Week 4 Fantasy Sleepers: Start Marcus Mariota, Keenan Allen

Time for Fabs’s Five Sleepers! For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Fantasy Sleepers For Week 4

Marcus Mariota, QB, vs. Colts (London 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Despite what was a bad matchup on paper, Mariota scored an impressive 20.4 fantasy points against the Seahawks in Week 3. Assuming Jayden Daniels (elbow) is out another week, I’d stream the veteran against the Colts in London. Their defense has been generous to opposing quarterbacks, allowing the fifth-most fantasy points to QBs. Mariota is still on the waiver wire in many fantasy leagues.

Braelon Allen, RB, at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Allen’s matchup against the Bears isn’t really great on paper, as their defense has allowed just one back to score 10.5 or more points after three weeks. But I’m still starting Allen as a flex. He should lead the Jets' backfield in touches with Breece Hall out, and that increased volume alone makes him worth a look. With the running back position thinning out due to injuries, Allen will be starting in many leagues this week.

Aaron Jones Sr., RB, vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): Jones didn’t post a massive stat line last week, but he has seen a huge 58.4% touch share over the past two weeks with Jordan Mason out. That touch share alone makes the veteran worth starting in fantasy leagues, but a plus matchup against the Dolphins makes him even more attractive. Their defense has allowed the third-most points to running backs, with three backs scoring 21-plus points in three weeks.

Keenan Allen, WR, at Commanders (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Allen has been a real targets machine in the last two weeks, seeing 14 opportunities and scoring 19.8 points. He’ll be heavily involved once again this week in a plus matchup against the Commanders. Their pass defense has allowed four wideouts to score 14-plus fantasy points in their first three games, and outside receivers have combined to score the most fantasy points against them this season.

Devaughn Vele, WR, vs. Falcons (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Vele has quietly put up a good start to the season, posting 38.2 combined fantasy points and averaging just fewer than 13 points in his first three games. I’d stream him where needed against the Falcons, who have allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Their defense has also allowed wideouts to account for nearly 74% of all the receiving fantasy points scored against them after three weeks.

More Sleepers

Daniel Jones, QB, at Commanders (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Jones faces a Commanders defense that has allowed at least 24.7 points to every quarterback.

Jones faces a Commanders defense that has allowed at least 24.7 points to every quarterback. Darren Waller, TE, vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Waller faces a vulnerable Lions defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends after three weeks.

Waller faces a vulnerable Lions defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to opposing tight ends after three weeks. Bills defense vs. Patriots (1 pm. ET, CBS): Drake Maye and the New England offense have struggled mightily through the first three weeks, so the Bills defense has value.

Drake Maye and the New England offense have struggled mightily through the first three weeks, so the Bills defense has value. Cardinals defense at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Giants offense mustered only four field goals (no TDs) last week, and Jameis Winston has always been prone to costly turnovers.

The Giants offense mustered only four field goals (no TDs) last week, and Jameis Winston has always been prone to costly turnovers. Will Reichard vs. Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox): The Vikings are seventh in the percentage of offensive drives that result in a field goal (20%) this season.

The Vikings are seventh in the percentage of offensive drives that result in a field goal (20%) this season. Spencer Shrader at Commanders (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Shrader has 31 points since Week 2, and Washington has allowed the sixth-most points to kickers.