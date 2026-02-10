Fab’s Five Way-Too-Early Fantasy Quarterback Sleepers For 2026

The 2025 NFL season has come to an end, as the Seahawks took home the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in franchise history. But just because the season is done on the field, it doesn’t mean there’s no more football talk. Much to the contrary, the NFL is a 365-day-a-year sport, so the speculation for 2026 begins now.

In the world of fantasy football, that includes the players who could emerge as next season’s Jaxson Dart … the field general(s) who turn into sleepers.

Obviously, NFL teams and depth charts will change (in many cases drastically) during the next several months, but I’ve targeted five quarterbacks who could become fantasy assets without the cost of a high pick in your drafts.

2026 Fantasy Football Quarterback Sleepers

Daniel Jones, Colts: Jones was a phenomenal sleeper last season before getting hurt, averaging 18.8 fantasy points in his 12 full games. He’s slated to become a free agent and will be coming back from a torn Achilles, so there are question marks around the veteran moving forward. The speculation is that the Colts want him back, however. If that happens and he has no setbacks in his rehab, Jones could be a bargain again.

Tyler Shough, Saints: Shough was fantastic down the stretch of his rookie season, putting up 17-plus fantasy points in all but one of his final eight games. In fact, he was the eighth-best quarterback over the final five weeks of the fantasy season. The Saints have eight picks in the NFL draft, and many early mock drafts have them taking Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 8. The point being, New Orleans appears to be all in on Shough and will now look to improve his weapons. He’ll be a big-time sleeper.

Cam Ward, Titans: Ward had a mostly forgettable rookie season, though he did score 15 or more fantasy points in each of his three games during the fantasy playoffs. The future looks much brighter though, as the Titans are flush with cash to add offensive weapons and hold eight picks in the NFL draft. What’s more, the team inked Brian Daboll to be its new offensive coordinator (under new head coach Robert Saleh). This is all great news or Ward’s fantasy appeal.

Malik Willis, Packers: Willis showed some flashes of potential this past season when Jordan Love was injured, none more than his 31.5-point performance against the Ravens in Week 17. He is now slated to become a free agent, and early speculation has him leaving Green Bay and getting a chance to start next season. Could that be in Miami, where the Dolphins have hired two former Packers to be their general manager and head coach? It’s certainly possible, and such a scenario would make Willis a popular sleeper for 2026.

Anthony Richardson, Colts: Richardson is still under contract with the Colts, but could he be traded this offseason? The team looks poised to keep Daniel Jones, and there is no shortage of teams that need a quarterback. So, if the Colts decide to deal Richardson for draft capital, the Florida product could experience an increase in value. He might not be a great passer, but any quarterback who can run will have a level of fantasy value.

