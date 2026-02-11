Fab’s Five Way-Too-Early Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers For 2026

The 2025 NFL season has come to an end, as the Seahawks took home the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history. But just because the season is done on the field, it doesn’t mean there’s no more football talk. Much to the contrary, the NFL is a 365-day-a-year sport, so the speculation for 2026 begins now.

In the world of fantasy football, that includes the players who could emerge into next season’s Javonte Williams … the running back(s) who turn into sleepers.

Obviously, NFL teams and depth charts will change (in many cases drastically) during the next several months, but I’ve targeted five running backs who could become fantasy assets without the cost of a high pick in your drafts.

2026 Fantasy Football Running Back Sleepers

Trey Benson, Cardinals: Benson had a chance to become a sleeper this past season, but he couldn’t stay healthy in the absence of James Conner. If the Cardinals decide to part ways with the veteran back, Benson could be moved to the top of their running back depth chart in 2026. In that sort of scenario, he would certainly be in the sleeper conversation.

Devin Neal, Saints: Neal showed flashes as a rookie when the Saints lost Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller to injuries, posting 10-plus fantasy points in three of his final four games before he suffered an injured hamstring. The state of the team’s backfield is in question heading into next season, as Kamara will be 31 in July and is clearly past his prime. There’s also a chance the Saints could draft a runner (maybe Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love), but there’s a world where Neal is the Week 1 starter, too. In that case, he’d be a major sleeper.

Woody Marks, Texans: Marks got a ton of burn as a rookie, starting eight games for Houston. The team could decide to add another runner in the offseason, assuming Joe Mixon is no longer an option, but there’s also a chance Marks could remain their top back. If that happens, Marks would clearly have sleeper appeal in fantasy leagues. Obviously, this is a situation fantasy fans need to monitor closely throughout the NFL offseason.

Jordan Mason, Vikings: Aaron Jones Sr. is still under contract (for now), but he’s heading into his age-31 season and is clearly on the backside of his career. Mason, whom the Vikings traded for last year, likely has a higher ceiling in fantasy and could push to the top spot on the depth chart even if Jones is retained. Mason is also heading into a contract year, so he’ll be plenty motivated to produce in what will be his age-27 campaign.

Kyle Monangai, Bears: Monangai has the tools to be the Bears’ top running back for years to come, and that could start as soon as next season. D’Andre Swift is still under contract, but the Bears do have a potential out of his contract. In that scenario, Monangai could even push into the breakout running back category. Regardless, he’s a runner to watch.

