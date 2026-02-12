The 2025 NFL season has come to an end, as the Seahawks took home the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history. But just because the season is done on the field, it doesn’t mean there’s no more football talk. Much to the contrary, the NFL is a 365-day-a-year sport, so the speculation for 2026 begins now.

In the world of fantasy football, that includes the players who could emerge into next season’s Wan’Dale Robinson … the wide receiver(s) who turn into sleepers.

Obviously, NFL teams and depth charts will change (in many cases drastically) during the next several months, but I’ve targeted five wideouts who could become fantasy assets without the cost of a high pick in your drafts.

2026 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers

Ricky Pearsall, 49ers: Pearsall was in the sleeper conversation last season, but he was unable to avoid injuries and failed to meet expectations. He did show some flashes when he was active for the Niners, though, and their wide receiver core has plenty of question marks. Brandon Aiyuk is as good as gone, and Jauan Jennings is slated to become a free agent. What’s more, George Kittle might not play much next season, coming off a torn Achilles. So, even with his injuries as an issue, Pearsall will have some sleeper appeal in fantasy drafts.

Luther Burden III, Bears: Burden will be one of the most popular sleepers in fantasy football next season. He opened eyes late in his rookie year, scoring 11-plus points in three of his final four games, including a 27.8-point performance against the 49ers in Week 17. The Bears could move on from DJ Moore this offseason, and even if he remains, Burden is a good bet to be one of Caleb Williams’s favorite targets in the pass attack. Playing in the offense of head coach Ben Johnson is also a huge factor in his 2026 sleeper appeal.

Parker Washington, Jaguars: Washington was an absolute league winner for fantasy fans down the stretch of last season, scoring a combined 65.2 points in his final three games. He clearly became one of Trevor Lawrence’s favorite targets in the offense, and Washington’s emergence could allow the Jaguars to use Travis Hunter more often as a cornerback in 2026. Regardless, his fantasy stock is clearly on the rise in drafts.

Matthew Golden, Packers: Golden had a mostly unimpressive rookie year, but that could be a different story in 2026. Romeo Doubs is slated to become a free agent, so Golden could move into a bigger role in the passing game should the Packers let him walk. With Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks and Savion Williams all under contract, that could be what happens. I’d expect Golden’s offensive role increase in Year 2.

Chimere Dike, Titans: Dike showed some real fantasy potential as a rookie, posting 13-plus points six times in his final 11 games. And while his final totals (7.4 points per game) were not eye-popping, he finished Year 1 on a high note and is certainly a player with upside for 2026. Remember, new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll used slot man Wan’Dale Robinson in a prominent role in New York, and Dike could be used in a similar fashion.

