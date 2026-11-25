Week 12: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Making trades is one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of playing fantasy football, and it’s never too early to start improving your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” Here are five players you should buy low, and five players to sell high ahead of this weekend. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Note: This is trade-deadline week in most fantasy football leagues, so this will be the final Buy-Low, Sell-High article of the season. Make those final moves now for the stretch run!

Week 12 Fantasy Buy-Lows



Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars: Lawrence was held to 12.7 fantasy points against the Giants, and he has been held under 14 fantasy points in two of his last three games. That makes him a great target in a trade, especially when you consider he has the easiest slate, based on fantasy points allowed, for the rest of the season … including a game in Dallas and another against Washington.

Tony Pollard, RB, Titans: Pollard isn’t a traditional buy-low candidate, but he's someone I want for the stretch run. His 11 fantasy points against the Cowboys are his lowest total over the last month, and this week’s matchup against the Jaguars isn’t great on paper. However, his fantasy postseason slate includes games against the vulnerable Colts, Raiders and Steelers.

Luther Burden II, WR, Bears: Burden had just three targets and a season-low 3.3 fantasy points in last week's win over the Saints, so he’s a partial buy-low player. He had scored at least 17.5 points in his previous four games, and Burden has a favorable rest-of-season slate (seventh-best among wide receivers). I’d look to acquire him before the trade deadline.

Caleb Williams to Luther Burden III for a 56-yard touchdown 🙌



TBvsCHI on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/zXsKY9tZ2H — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2026

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers: Warren had just nine carries and a season-low 4.9 fantasy points last week, and he has scored a combined 15 fantasy points in his last two games. So this is the best time to acquire him. Even with Mason Rudolph under center, Warren’s matchups in the fantasy playoffs include vulnerable run defenses such as the Ravens', Panthers' and Titans'.

Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings: Jefferson isn’t a buy-low player, but he’s someone I want for the fantasy playoffs. He has seen 24 targets and caught 16 passes in two games with Kirk Cousins, and he has a favorable rest-of-season schedule (sixth-best among wide receivers). In the fantasy playoffs, Jefferson gets the Lions, Commanders and Jets. Pay the price for him.

Week 12 Fantasy Sell-Highs

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers: Young ranks as the QB14 on a points-per-game basis (17.7 PPG this season), so he still has some trade value, especially for teams that had Drake Maye or Aaron Rodgers. The reason to deal Young is his schedule: He has the second-hardest slate during the fantasy playoffs, with games against the Bengals, Steelers and Seahawks.

Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens: Henry has scored a combined 38.1 fantasy points in his last two games, but he had been held to fewer than six points in three of his previous four games. The King also has one of the toughest rest-of-season schedules among running backs, and what’s to say the Ravens won’t decide to park him late because they’re not making the postseason?

Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers: Hampton has combined for 27.8 fantasy points in his last two games, during which he has seen a 42% touch share (it was 26% in his previous five games). So, for the first time in a while, Hampton has some trade value. The downside is that in the fantasy postseason, he faces the 49ers (tough), Dolphins and Chiefs (also tough).

DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles: Smith returned from injury last week, saw 12 targets against the Steelers and has combined for 47 targets in his last four games. He also faces the Cowboys in Week 12, which is a trade “carrot.” The reason to deal him is that the quarterback situation is not great, and his fantasy playoff slate includes games against the Seahawks, Texans and 49ers,

Garrett Wilson, WR, Jets: Wilson has scored 14-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games—he had a stinker in Week 11 against the Chargers—but he’s still averaging nearly 14 points per game. The concerns about Wilson are that he still has a bye (Week 13) and has one of the toughest rest-of-season schedules. Wilson also faces the Vikings in Week 17.