Week 7 Fantasy Busts: Could Jonathan Taylor Disappoint?

Superstars are difficult to keep out of your fantasy lineups, but a stretch of poor games or a bad matchup warrants doing just that (or at least thinking about it). Here are five potential busts who fit that bill. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly fantasy football player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Note: Starting percentages are from Sleeper.

Fantasy Starters Who Could Bust In Week 7

Patrick Mahomes at Seahawks (62%): Last week, Mahomes scored just 10.5 fantasy points against a Chargers defense that is a wreck of injuries. In his last three games, he has averaged just 14.5 fantasy points. Part of what is hurting him is injuries to his receivers, as Rashee Rice is banged up and Tyquan Thornton is out for the season. Also, the Chiefs are leaning on Kenneth Walker III a ton, and Seattle has allowed he second-fewest points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Jonathan Taylor at Vikings (100%): I would never tell you to sit Taylor in fantasy leagues, especially given the state of the running back position. However, this week’s matchup against the Vikings is brutal. Their defense has allowed just 362 rushing yards and two touchdowns to opposing running backs, and they rank first in defensive EPA (Expected Points Added) per play. As a result, this could be a rough week for Taylor on the stat sheet.

Michael Wilson vs. Broncos (76%): I’m on the fence about Wilson this week. While his numbers haven’t been great the past two weeks, he’s due to post a good stat line. He does have a tough matchup against the Broncos this week, however. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per target to perimeter receivers, not to mention the 10th-lowest EPA to the position regardless of alignment. If you start Wilson, temper your expectations.

Emeka Egbuka at Panthers (74%): Egbuka will be tough to sit this week, as he’s scored 17-plus fantasy points in two straight games. So, as in Wilson's case, I’d temper your expectations. Carolina has surrendered the 10th-fewest fantasy points per game to wide receivers, and their defense has also allowed the seventh-lowest EPA per target to the position. I’m not saying he’s a must-sit, but the numbers suggest he could disappoint this weekend.

Travis Kelce at Seahawks (76%): Kelce had a fast start to the season, scoring 49.1 fantasy points over his first three games. Since then, however, he has been held to just 12.8 points on nine targets. Chances are you’ll still have to play him at a thin position, but I would temper expectations against the Seahawks. Just one tight end has beaten them for more than 8.8 fantasy points, and they’ve allowed the fourth-lowest EPA (Expected Points Added) per target to the position.

More Players To Beware

Tyler Shough vs. Steelers (45%): The Steelers have allowed only one quarterback to post more than 12.9 fantasy points and have posted the fifth-lowest EPA per game.

The Steelers have allowed only one quarterback to post more than 12.9 fantasy points and have posted the fifth-lowest EPA per game. Cam Skattebo at Texans (64%): Skattebo played just six snaps and didn’t have a touch in last week’s loss to New Orleans. He’s a massive risk against the Texans this week.

Skattebo played just six snaps and didn’t have a touch in last week’s loss to New Orleans. He’s a massive risk against the Texans this week. Mark Andrews vs. Bengals (41%): Andrews has scored in single digits in two straight games and four of six contests this season. He has become impossible to trust in fantasy.