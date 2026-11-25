Superstars are difficult to keep out of your fantasy lineups, but a stretch of poor games or a bad matchup warrants doing just that (or at least thinking about it). Here are five potential busts who fit that bill. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Note: Starting percentages are from Sleeper.

Week 12 Busts & Players To Beware

Jonathan Taylor vs. Giants (93% started): Taylor has been a shell of his former superstar self, scoring in the single digits in three of his last four games and averaging just 8.8 points over that span. He also has a tough matchup against the Giants, who have allowed more than 9.2 points to just one running back since Week 7. The Colts will be without backup RB Seth McGowan this weekend, which could be a positive for Taylor, but he is still difficult to trust in a pathetic offense.

Tony Pollard at Jaguars (80% started): Pollard had a good “real” game last week, rushing for 110 yards against the Cowboys, but his 11 fantasy points are his lowest total since Week 6. I know he’ll remain in many fantasy lineups as the Titans face the Jaguars, but I would label him a begrudging start. Jacksonville's defense held him to just 33 rushing yards back in Week 10, and I don’t think Pollard will catch another eight passes this time around. Temper your expectations.

Drake London vs. Vikings (49% started): London is coming off a Falcons bye, which is why his starting percentage is so low (it will be over 90% by Sunday). He has his toughest matchup of the year, as the Vikings—who will be salty after getting blown out in Week 11—come to town. While 49ers receiver Mike Evans did light them up like a Christmas tree, Minnesota has allowed the fifth-fewest points per game to wideouts this season. London will be in most lineups, but he could struggle to produce a good total.

Jaylen Waddle at Steelers (49% started): Regardless of the matchup, it’s hard to start Waddle with confidence. The Broncos receiver is averaging just 9.1 points per game, and seven of his 10 games have resulted in single digits. The Steelers have been tough on wideouts at home too, as only Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have beaten them for more than 9.7 fantasy points at Acrisure Stadium. So, unless you’re desperate for a flex option, Waddle should be sidelined.

Tyler Warren vs. Giants (71% started): Warren was a dud last week, scoring 3.2 fantasy points on one catch (five targets) for the Colts. He has now scored 8.4 or fewer points in four straight games, and he has been held to single digits in five of his last six. Maybe things will improve with Anthony Richardson under center, but maybe they won’t … the Giants have allowed the third-fewest points and the seventh-lowest EPA per game to opposing tight ends in the last six weeks.

More Players To Beware

Bo Nix at Steelers (40% started): Nix has been unreliable in fantasy leagues for most of the season. The Steelers have allowed the seventh-fewest points per dropback since Week 6, and one quarterback has had more than 11.2 points against them at home.

Nix has been unreliable in fantasy leagues for most of the season. The Steelers have allowed the seventh-fewest points per dropback since Week 6, and one quarterback has had more than 11.2 points against them at home. Bryce Young at Buccaneers (38% started): Tampa Bay has also allowed just one enemy quarterback to beat them for more than 15.7 fantasy points since Week 4. Young also scored just 5.4 fantasy points against them in their first meeting of the year.

Tampa Bay has also allowed just one enemy quarterback to beat them for more than 15.7 fantasy points since Week 4. Young also scored just 5.4 fantasy points against them in their first meeting of the year. Dallas Goedert at Cowboys (38% started): Goedert has now been held to single digits in three of his last four games, and with Joe Milton III under center, it isn’t an attractive scenario. So even in a game against the Cowboys, I’d be wary of starting Goedert.

Goedert has now been held to single digits in three of his last four games, and with Joe Milton III under center, it isn’t an attractive scenario. So even in a game against the Cowboys, I’d be wary of starting Goedert. Bears defense at Lions (55% started): The Bears defense has been on fire, but this week’s matchup against the Lions makes them a unit to avoid. Detroit has committed just six giveaways and allowed a modest 11 sacks over the last six weeks.

The Bears defense has been on fire, but this week’s matchup against the Lions makes them a unit to avoid. Detroit has committed just six giveaways and allowed a modest 11 sacks over the last six weeks. Seahawks defense at 49ers (31% started): The Seahawks defense is one of the best in fantasy football, but a matchup against the 49ers is anything but favorable. Their offense has averaged 32.4 points and 423.3 yards per game over the last six weeks.