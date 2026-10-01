Week 4 Buy-Low, Sell-High Players: Time To Deal Chuba Hubbard?

Week 4: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Making trades is one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of playing fantasy football, and it’s never too early to start improving your roster. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” Here are five players you should buy low, and five players to sell high this week. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Week 4 Fantasy Buy-Lows

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears: Fabs, are you nuts? Williams is hurt! That’s exactly why I’m trying to buy him now. Chances are, you already have a quarterback(s) you can start until Williams is able to return in a couple weeks. Fantasy football championships aren’t won now; they’re won weeks from now … and having Williams for that run makes sense.



Chase Brown, RB, Bengals: Brown has had a slow start to the season, ranking 19th among running backs in fantasy points. He did the same thing in 2025, starting slowly, but he finished as one of the top backs (RB7) in fantasy. Now is the time to go out and get Brown before he starts putting up big numbers on a consistent basis.

Zach Charbonnet, RB, Seahawks: Charbonnet is getting closer to returning from a torn ACL, so I’d be looking to grab him now before his value rises. Rookie Jadarian Price hasn’t separated himself in the Seahawks backfield in the first few weeks, so Charbonnet could wind up as the starting running back when it matters most: down the stretch in the fantasy postseason.

George Pickens, WR, Cowboys: Pickens has started the season off slowly, ranking just 33rd in fantasy points among wide receivers after three weeks. He started to turn things around a bit last week, and I suspect his numbers will rise in an explosive Cowboys pass attack. Dallas will be in plenty of shootouts this season, so Pickens should be far more productive.

Who's ready to see more insane George Pickens' catches this year? 😯



DALvsNYG – Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:20pm ET on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/3Ty46LiTwo — NFL (@NFL) September 3, 2026

Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers: Kraft has had a terrible start to the season, ranking 27th among tight ends in fantasy points. He is coming off a torn ACL, however, so it could take him time to get back to his former studly self in the stat sheets. That’s why you trade for Kraft now, as he’s likely to rebound sooner than later, especially with Jayden Reed on injured reserve.

Week 4 Fantasy Sell-Highs

Kirk Cousins, QB, Raiders: This is more for Superflex leagues, but I guess you can try and shop Cousins in traditional leagues, too. After three weeks, he’s the QB9, with more fantasy points than Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Trevor Lawrence and Matthew Stafford. If the Raiders keep winning games under Cousins, we might not see Fernando Mendoza anytime soon.

Chuba Hubbard, RB, Panthers: Hubbard has been a star after the first few weeks, ranking ninth in fantasy points among running backs. Chances are, he’s a luxury on his fantasy teams' rosters, though, because Hubbard wasn’t likely drafted as a fantasy starter. Good running backs are hard to come by these days, so you could get a nice return from a desperate team for Hubbard.

Bryce Young avoids the pass rush and finds Chuba Hubbard for 6



CHIvsCAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/uT1Mz82t3R — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2026

Davante Adams, WR, Rams: Adams is the WR6 after three weeks, so his value might not ever get higher this season. Two of his first three games have been played without Puka Nacua, who is expected to return this week, so it’s only natural that his production will dip when he does (he has averaged 30.1 points over the last two games). As a result, I’d try to deal Adams now.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Broncos: I’m really down on Waddle. He has had two absolute stinkers and one huge game after three weeks, and he’s currently tied with Wan’Dale Robinson for the most fantasy points. I didn’t love the move to Denver, fearing inconsistency because of Denver’s wide receiver room, so I’d look to deal Waddle now while his fantasy value is still relatively high.

Isaiah Likely, TE, Giants: There’s a chance you might have missed your window to sell high on Likely, but there are many desperate managers looking for tight end help. Currently tied for the seventh-most fantasy points at the position, I’m worried that his consistent production will take a hit with either Jameis Winston or J.J. McCarthy under center the rest of the season.