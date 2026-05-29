Brenton Strange, Chig Okonkwo Among 2026 Fantasy Football Tight End Sleepers

The 2025 fantasy season was a good one for tight end sleepers. In fact, it can be argued that two of the top six tight ends and three of the top seven players by points could be characterized as sleepers (some would argue Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin Jr. broke out).

To me, a sleeper is a player who has never before been a reliable fantasy starter but is on the verge of statistical improvement. However, his final fantasy rank doesn’t project him to finish as a top-10 player (that characterizes a “breakout” player) at his respective offensive position.

In the case of Fannin Jr., he wasn’t considered a potential fantasy starter in 2025 drafts due to the presence of David Njoku. The rookie went on to finish sixth in fantasy points, while Njoku missed time due to injuries and became a secondary option in the Browns pass attack.

That made Fannin the epitome of a sleeper.

With that said, here are five tight ends I think you can get in the middle to late rounds of your 2026 drafts but could bring back plenty of fantasy value as the regular season wears on.

TIGHT END SLEEPERS

Brenton Strange, Jaguars

Strange was one of my favorite sleeper picks this past season, but he missed five games due to injuries and finished 23rd in points. He averaged nearly 10 fantasy points per game when he did play, however. That would have projected him to finish in the top 12 among tight ends over a full 17-game slate. Strange will be picked as a fantasy backup in most 2026 drafts, but he clearly has full-time starter potential in larger leagues.

Chig Okonkwo, Commanders

Okonkwo never materialized as a fantasy starter while with the Titans, averaging no more than 7.3 points per game in his four seasons. However, he’s still a good pass-catcher with upside, and landing in Washington should make him more relevant in fantasy leagues. Jayden Daniels previously liked to throw the ball to TE Zach Ertz, who Okonkwo will replace, and the Commanders aren’t exactly flush with reliable receivers behind Terry McLaurin. All of this makes the veteran well worth a late-round pick in 2026 fantasy drafts.

Jake Tonges, 49ers

Tonges showed flashes of potential last season, scoring double-digit fantasy points in five games. He could play a much bigger role in 2026, though, as George Kittle likely will miss a good portion of the season as he recovers from a torn Achilles. That leaves Tonges projected as the starter while Kittle recovers and makes him a popular sleeper choice in fantasy leagues. In fact, he has the potential to be a fantasy starter until Kittle returns to action.

Gunnar Helm, Titans

Helm quietly had a respectable rookie season with 44 catches and 91.7 fantasy points while playing second fiddle behind Okonkwo. But with the veteran now out of the mix, the door has been opened for Helm to absorb far more targets (Okonkwo left behind 79) in his second NFL season. It’s also notable that Helm was able to gain a good rapport with quarterback Cam Ward in their respective rookie seasons, making him even more attractive.

Greg Dulcich, Dolphins

Admittedly, I am really reaching with this one at what is not a deep tight end position. However, Dulcich does have the inside track on the top spot on the depth chart in Miami, and this offense is completely devoid of reliable pass-catchers. With Darren Waller no longer in the mix, there’s a world out there in which Dulcich could bring back some fantasy value either as a late flier or waiver-wire add during the regular season. It’s not the sexiest pick—most sleeper tight ends aren’t—but he’s a player worth watching this summer.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated