Omarion Hampton, Cam Skattebo Among 2026 Fantasy Football Breakout Running Backs

Breakout selections: Quarterbacks

The 2025 fantasy football season wasn’t plentiful when it came to true breakout running backs. While it wasn’t completely devoid—Chase Brown busted out for an RB7 finish—most players in the top 10 were familiar names. We did see Javonte Williams emerge as well, but most of the backs beyond the top runners were either inconsistent or failed to reach their full fantasy potential.

Looking ahead to 2026, most of my top fantasy running back breakout picks include names you’re familiar with. Also, many of them are either rookies or heading into their second NFL campaigns, which makes sense—they simply haven't broken out yet. Among those who aren’t first-year players, none have reached the level of a reliable starter for most of a season. But based on head-coaching and/or offensive coordinator changes, offseason moves and more, I think that could change as we head into a new season.

With that said, here are 10 running backs who are either breakout candidates or could become draft bargains and push for a top-12 finish (even if that player has reached that level in the past). Regardless, all of these players project to be positive additions in drafts.

RUNNING BACK BREAKOUTS

Ashton Jeanty, Raiders

Jeanty finished last season as the RB11, but he was anything but a reliable fantasy asset. In fact, 45 percent of his points came in four games, and Jeanty failed to score in double digits in seven of his 17 games (41 percent). However, Las Vegas has hired offensive-minded Klint Kubiak as its new head coach, and he has had success with runners in his time as an NFL coordinator. That’s why I like Jeanty to make good on his 2025 hype this season.

Jeremiyah Love, Cardinals

Love didn’t land in the best spot from a fantasy football perspective, as the Cardinals signed Tyler Allgeier this offseason and already have James Conner and Trey Benson on their roster. Still, you don’t draft a running back third overall in this day and age and fail to use him in a prominent role. Love was considered the best NFL prospect in the 2026 class by countless scouts and analysts, and his skills as a runner and receiver could make him a top-12 fantasy runner in his rookie year.

Omarion Hampton, Chargers

Much like Jeanty, Hampton was unreliable in his first NFL campaign. He played just nine games due to injuries, and he failed to score more than 8.1 PPR points three times. That said, Hampton did show flashes of the skills that made him a first-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft, scoring 20 or more points three times. And with Mike McDaniel now calling the offensive shots and Najee Harris gone, I expect Hampton to develop into a potential fantasy superstar.

Kenneth Walker III, Chiefs

This might be an odd addition to a breakout list, as Walker just won Super Bowl MVP honors. However, did you know he has never finished higher than RB18 based on PPR points in his first four NFL seasons? That’s right … Walker has never truly “broken out” in fantasy football. He’ll have every chance to do that in Kansas City, where he’ll be the unquestioned top running back in coach Andy Reid’s offense. That puts him in a spot to have a career-best season.

Bucky Irving, Buccaneers

I hesitate to put Irving on this list, as he’s coming off shoulder surgery and was far less efficient last season compared to his rookie year. Still, reports suggest he’ll be back in time for training camp, and Irving will be the top back in the Buccaneers offense following the departure of Rachaad White. The team did add Kenneth Gainwell, who will lower Irving’s ceiling as a receiver, but I can still see him rushing for 1,000-plus yards and pushing to be a high-end fantasy RB2.

Quinshon Judkins, Browns

Judkins showcased his skills as a starting running back in the NFL as a rookie, scoring 15-plus fantasy points five times. Assuming he has no setbacks in his return from a dislocated right ankle and fractured right fibula, Judkins should be good to go in time for training camp. He also should benefit from the offensive system of new head coach Todd Monken, who has had statistical success with running backs such as Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb in the past.

Quinshon Judkins racked up 998 rushing and receiving yards and seven TDs in 14 games last year in his rookie season. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jadarian Price, Seahawks

No rookie in the 2026 draft class saw his fantasy value rise more than Price based solely on landing spot. The last pick of the first round, he’ll open camp and likely start the regular season as the top running back in Seattle. With Walker now in Kansas City and Zach Charbonnet coming off a postseason knee injury, a featured-back touch share seems imminent. A dual-threat runner who will be a big part of Seattle’s ground attack, Price should be a weekly fantasy starter.

Cam Skattebo, Giants

Skattebo looked terrific in his rookie season, posting 617 scrimmage yards, seven touchdowns and 127.7 fantasy points despite missing nine games following an ankle fracture. He’s expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, and the Giants didn’t make any offseason moves that would negatively affect his projected workload. While durability issues are evident, Skattebo has a nice ceiling and could push to be a must-start fantasy runner on a weekly basis in 2026.

TreVeyon Henderson, Patriots

Henderson had a disappointing rookie campaign due to severely inflated expectations following a strong preseason. He was never able to usurp Rhamondre Stevenson, so he had a hard time emerging into anything more than a middling RB2. On a positive note, Henderson averaged 5.1 yards per rush, scored 10 touchdowns and showed flashes of big-play ability. If he can pass Stevenson (or simply earn more touches) in Year 2, Henderson could become a high-end RB2.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jaguars

Tuten was one of the biggest fantasy winners this offseason. Not only did the Jaguars lose Travis Etienne Jr. (to the Saints), but the team didn’t bring in a big-name back to replace him. In fact, only Chris Rodriguez Jr. was added to the backfield. That leaves Tuten, a second-year running back out of Virginia Tech, as the favorite to lead the Jags in touches. I’m not sure he will be a true featured back like Etienne, but Tuten should see enough work to become a weekly fantasy starter.

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