Week 7 Buy-Low, Sell-High Players: Time To Trade Ashton Jeanty?

Week 7: Sleepers | Busts | Buy-Low, Sell-High players

Making trades is one of the most enjoyable and exciting parts of playing fantasy football. Like I always say, “if you’re not trading, you’re not trying!” Here are five players you should buy low and five players to sell high ahead of this weekend. For all of your final lineup decisions, be sure to check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em and my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily throughout the season.

Week 7 Fantasy Buy-Lows



Kyler Murray, QB, Vikings: Murray, who was on the waiver wire in some leagues during the Vikings’ Week 7 bye, is a great buy-low candidate right now. His schedule is the second-most favorable for quarterbacks the rest of the season, and his next three opponents (Colts, Lions, Bills) are very generous to quarterbacks. This is the time to get Murray via trade.

Chase Brown, RB, Bengals: Brown ranks 17th among running backs in fantasy points, and he has scored 11.2 or fewer points in three of his last four games. Before the bye, his snap total dropped to 59.4% after he was over 70% in each of his first four games. Brown had similar struggles early last season before busting out, so I’m looking to buy low on him while I can.

Kyren Williams, RB, Rams: Williams is coming off his worst stat line of the season, posting just 9.7 fantasy points in a loss to the Cardinals. He also lost touches to Blake Corum, who saw just two fewer looks. Williams had been solid over the previous five weeks, however, and the slate is among the most favorable for running backs for the rest of the season, starting in Las Vegas.

Parker Washington, WR, Jaguars: Washington has posted a modest stat line in two of his last three games, including one in which he scored just two fantasy points against the Bengals. The Jags are also on a bye, which might make his current manager more open to a deal. The good news is that Washington’s strength of schedule is the third-easiest for the rest of the season.

Parker Washington running like he's in a video game.



HOUvsJAX on NFL Network

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/d0TUkqm4De — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

Juwan Johnson, TE, Saints: Johnson’s totals have tanked over the past two weeks, as he has put up just 5.6 fantasy points. He had been a top-10 tight end in his previous four games, and he has the fourth-easiest strength of schedule at the position for the rest of the season. The Saints don’t expect Jordyn Tyson back soon either, so I’d buy low on Johnson right now.

Week 7 Fantasy Sell-Highs

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers: Young is one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football, so his value has never been higher. That also makes him the perfect sell-high candidate. His schedule is among the toughest at his position, and his fantasy postseason slate is brutal. Young faces the Steelers defense in Week 16 then the Seahawks defense in championship week.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders: Jeanty scored 15.8 fantasy points in last week’s loss to the Bills, and he’s averaging a solid 16.7 points per game on the season. However, it seems like he’s still dealing with a lingering preseason ankle injury that has kept his rushing totals modest at best since Week 2. Jeanty also faces an unfavorable rest-of-season strength-of-schedule.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Steelers: The window to sell high on Warren might have closed with Rico Dowdle’s return, but I think his stock will rise after a plus matchup against the Saints this week. However, his rest-of-season slate is the toughest among running backs. Be sure to keep tabs on Dowdle’s status, though … he's dealing with a knee injury, and I’d keep Warren if it’s serious.

Jameson Williams, WR, Lions: Williams has posted a combined 34.9 fantasy points in his last two games, taking advantage of favorable matchups against the Panthers and Cardinals. In his previous three games, however, Williams posted a combined 22.7 points. That’s Williams in a nutshell … volatile in the stat sheets. After this week, his strength of schedule gets tough, too.

Travis Kelce, TE, Chiefs: Kelce’s numbers haven’t been great lately, but he still has plenty of name value. And at what is a thin tight end position, you can still sell him relatively high. Kelce’s strength of schedule is among the toughest for tight ends, ranked as the third-hardest for the rest of the season. Also, at 37 years old, Kelce is clearly past his prime as a fantasy option.