC

7

145

Brandon Aubrey

K1

DAL

14

146

Oronde Gadsden

TE17

LAC

7

147

Khalil Shakir

WR56

BUF

7

148

Jonah Coleman

RB44

DEN

10

149

Geno Smith

QB31

NYJ

13

150

Keaton Mitchell

RB45

LAC

7

151

Isiah Pacheco

RB46

DET

6

152

Zach Charbonnet

RB47

SEA

11

153

Chig Okonkwo

TE18

WAS

7

154

Hunter Henry

TE19

NE

11

155

Jalen Coker

WR57

CAR

5

156

Tyler Allgeier

RB48

ARI

14

157

Emmett Johnson

RB49

KC

5

158

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB50

ATL

11

159

Nicholas Singleton

RB51

TEN

9

160

Kaytron Allen

RB52

WAS

7

161

Woody Marks

RB53

HOU

8

162

Tua Tagovailoa

QB32

ATL

11

163

Dylan Sampson

RB54

CLE

11

164

Braelon Allen

RB55

NYJ

13

165

Jalen McMillan

WR58

TB

10

166

Antonio Williams

WR59

WAS

7

167

Jerry Jeudy

WR60

CLE

11

168

Shedeur Sanders

QB33

CLE

11

169

Michael Penix Jr.

QB34

ATL

11

170

Jauan Jennings

WR61

MIN

6

171

Tank Bigsby

RB56

PHI

10

172

Tyjae Spears

RB57

TEN

9

173

Sean Tucker

RB58

TB

10

174

Kimani Vidal

RB59

LAC

7

175

Kirk Cousins

QB35

LV

13

176

Travis Hunter

WR62

JAC

7

177

Demond Claiborne

RB60

MIN

6

178

Tre Tucker

WR63

LV

13

179

Malik Washington

WR64

MIA

6

180

J.J. McCarthy

QB36

MIN

6

181

Ray Davis

RB61

BUF

7

182

Jordan James

RB62

SF

8

183

Kenyon Sadiq

TE20

NYJ

13

184

Brenton Strange

TE21

JAC

7

185

Rashid Shaheed

WR65

SEA

11

186

Dalton Schultz

TE22

HOU

8

187

Deebo Samuel Sr.

WR66

FA

N/A

188

Denzel Boston

WR67

CLE

11

189

Jaylen Wright

RB63

MIA

6

190

Anthony Richardson

QB37

IND

13

191

Mike Washington Jr.

RB64

LV

13

192

Alvin Kamara

RB65

NO

8

193

Jalen Nailor

WR68

LV

13

194

Isaac TeSlaa

WR69

DET

6

195

Tre Harris

WR70

LAC

7

196

T.J. Hockenson

TE23

MIN

6

197

Joe Flacco

QB38

CIN

6

198

AJ Barner

TE24

SEA

11

199

James Conner

RB66

ARI

14

200

Ka'imi Fairbairn

K2

HOU

8

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. He is also the co-host of the Fantasy Dirt Podcast on SI. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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